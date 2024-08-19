  1. Home
  2. ‘No action till...’: High Court relief for Siddaramaiah after governor sanctioning prosecution

‘No action till...’: High Court relief for Siddaramaiah after governor sanctioning prosecution

News Network
August 19, 2024

siddu.jpg

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the trial court to take no action against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot sanctioning the Congress leader's prosecution in the alleged MUDA land scam case. The interim relief for the embattled Chief Minister will be in effect till August 29, when the High Court will hear this case next.

Siddaramaiah had moved the High Court against Mr Gehlot's nod to prosecute him and sought this interim relief on grounds the Governor's action was "illegal and without authority of law", and that allowing his prosecution posed "a grave and imminent risk of irreparable harm (to his) reputation" as well as "disrupt governance... and potentially result in political destabilisation".

"Since the matter is heard by this court and pleadings are to be completed... till the next date of hearing the concerned court (the trial court) should defer its proceedings..." the High Court said.

In its order the court noted that documents submitted by the petitioner (i.e., Chief Minister Siddaramaiah) had "referred to several points of order... to prima facie demonstrate that (the) order (granting sanction to prosecute) bears non-application of mind (by the Governor).

The court also noted the Chief Minister's submission - that the Governor had sanctioned prosecution of the former at "breakneck" speed following filing of a complaint on July 26.

During the hearing senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Siddaramaiah, had urged the court to direct "no precipitate action" and claimed the sanction granted by the Governor is "part of a concerted effort to destabilise the duly elected government of Karnataka..."

He argued the Governor had "picked this complaint (filed by activist TJ Abraham) ... out of 12 to 15 still pending, without single reason". He further argued that conditions to be met for application of Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, under which the Chief Minister has been charged, were missing.

Mr Singhvi also flagged what he said were other errors that betrayed the order was passed "without application of mind", including the show-cause notice sent to Siddaramaiah referring to one complaint and the Governor's sanction to prosecute referring to "other complaints".

"Mr Abraham's complaint is received and, on the same day, the Governor issues the show-cause notice... legal malice (against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah) has to be inferred. Somebody goes to a 'friendly governor', gives a complaint, and he issues notice..." Mr Singhvi jibed.

Mr Singhvi also referred to the Cabinet's "detailed, legal, and reasoned order" on this topic, and continued, "What did he decide? Order is silent on reasons why sanction should be granted."

"Never Misused Power...": Siddaramaiah

Hours earlier the Chief Minister had said he had not done anything illegal in a political career spanning four decades, and expressed confidence the judiciary would come to his aid.

The senior Congress leader declared he had been a Chief Minister and a Minister over the course of his career and had "never misused power for personal gains". He also dismissed protests by the BJP, saying, "In politics it is natural that parties will protest... so let them protest, I am clean."

A massive row erupted in Karnataka over the weekend after the Governor sanctioned prosecution of the Chief Minister on corruption charges in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, or MUDA, case after petitions by three activists.

The Governor said his order was necessary to conduct a "neutral, objective, and non-partisan investigation", adding he is prima facie "satisfied" the alleged infractions were, in fact, committed.

Agencies
August 12,2024

khna.jpg

Get ready to witness a cinematic spectacle as Bollywood's reigning king, Shah Rukh Khan, joins forces with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan for the Hindi version of Disney's highly anticipated release, Mufasa: The Lion King.

The movie is scheduled to roar into Indian theatres on December 20.

The latest instalment in the Lion King saga, directed by Barry Jenkins, explores the origins of Mufasa, the legendary lion who has captivated hearts across generations.

The Hindi trailer for the upcoming film was shared by Disney Films India on its official social media handles.

"The king @iamsrk is back as Mufasa, with #AryanKhan and #AbRamKhan by his side Mufasa: The Lion King in cinemas 20th December," the caption read.

Shah Rukh Khan returns to the iconic role of Mufasa, revisiting the character that has become synonymous with regal authority and wisdom.

Aryan Khan will voice Simba, Mufasa's son, while the youngest Khan, AbRam, will take on the role of Young Mufasa.

In a press note shared by the Disney team, Khan said, "Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa's journey in the film. Mufasa: The Lion King depicts Mufasa's life from childhood to his rise as an incredible king, and revisiting this character has been exceptional."

"It's a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful," he said.

The film, enriched by photorealistic CGI and live-action techniques, delves into Mufasa's past, portraying his rise from an orphaned cub to the esteemed king of the Pride Lands. The story features an array of new and beloved characters, further enhanced by the talents of Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has contributed original songs to the soundtrack.

Agencies
August 8,2024

vinesh.jpg

Paris: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has announced retirement after her heartbreaking disqualification from the Olympics, saying she doesn't have the strength to continue.

The 29-year-old, who was disqualified for being 100gm overweight ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout on Wednesday, posted on X to announce her decision.

Addressing her mother Premlata, Vinesh wrote, "Ma, wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my courage, everything is broken."

"I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall be indebted to you all. Forgive (me)," added the two-time world championships bronze-medallist.

Vinesh appealed against her disqualification from the Olympic finals on Wednesday in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal.

She spent a good part of the day at a polyclinic inside the Games village owing to severe dehydration caused by her desperate measures to make the cut, which included going hungry, avoiding fluids and staying up all night to sweat it out.

An ad-hoc division of the CAS has been set up here for resolution by arbitration of any disputes arising during the Olympic Games or during a period of 10 days preceding the Opening Ceremony. Her appeal will be taken up in the next few hours.

Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh in the semifinals, replaced her in the final against American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt.

Hidebrandt won the bout to claim gold and Vinesh is now banking on CAS to be a joint silver-medallist with Lopez.

However, the sport's international governing body, United World Wrestling (UWW) has made it clear on its part that the current weigh-in rule cannot be changed as of now.

"On IOA’s suggestion that a wrestler's results from the day on which the athlete met the weigh-in requirements should not be disqualified, the UWW President was sympathetic.

"UWW will also discuss the suggestion at an appropriate platform but it could not be done retrospectively," the world body said in a statement late on Wednesday after its President Nenad Lalovic met IOA chief P T Usha.

Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category on Tuesday night.

She was assured of at least a silver medal before the disqualification.

Vinesh is a three-time Olympian and has won gold medals in both the Asian and Commonwealth Games. 

News Network
August 8,2024

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday flayed the NDA government over its plan to amend the law governing Waqf boards, saying the move shows that it's against minorities.

The Bill has proposed far-reaching changes in the present Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill also seeks to rename the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

"The NDA government is totally against the minorities in this country, they are not for secularism, they are not for social justice. We have been telling the people of the country that they are communal parties, they are casteists, that's why they are doing like that," Siddaramaiah told reporters here in response to a question.

The Bill was circulated among Lok Sabha members on Tuesday night ahead of its introduction.

According to its statement of objects and reasons, the Bill seeks to omit Section 40 of the current law relating to the powers of the Board to decide if a property is waqf property.

It provides for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards and ensures the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies. The Bill also proposes the establishment of a separate board of Auqaf for the Bohras and Aghakhanis.

The draft law provides for the representation of Shias, Sunnis, Bohras, Agakhanis and other backward classes among Muslim communities.

