  No communal angle in Yuva Brigade member murder, clarify cops as CT Ravi blames "Taliban mindset" govt

No communal angle in Yuva Brigade member murder, clarify cops as CT Ravi blames "Taliban mindset" govt

July 12, 2023

Mysuru: The police have rubbished the rumours of communal angle in the murder of 32-year-old member of Yuva Brigade during Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations earlier this week in Mysuru district. 

Six people were arrested in connection with the murder occurred on July 9. The Mysuru district police arrested the two of the accused – Manikanta alias Kole Mani and Sandesh – on Monday and the others – Anil, Shankar alias Thuppa, Manju and Harris – on Tuesday, officials privy to the developments said.

One of the accused is said to be brother of a BJP corporator in Mysuru. 

According to police officials, the victim, identified as Venugopal Nayak, a resident of Srirampura Colony in T Narasipur town, participated in a Hanuman Jayanti programme along with others on Sunday. However, during the procession, a scuffle broke out between two groups over a trivial issue, which led to the murder.

Mysuru district superintendent of police Seema Latkar said that the clash occurred between members of the same community, adding that there was no communal angle behind the incident.

“According to preliminary investigation, two reasons may have caused the murder. One possible reason might be the issue over parking vehicles, and the other over the flex board of late Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The murder occurred near Haris Service Station. There is no communal angle behind the incident.”

Meanwhile, the state BJP has set up a fact-finding team, led by national general secretary C T Ravi, along with MP Pratap Simha, MLAs C N Ashwath Narayan and T S Srivatsa, among others, to investigate and “ascertain the truth”. The teams will submit its report to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah after the ground investigation.

Speaking to media persons, Ravi said that number of murders has increased in Karnataka after "Taliban mindset" government came to power in the state.

Chakravarthy Sulibele, a Hindutva leader who heads Namo Brigade in Karnataka, had visited the family and offered his condolences.

Sulibele tweeted, “Siddaramayya 2.0 expanding its tentacles. We lost one of our volunteers yesterday just because he was an active organiser of Hanuma Jayanti! He was brutally murdered by the supporters of Congress.. Karnataka burning.. Another WB soon to be witnessed.. #YuvaBrigade.”

July 3,2023

Mangaluru, July 3: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru murder case is all set to seize the properties of the remaining suspects in the case as they failed to surrender before the authorities, sources said on Monday.

The NIA had given a deadline till June 30 for the surrender of the accused persons.

The agency authorities had made the announcement in this regard in Sullia and Bellare towns through mikes. The notices were pasted on the residences of the accused and the family members were intimated.

The authorities had also made announcements of cash rewards for those who gave tips to the police about the accused persons.

Umar Farooq and Mustafa Paichar, both residents of Kallu Mutlu, the alleged prime accused persons in Nettaru's murder case have remained elusive till date, though the NIA has launched an all out operation to nab them in Karnataka and Kerala states.

Sources said that NIA was collecting the details of movable and immovable assets of the accused persons from the Revenue department and other sources. They are also gathering inputs on the official bank accounts.

The NIA will submit the list of properties to the court and later they will be confiscated and handed over to the government.

The NIA has not been able to nab the two prime accused even 11 months after the incident.

The authorities have submitted the facts to the local NIA Special court and sought consent for stringent action against the accused persons.

The court honoring the submission of the NIA had given its consent and released the order of confiscation of the properties of the two prime accused if they do not surrender by June 30. The order was given on Wednesday.

NIA, which is probing Praveen Kumar Nettare murder case, has submitted a charge sheet against 20 accused persons to the NIA Special court in Bengaluru. They have arrested 14 persons and have launched a hunt for six others who are absconding.

The NIA had submitted 1,500 pages of the charge sheet, including statements of 240 witnesses.

The Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) had announced a ticket for Shafi Bellare, an accused in the murder case for the recently held Assembly elections in Karnataka. The development had raised debate in the state and he contested from jail but lost his deposit.

Nettare was hacked to death at the height of the hijab crisis in the state on July 26, 2022 in the wake of cold blooded murder of an innocent Muslim youth by Sangh Parivar. The incident had taken place in Bellare near Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district. The Sangh Parivar activists had killed another innocent Muslim youth in Surathkal to avenge Nettaru’s death. 

July 6,2023

Mangaluru, July 6: A 25-year-old non-resident Indian from Dakshina Kannada district died under mysterious circumstances in United Arab Emirates. 

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Raaziq, son of Dawood, resident of Kuppetti in Belthangady taluk of coastal district. 

According to sources, he had slept in a hotel room and did not wake up in the morning. When others tried to wake him up, he did not respond. Later he was declared dead. 

It is learnt that he had entered marital life during his last visit to home town. 

July 3,2023

Mumbai, July 3: A day after his nephew Ajit Pawar led a mutiny within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined the Eknath Shinde-led government with eight other party leaders, NCP chief and veteran politician Sharad Pawar said "there is no problem in the family".

"There's no problem in the family. We don't discuss politics in the family. Everyone takes their own decision," he said in a television interview.

Mr Pawar left for Satara this morning, where he would visit the memorial of freedom fighter YB Chavan. "I didn't approach anybody since yesterday. I haven't contacted anybody. I am just leaving now for Satara," he said.

Jayant Patil, MLA and Maharashtra chief of NCP, had yesterday said Mr Pawar will pay his respects to the freedom fighter and start working for the future of Maharashtra.

On the legal battles facing the party in the aftermath of Ajit Pawar's rebellion, Mr Pawar said, "About legal issues, I don't know, our state president Jayant Patil is consulting. This info will be available only with him at this point of time," he said.

The rebellion within the NCP has come at a time when the veteran politician is among the heavyweight leaders working to stitch a united Opposition front to take on the BJP in the 2024 general election.

Mr Pawar indicated that the mutiny in his party will not alter the joint Opposition front plans.

"The opposition meeting will happen in Bengaluru. Yesterday, those who contacted me include (Trinamool chief) Mamata Banerjee, (Bihar Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar, (AAP leader) Arvind Kejriwal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, (DMK president) and MK Stalin. "We have discussed that we will meet, sometime between July 16-18. The meeting will decide the future course of action," he said.

In a shocking move, Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP leaders took oath in a hurriedly arranged ceremony at Maharashtra Raj Bhavan yesterday. They were accompanied by veteran party leaders such as Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel, long-time aides of Sharad Pawar.

In a letter to Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Ajit Pawar has claimed that over 40 NCP MLAs and six members of Legislative Council back him, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

