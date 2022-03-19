No problem if Bhagavad Gita included in school syllabus; need to follow HC order on hijab: Siddaramaiah

Mangaluru, Mar 19: Congress leader Siddaramaiah today said that all should abide by the verdict of High Court and Supreme Court on hijab row and that he does not oppose introducing Bhagvad Gita in school syllabus in Karnataka.
Replying to queries of media persons at Mangaluru International Airport, the former chief minister said: “I do not have any objections for teaching Bhagavad Gita. Whether they teach Bhagavad Gita, Quran or Bible, we don't have any objection”
“We want students to get quality education to meet the demand in this competitive world. Students should not be denied of quality education. Children are taught Bhagavd Gita, Ramayana and Mahabharatha at home as well. Moral education should be taught to children,” he said.
“We too believe in Hindu religion and give respect for all the religions in the country,” he added.
On a bandh observed opposing the High Court verdict on hijab, he said “those who were dissatisfied with the verdict had observed bandh. We need to follow order of the high court and Supreme Court."
Comments
Add new comment