NIA raids SDPI leader Riyaz Farangipete’s house in Bantwal; supporters stage protest

News Network
September 8, 2022

Mangaluru, Sep 8: A team of the National Investigation Agency today morning raided the house of Social Democratic Party of India leader Riyaz Farangipete at Parlia in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The development comes two days after the NIA, probing the death of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, raided over 30 locations across Dakshina Kannada and confiscated various papers and records. 

Today a team of NIA visited the house of Mr Farangipete and reportedly checked some documents. 

Meanwhile, dozens of activists of SDPI staged a protest accusing the NIA of harassing the Muslims to create terror among them. 

A team of policemen from Bantwal town police station managed to stop the protest and disperse the crowd. 

News Network
August 30,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the coastal city on  September 2 to inaugurate various projects undertaken by New Mangalore Port Authority and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, that are worth ₹3,800 crore.

Inauguration of these projects in Mangaluru is a part of Prime Minister's two-day visit to Kerala and Karnataka. On 1 September, the Prime Minister will visit Sri Adi Shankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram, the holy birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya, at Kalady village in Kerala.

Before his visit to Karnataka, Prime Minister Modi will commission the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi on 2 September.

4 projects of New Mangalore Port Authority

Mechanised terminal at the port

PM Modi will inaugurate the project worth over ₹280 crore for mechanisation of Berth No. 14 for handling containers and other cargo, undertaken by the New Mangalore Port Authority.

The mechanized terminal will increase efficiency and reduce the turnaround time, pre-berthing delay and dwell time in the Port by around 35 %, thus giving a boost to the business environment.

Phase I of the project has been successfully completed, adding over 4.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to the handling capacity, which would further increase to over 6 MTPA by 2025.

LPG and Bulk Liquid POL Facility

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of five projects worth around ₹1000 crore, undertaken by the Port.

These projects include the integrated LPG and Bulk Liquid POL(Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant) Facility, equipped with state of an art cryogenic LPG storage tank terminal. It will be capable of unloading full load VLGC (very large gas carriers) of 45,000 tonnes in a highly efficient manner.

The facility is expected to bolster Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in the region.

Edible oil refinery, bitumen storage and allied facilities

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of projects for the construction of storage tanks and edible oil refinery, construction of bitumen storage and allied facilities and construction of bitumen & edible oil storage and allied facilities. These projects will improve the turnaround time of bitumen and edible oil vessels and reduce the overall freight cost for trade.

Fishing Harbour at Kulai

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the development of the Fishing Harbour at Kulai, which will facilitate safe handling of fish catch and enable better prices in the global market. This work will be undertaken under the umbrella of the Sagarmala Programme and will result in significant socio-economic benefits for the fishermen community.

2 projects undertaken by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited

Prime Minister will also inaugurate two projects undertaken by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited. One is BS VI Upgradation Project and the other is Sea Water Desalination Plant.

BS VI Upgradation Project

The BS VI Upgradation Project, worth around ₹1830 crores, will facilitate the production of ultra-pure environment-friendly BS-VI grade fuel (with sulphur content less than 10 PPM).

Sea Water Desalination Plant

The Sea Water Desalination Plant, set up at the cost of around ₹680 crores, will help reduce dependency on fresh water and ensure a regular supply of hydrocarbons and petrochemicals throughout the year. Having a capacity of 30 Million Litres per Day (MLD), the Plant converts seawater into water required for the refinery processes.

News Network
August 25,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 25: The High Court of Karnataka today passed an interim order of status quo with respect to Idgah Maidan in Chamrajpet. 

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar directed the state government and the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf (Wakf Board) to use the property only as a playground and for offering prayers on Eid al Fitr and Eid al Adha.

The Wakf Board has moved the High Court challenging the order dated 6-08-2022 holding that the land belongs to the Revenue Department.

“The parties are directed to maintain a status quo in respect of the property and that said property shall be utilised only for the purpose of playground and Muslim community is permitted to use for prayers on Ramzan and Bakrid respectively and not for offering prayers on any other day,” Justice Hemant Chandangoudar said.

News Network
August 25,2022

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the Gujarat government's response on a plea challenging the release of 11 men convicted for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana also asked the petitioners to implead those who have been granted remission as parties in the matter. The bench also posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

Three Public Interest Litigations - by Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo Member Subhashini Ali, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, and one other petitioner - have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the remission and consequent release of 11 convicts on Independence Day.

The incident turned into a huge political controversy with the special court judge who convicted the men also raising questions about the Gujarat government's decision.

"Did they ask the judge under whom the case was heard? I can tell you that I heard nothing regarding this... In such cases, the state government needs to take advice from the central government as well. Did they do that? I have no idea. If they did, what did the central government say," Justice UD Salvi, who retired as a judge of the Bombay High Court, said in an interview.

"I don't know if they went through the procedure or not," he had added.

The convicts walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy. They had completed more than 15 years in jail.

The convicts were welcomed by groups linked to the ruling BJP - with sweets, hugs and garlands. A BJP MLA was quoted as saying that the men were Brahmins with "good sanskar" (culture).

Days after the convicts' release, Bilkis Bano said it has "shaken" her faith in the justice system and left her "shocked" and "numb". The family has been too distraught to decide on any legal step.

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gangraped while fleeing the violence that broke out after the Godhra train burning. Among those killed was her three-year-old daughter. 

