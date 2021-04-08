Night curfew in Mangaluru, Udupi, Manipal, Bengaluru, 4 other cities from Apr 10 to 20

The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to impose the ‘Corona (night) Curfew’ in eight cities, including Bengaluru and Mangaluru, starting April 10 to April 20, to contain the new wave of Covid-19 cases.

The night curfew will be in force from 10 pm to 5 am.

Speaking to reporters after his video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the curfew will be imposed in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi and Manipal.

“This will be applicable only in district headquarters. Essential services will be available," Yediyurappa said, clarifying that this was not a lockdown. “We are not imposing any curbs during daytime,” he said.

Noting that this "Corona curfew" was on a trial basis, Yediyurappa sought cooperation from the public to ensure that the curfew is not extended pan-Karnataka.

The government will intensify action against those who violate guidelines meant to contain the spread of the pandemic, Yediyurappa said. "We will go for strict enforcement of Rs 250 fine on those who do not wear masks and will ensure that social distancing regulations are followed," he said.

Yediyurappa said that a vaccination campaign will be carried out from April 11, the birthday of Jyotirao Phule - to April 14, the birthday of Dr B R Ambedkar, as suggested by Modi.

Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar said that the curfew would curb only “unnecessary commercial establishments”, while all other essential services will remain open.