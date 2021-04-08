  1. Home
  2. Night curfew in Mangaluru, Udupi, Manipal, Bengaluru, 4 other cities from Apr 10 to 20

Night curfew in Mangaluru, Udupi, Manipal, Bengaluru, 4 other cities from Apr 10 to 20

April 8, 2021

The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to impose the ‘Corona (night) Curfew’ in eight cities, including Bengaluru and Mangaluru, starting April 10 to April 20, to contain the new wave of Covid-19 cases. 

The night curfew will be in force from 10 pm to 5 am. 

Speaking to reporters after his video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the curfew will be imposed in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi and Manipal.

 “This will be applicable only in district headquarters. Essential services will be available," Yediyurappa said, clarifying that this was not a lockdown. “We are not imposing any curbs during daytime,” he said. 

Noting that this "Corona curfew" was on a trial basis, Yediyurappa sought cooperation from the public to ensure that the curfew is not extended pan-Karnataka. 

The government will intensify action against those who violate guidelines meant to contain the spread of the pandemic, Yediyurappa said. "We will go for strict enforcement of Rs 250 fine on those who do not wear masks and will ensure that social distancing regulations are followed," he said.

Yediyurappa said that a vaccination campaign will be carried out from April 11, the birthday of Jyotirao Phule - to April 14, the birthday of Dr B R Ambedkar, as suggested by Modi. 

Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar said that the curfew would curb only “unnecessary commercial establishments”, while all other essential services will remain open.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 6,2021

hasan.jpg

Kozhikode, Apr 6: Acclaimed scholar, thinker and former all India vice president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hindi, Professor K A Siddique Hassan has passed away today. He was 76. 

He had been staying in his son's house in Kovur, Kozhikode for a long time due to a congenital disease of old age.

He was an irreplaceable figure as a writer, Islamic scholar, orator and social activist. He was the founding secretary of the Ideal Publications Trust, which publishes Madhyamam Malayalam daily. 

He was born on May 5, 1945 as the son of K M Abdullah Moulavi and P A Khadeeja at Koottil in Eriyad in Thrissur district of kerala. He did his Afdalul Ulama and earned postgraduate degrees (MA in Arabic) from Islamiya College Shanthapuram and Raudathul Uloom Arabic College respectively.

Siddique hassan worked as a teacher in college. He was the Amir of jamat e-islami Kerala during the period of 1990-2005. Earlier he has held positions of chairman of Alternative Investment and Credit Limited(AICL), founding chairman of Baithuzzakath, and sub-editor of Probodhanam weekly.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 27,2021

NRI1.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 27: A 35-year-old non-resident Indian, who had come home from a Gulf country on vacation, was killed in a ghastly road mishap today in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada. 

The deceased has been identified as Jaabir. The incident occurred near Padangadi Gram Panchayat limits in Belthangady taluk. 

Sources said that Jaabir had returned from the Gulf earlier this month. 

It is learnt that Jaabir was riding a motorbike when KSRTC bus heading to Dharmasthala from Udupi knocked him down. 

A case has been registered at Venoor Police Station and investigations are on. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 6,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 6: Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar on Wednesday warned KSRTC employees from going ahead with their indefinite agitation from April 7, saying that strict action will be taken against those who participated.

"The government will not negotiate any more. Employees should not go on strike," he underlined.

After a meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he said that while the government has fulfilled eight of the nine demands of the labour unions, it cannot fulfill their demand of wages as per the 6th Pay Commission recommendations, on par with other government employees.

The Chief Minister has said that the government will deal with the strike strictly. "There is no question of hiking the salary more than what is already offered," he said, noting that the Transport department had offered to hike their salaries by 8 per cent as an interim relief.

Protesting employees will be dealt with as per the provisions of law. Sections under Disaster Management Act, which prohibit any gatherings during a pandemic and provisions of IPC will be invoked, Kumar said, adding that the government was also thinking of invoking the stringent essential Services Maintenance Act. “There will be a ‘no work, no pay’ policy," he added.

He said that Private buses and maxi-cabs will be allowed to ply and carry passengers. Other alternate arrangements will also be made to help travellers. Since it is the vacation season, we are also requesting the railways to run special trains towards Hubballi, Gulbarga and Mysuru.

Kumar said that he had already written to the Election Commission to allow the government to implement an 8 per cent revision of wages for transport employees, citing the strike call by them.

"We will implement the announced hike if EC allows it," he said, failing which it would be implemented once the Model Code of Conduct for the by-polls in the state is withdrawn.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.