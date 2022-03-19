  1. Home
No problem if Bhagavad Gita included in school syllabus; need to follow HC order on hijab: Siddaramaiah

News Network
March 19, 2022

Mangaluru, Mar 19: Congress leader Siddaramaiah today said that all should abide by the verdict of High Court and Supreme Court on hijab row and that he does not oppose introducing Bhagvad Gita in school syllabus in Karnataka. 

Replying to queries of media persons at Mangaluru International Airport, the former chief minister said: “I do not have any objections for teaching Bhagavad Gita. Whether they teach Bhagavad Gita, Quran or Bible, we don't have any objection”

“We want students to get quality education to meet the demand in this competitive world. Students should not be denied of quality education. Children are taught Bhagavd Gita, Ramayana and Mahabharatha at home as well. Moral education should be taught to children,” he said. 

“We too believe in Hindu religion and give respect for all the religions in the country,” he added.

On a bandh observed opposing the High Court verdict on hijab, he said “those who were dissatisfied with the verdict had observed bandh. We need to follow order of the high court and Supreme Court." 

News Network
March 13,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 13: In a controversial statement, Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has said more Indian students would have died if it was not for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to bring them back safely from Ukraine.   

Addressing a news conference in the backdrop of the completion of so Operation Ganga, India’s called evacuation effort in the war-hit country, the BJP Yuva Morcha national president hit out at students for criticising the government’s “carelessness.” 

“Out of 19,000 students, we lost just one Naveen. If the evacuation didn't happen properly, we'd have lost more Naveens. That did not happen because of Modi and the government's efforts. People should have the honesty to see this,” Surya said. He was referring to the death of Haveri student Naveen Gyanagoudar due to Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv.

“I want to ask those few students who made allegations: If no work was done, would it be possible for 19,000 students to come back? They didn’t come out flying like Spiderman or Superman,” he said. 

“If the government did nothing, did students - those who came back and said all those things - book flight tickets on their phone? Or, did they come on special flights sent by the Indian government? No one should lie. There has to be some basic courtesy towards the country. And, 99% of students and parents are extremely grateful to the government,” he said. 

According to Surya, a total of 19,448 Indians have been brought back from different parts of Ukraine and 16,000 of them were students. “A total of 663 Karnataka students have been brought back,” he said. 

Surya said Operation Ganga indicated India's growing strength at the global level, adding that it was only 4-5 days ago that China carried out its first airlift in Ukraine. “The PM spoke to the presidents of Russia and Ukraine for Indians to be given priority for safe passage,” he said.  

News Network
March 13,2022

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that Russia might use chemical weapons following its invasion of Ukraine and that such a move would be a war crime, according to an interview in German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

"In recent days, we have heard absurd claims about chemical and biological weapons laboratories," Stoltenberg was quoted by Welt am Sonntag as saying, adding that the Kremlin was inventing false pretexts to justify what could not be justified.

"Now that these false claims have been made, we must remain vigilant because it is possible that Russia itself could plan chemical weapons operations under this fabrication of lies. That would be a war crime," Stoltenberg was quoted as saying.

He added that although the Ukrainian people were resisting the Russian invasion with courage, the coming days are likely to bring even greater hardship. 

News Network
March 10,2022

Bucking the exit polls projections, the ruling BJP has taken a lead in Goa. BJP has staked the claim to form the government in the state. BJP is leading in 19 seats and claims that it has support of Independent candidates. 

BJP wants 21 seats for forming the government. Congress is ahead in 11, while AAP and MGP are leading at one seat each.

Meanwhile, three Independent MLAs - Chandrakant Shetye (Bicholim), Alexio Reginaldo Lourence (Curtorim) and Antonio Vaz (Cortalim) - extend support to BJP

Trends at 2 PM
BJP 19
Congress 11
MAG 3
AAP2
Others 5

