  2. No action against Eshwarappa before Patil’s autopsy report, says CM

News Network
April 14, 2022

Bengaluru, Apr 14: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that any action would be taken only after the post-mortem examination report of Belagavi contractor Santosh Patil.

"Post-mortem was done yesterday and now preliminary inquiry(report) will come and based on that we'll proceed," he said.

Speculations were rife that the party could ask Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj KS Eshwarappa to resign in the aftermath of Patil's death after the Opposition created a furore to sack him. 

Patil had named Eshwarappa in his alleged suicide note as being responsible for his death. The contractor had, a few weeks ago, accused Eshwarappa of charging a 40 per cent commission in completion of pending public works.

Speaking on the Opposition protesting, Bommai called Congress a "Gangotri of corruption".

"Congress doesn't have any moral right to protest. Congress is a Gangotri of corruption," the chief minister said.

News Network
April 9,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 9: Amidst unprecedented hate campaign against Muslims in Karnataka by hardline hindutva outfits, the BJP high command has reportedly told the ministers of the state governments to talk about developmental works too as the assembly polls are nearing. 

“Yes, there’s a direction (from the high command). All ministers have been asked to showcase developmental works,” said Karnataka Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa told newsmen on Saturday. 

“When I go to my village or constituency, I have to tell people what was promised and what was delivered. So, we’re telling people our achievements and seeking votes based on that. This is politics, no question about that,” Eshwarappa said.

“The Congress, on the other hand, is raising Hindu-Muslim issues. Even Al-Qaeda got involved now,” he said, referring to the Hijab issue. “Congress kept saying BJP has nothing to show on development. So, we’re giving out the full list of our achievements. However, when issues like Hijab are raised, we aren’t mouni babas to keep quiet,” he said.

Back-to-back communal issues have rocked Karnataka this year. The BJP central leadership is said to have stepped in to make sure the party strikes a balance in its poll narrative by bringing development to the fore.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 5,2022

airport1.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 5: Mangaluru International Airport has introduced a new parking area for two-wheeler vehicles. Located adjacent to the roundabout near the entrance to the airport, the parking facility spread across an area of 690sqmt accommodates 130 two-wheelers.

With this, the airport now offers two dedicated parking spaces for two-wheelers, which has a combined capacity to park 300 two-wheelers. The airport has developed the latest parking lot on a hitherto barren patch of hard soil by covering it with plain concrete cement. 

Further steps have been initiated to illuminate the parking area to ensure ease of parking of vehicles even at night.   

Overall, the total parking islands at the airport now have gone up to seven. The remaining five parking islands are earmarked for four-wheelers and have a combined capacity to house 300 four-wheelers. These also include dedicated parking lots for app-based taxi aggregators, pre-paid airport taxi services, private and official vehicles.  

Each parking lot has dedicated staff to assist all stakeholders who not just help park the vehicles efficiently, but also safeguard the vehicles.

airport2.jpg

News Network
April 6,2022

rahim uchil.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 6: The government of Karnataka has prematurely terminated the services of Rahim Uchil who was serving as the Karnataka Beary Sahithya Academy president, when there was just six months for the end of his tenure as the president.

A notification issued on April 5 said that his appointment has been cancelled with immediate effect. It did not mention any reason for removing him.

“The reason has not been mentioned. I was unaware of the development,” said Uchil.

“In fact, the government and the party can take a decision at any time. Hence, I have not opposed it. I am not saddened with the development and the government is free to take a decision at any time. But I want to know the reason for my removal when there was just six months left for the end of the tenure. I have been working for the government and the party all these years. Why I was removed is still a million dollar question. If they had cited the reason, then it would have been helpful for me to introspect.”

“The party has given me an opportunity to serve as the Academy president twice. I have effectively discharged my duties,” he added.

Uchil had taken charge as chairman of the Academy on October 16, 2019 for a period of three years. He had also served as chairman of the Academy from February 6, 2012 to July 3, 2013.

In the wake of a debate on usage of halal meat, earlier last month, Uchil had said that "halal is a rule applicable only for Muslims. Making non-Muslims eat halal meat was akin to making them undergo ‘dharma bhrashta'."

“It is not right on their part to make non-Muslims eat halal meat by hiding the truth of halal. Halal is an integral part of Islam, which has been in practice for the last 1,400 years. Muslims across the world consume the meat that is cut after offering prayers and according to the halal practice. This practice is not applicable to non-Muslims,” Uchil had said. 

