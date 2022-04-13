No action against Eshwarappa before Patil’s autopsy report, says CM

Bengaluru, Apr 14: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that any action would be taken only after the post-mortem examination report of Belagavi contractor Santosh Patil.

"Post-mortem was done yesterday and now preliminary inquiry(report) will come and based on that we'll proceed," he said.

Speculations were rife that the party could ask Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj KS Eshwarappa to resign in the aftermath of Patil's death after the Opposition created a furore to sack him.

Patil had named Eshwarappa in his alleged suicide note as being responsible for his death. The contractor had, a few weeks ago, accused Eshwarappa of charging a 40 per cent commission in completion of pending public works.

Speaking on the Opposition protesting, Bommai called Congress a "Gangotri of corruption".

"Congress doesn't have any moral right to protest. Congress is a Gangotri of corruption," the chief minister said.