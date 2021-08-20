  1. Home
  NIA branch in Mangaluru: Karnataka Home Minister to discuss with Centre

August 20, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 20: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said that he would hold talks with the Centre on setting up a branch of the National Investigation Agency in the coastal city of Mangaluru.

"The MLAs from the coastal belt have also demanded the setting up of an NIA branch in Mangaluru in the wake of recent NIA raids in Ullal and Bhatkal over alleged terror links. The government is considering the demand positively,” he said.  

The police has already taken several measures to prevent terror activities in the region. We are also discussing adopting stringent measures. The police have also been asked to remain alert," he told media persons.

"Terror link to the coastal region is not new. Even in the past, there were issues related to the terror links that had cropped up. The police will be vigil," he said.

August 7,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 7: The Karnataka government on Saturday issued an order providing former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa all facilities on par with Cabinet-rank ministers.

This will be applicable until Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is in office, an official notification from the protocol wing of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) said.

Ending months of speculation over his exit, Yediyurappa on July 26 had stepped down as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, coinciding with his government completing two years in office.

Bommai, who succeeded Yediyurapp,a is expected to remain in the post until the next assembly elections in 2023.

Yediyurappa does not hold any official position other than being a MLA from Shikaripura assembly constituency.

According to official sources, other than the salary, the cabinet rank minister is entitled to certain allowances and facilities for vehicle, official accommodation, among others.

August 13,2021

Qatar, Aug 13: Twelve nations, including the US, India, Pakistan and China, along with representatives of the UN and EU have decided that they would not recognise any government in Afghanistan that seeks to take control through the barrel of a gun, the State Department has said, amid the continued Taliban offensive across the war-torn country.

Representatives from the United States and Qatar, the UN, China, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, the UK, the EU, Germany, India, Norway, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan joined a regional conclave on Thursday to discuss ways to contain the escalating security situation in Afghanistan.

The conclave was hosted by Qatar.

The participants "agreed, first and foremost, that the peace process needs to be accelerated. And they also agreed, importantly, that they will not recognise any government that is imposed through military force," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Thursday.

His remarks came as the Taliban advanced across Afghanistan and took control over key provincial capitals.

Reports say that the militant group has captured Herat and Kandahar, the country’s second and third largest cities after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday.

It comes just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The US Embassy in Afghanistan issued a security alert Thursday, urging Americans to “leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options.”

"So this is not just the United States making this point. This is not just the United States speaking with our voice. This is the international community, as you see represented in the consensus that has emerged today," Prince said.

He said the consensus is on "this very simple point: any force that seeks to take control of Afghanistan with the barrel of a gun, through the barrel of a gun, will not be recognised, will not have legitimacy, will not accrue the international assistance that any such government would likely need to achieve any semblance of durability."

Price said the international community came together to speak with one voice on this point over the course of weeks and months.

"I’ve spoken just recently about the UN Security Council statement that emanated last week, where the members of the Security Council recalled Resolution 2513, reaffirmed that there is no military solution to the conflict, and declared they do not support the restoration of an Islamic emirate," Price said.

J P Singh, the Joint Secretary in the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), represented India at the meeting in Doha, officials said in New Delhi.

India on Thursday said the situation in Afghanistan is of concern and that it continues to hope for a comprehensive ceasefire to end violence in that country.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said India is in touch with all the stakeholders in Afghanistan and closely monitoring the ground situation in the strife-torn country.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US envoy, travelled to Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office to persuade the insurgents to return to peace talks with the Afghan government as American and NATO forces finish their pullout from the country.

The latest US military intelligence assessment suggests Kabul could come under insurgent pressure within 30 days and that, if current trends hold, the Taliban could gain full control of the country within a few months.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Thursday, 19 Aug 2021

AFGHANISTAN AND TALIBAN:
The Taliban would establish the tyrannical regime and they will be accepted by the most Afghani.

Ramesh Mishra, Victoria, BC, CANADA

August 10,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 10: Karnataka has reported 1,338 new cases of Covid-19 and 31 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,21,049 and death toll to 36,848, the Health Department said on Tuesday. The day also saw 1,947 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,61,499.

Out of 1,338 new cases reported on Tuesday, 315 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 492 discharges and 3 deaths.

Total number of active cases in the state stood at 22,676.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.05 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.31 per cent.

Out of 31 deaths reported on Tuesday, 8 were from Dakshina Kannada followed by Uttara Kannada (4), Bengaluru Urban and Hassan (3), Kolar and Mysuru (2), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 378, followed by Bengaluru Urban (315), Chikkamagaluru (93), Udupi (92) and others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,31,097, followed by Mysuru 1,74,081 and Tumakuru 1,18,343.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,06,980, followed by Mysuru 1,70,545 and Tumakuru 1,16,415.

Cumulatively, a total of 4,01,04,915 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,26,400 were tested on Tuesday alone.

