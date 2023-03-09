  1. Home
No ‘board exams’ for Class 5 and 8 students! Karnataka HC quashes govt circulars

News Network
March 10, 2023

Bengaluru, Mar 10: The Karnataka High Court has quashed the circular issued by the state government changing the method of assessment for class 5 and 8 students for the academic year 2022-23.

Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur said that the circular issued in this regard is not in consonance with section 38 (4) of the RTE Act which states that every rule or notification shall be placed before the state legislature as soon as possible.

The court also said that the order does not stop the state government from implementing the new method of assessment in accordance with the provisions under RTE Act. 

The petitioners had challenged the decision to conduct state level ‘board exams’ instead of school-level assessment. The petitions filed by the Organization for Unaided Recognized Schools, Registered Unaided Private Schools' Management Association and others had challenged the December 12, 2022 circular issued by the state government.

The petitioners claimed that the decision to change the assessment has come at a time when the students were preparing for their final examinations. They claimed the introduction of board exams would adversely affect the interest of both the students as well as the teachers.

News Network
March 8,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 8: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has confirmed arrest of five Hawala operatives in Phulwarisharif Popular Front of India (PFI) case from coastal belt of Karnataka and Kerala.

With these arrests from Kasargod in Kerala and Dakshin Kannada in Karnataka, the NIA said, a PFI funding-by-hawala module operating out of Bihar and Karnataka with roots in the United Arab Emirates has been busted.

The arrested are: Mahammad Sinan from Panemangalore, Sarfraz Nawaz from Sajipamuda, Iqbal from Panemangalore, Abdul Rafeek M from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada and Abid KM from Kunjuthur from Kasaragod of Kerala.

The arrested persons have been found to be actively involved in PFI's alleged conspiracy to move and channelise funds procured from outside India for distribution among PFI leaders and cadres, claimed the NIA.

Earlier in this case, seven accused persons have already been arrested when they had gathered in Phulwarisharif area of Patna in July last year for training and to carry out acts of terror and violence.

NIA teams have been carrying out extensive searches in Kasargod and Dakshin Kannada since Sunday, March 5, said the anti-terror agency, adding "searches were conducted at eight locations leading to the seizure of multiple digital devices and incriminating documents containing details of transactions running into several crore rupees."

While tracing and tracking the funds being moved by the PFI across the country, especially the states of Kerala, Karnataka and Bihar, the NIA said, its investigations into the Phulwarisharif PFI case of Bihar have led to the un-earthing of a large network of hawala operatives in South India and their arrest from Karnataka.

PFI cadres in Phulwarisharif and Motihari in Bihar had vowed to continue PFI activities in a clandestine manner in Bihar and had also arranged a firearm and ammunition recently to eliminate a youth of a particular community in Bihar's East Champaran district. Three operatives of the module had been arrested on February 5 this year.

Pursuing the investigational leads since July 2022, the NIA team found that despite the ban on PFI imposed on September 27 laat year, the PFI and its leaders and cadres continued to propagate the ideology of violent extremism and were also arranging arms and ammunition to commit crimes.

'Following the money', the NIA investigators reached Md Sarfraz Nawaz and Md Mahammad Sinan, who had been found making deposits in the bank accounts of accused and suspects in the PFI case, said the NIA.

"Dogged pursuit of the money trail and connecting the dots, NIA managed to unravel the international conspiracy and linkages to the funds while investigating Iqbal and other associates who had collected illegally generated funds from Dubai and Abu Dhabi and handed them over to Mahammad Sinan, Sarfraz Nawaz, Abdul Rafeek M and Abid K. M. in India."

Investigations have shown that Mohammad Sarfaraz, Md Sinan and Md Rafeek deposited this money in different bank accounts of accused and the suspects.

"Further investigations are on to track, trace and choke international as well domestic illicit funding channels of the banned PFI," added the NIA.

News Network
March 7,2023

Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, whose son was arrested by Karnataka Lokayukta police for taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakhs.

The court granted bail under the condition of Rs 5 Lakhs Bond and surety and has directed him to appear before Lokayukta within 48 hours.

Specifying that the bail order will be applicable till the disposal of the anticipatory bail petition, the court adjourned the hearing to March 17, said a Times of India report.

In an alleged cash-for-contract scandal, over Rs 8 crore was recovered by Lokayukta from the MLA's son Prashanth Madal last week. Lokayukta has registered an FIR in the alleged bribery case, in which Virupakshappa was named accused number one.

The unaccounted cash was recovered from the office of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, of which Virupakshappa was the Chairman, after a trap by Lokayukta in which his son was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. The MLA subsequently quit the post.

Further searches led to the recovery of about Rs 2 crore from the KSDL office and over Rs 6 crore from Prashanth's house. Altogether Rs 8.23 crore cash, a huge quantity of gold and silver ornaments and large investments in land in various parts of Karnataka were allegedly uncovered, Lokayukta sources said as per a PTI report.

Virupakshappa has also approached a civil court in Bengaluru seeking an injunction against media houses from publishing defamatory news about him.

Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday slammed the BJP government on the bribery case. However, a counsel of BJP leaders claimed that there was no mention of Virupakshappa in the complaint. 

BJP oarsman for the upcoming Assembly election in Karnataka, BS Yeddiyurappa on Tuesday said that the party doesn't support the corruption-related incident and he asserted that the ruling BJP is not covering it up.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 4,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 4: The much awaited ‘WOMEN EXPO’ got underway today at TMA Pai Convention Centre in the city with the theme “WE FOR WOMEN - Reinvigorate Yourself”. The two-day multi-brand and multi-sector shopping and business fair is being organised by ZMZ Event.

Komal Subbanna Prabhu, the Co-Proprietrix and COO of Maharaja group formally inaugurated the expo. Mishra Javeed, Director, Operations and Academics – The Yenepoya School and PU College, Ashika Nainaz of AN Makeup Studio, Dr Ayisha Nasreen of Al Ameen Dento Care and Dr Nafeesa Shirin, Director, Indian Design School and Masterclass were guests of honour.  

The business-to-customer and business-to-business exhibition is not only showcasing local brands but also encouraging networking. The expo is free to attend and it's open for all. 

The exhibition is focusing on Women Beauty, Fashion, Gems & Jewellery, Health & Wellness, Business and Mother and Baby care, according to Zaheer Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director of ZMZ Event.

The event is supported by Inchara Foundation, All India Hair & Beauty Association (AIHBA) and Karnataka Hair & Beauty Association (KAHBA). 

There are around five dozen companies showcasing their products and services from Gems and Jewelry, Kurtis, Dress Materials, Handloom Sarees, Cosmetics and Skin Care, Baby foods, Bags, Footwears, Mobile accessories, Automobiles, Scooter, Wellness products and services and also there are women start-ups promoting their products and services.

The Women Expo has also launched many social media and onsite event contests such as Mom & Me Photography Contest, Women Expo Video, Poem on Mother, Message to Women Contest and many more onsite games and awards to be won during the event.

The event has received support from City Gold and KEVABOX as Gold Sponsor, Toyota United Cars as Automobile partner, KMC Hospital as Health Partner, The Diamond Factory, Zinterio, Sri Anagha Suzuki, Tabillo, Skylanes, Kunafa World, Farm Boutique, Master Chef, AK Apple Ply, Xylex, Neocoats, Safedecor, Mad over chairs as Silver Sponsor, Shop Unique as Mobile Accessories Partner.

