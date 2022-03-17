  1. Home
  2. No re-exam for Muslim girls who refused to remove hijab after HC verdict: Karnataka govt

News Network
March 17, 2022

Bengaluru, Mar 17: Karnataka Law Minister J C Madhuswamy on Thursday told the Assembly that the government will consider giving an opportunity to students who missed their exams because of the hijab controversy. But, there is a catch. 

“Students can be allowed for re-exams only if they missed the main exams that were held before the High Court issued an interim order. We can consider them missing the exams as either innocence or ignorance,” Madhuswamy said. 

“But, students who missed the exams even after the interim order came out saying [hijab] is more important cannot be allowed. Because, they defied the court order,” Madhuswamy said. 

The interim order came on February 11 barring students from wearing any religious clothing until the final order, which came out on March 15. 

Madhuswamy was responding in Zero Hour to Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat’s request that the state government should provide another opportunity to those girls who missed exams and are ready to write them without the hijab. 

"No citizen can defy the court order. Appealing against an order is their civil right," Madhuswamy said. “Until a decision is taken by the Supreme Court, the state government is bound to implement the High Court order.” 

Madhuswamy said that there were precedents where court orders were opposed in the past - Cauvery water dispute and when forest brigand Veerappan took thespian Dr Rajkumar as hostage. 

“During the Dr Rajkumar hostage crisis, we went to the Supreme Court seeking permission to release some convicts. The court asked us to go home if we can’t rule. So, complying with court orders is administration of law-and-order,” he explained. 

Madhuswamy also said the government will take the bandh call by minority organisations seriously and ensure that the High Court order is implemented. 

Bhat demanded action against students protesting the High Court order. Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar backed him. “Is there no value for the High Court order," he asked, noting that the order was being criticised and opposed. "Such moves will create anarchy. Government should take action (against the bandh)."

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said appealing against the High Court order is in itself a sign of disapproval. “But, the government can’t stop a peaceful protest, which is their right,” he said. Shettar argued that it would amount to contempt of court and set a wrong precedent. 

News Network
March 4,2022

medicalstudent.jpg

Karwar, Mar 4: A 25-year-old medical student died on the spot after her bicycle veered off the road and rammed into a roadside tree near Beerampali in Dandeli taluk of Uttara Kannada district on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the accident occurred when Devika Sanjay Vaswani from Chhattisgarh, was riding her sports bicycle to Akoda from her Hidden Valley home stay at Beerampali.

She lost control of the bicycle at a downhill en route as it skidded off the road and crashed into a tree. Devika suffered a grievous head injury and bled to death a while later.

The Dandeli Rural police have registered a case.

News Network
March 13,2022

pakjet.jpg

Islamabad, Mar 13: Pakistan has inducted multi-purpose J-10C fighter jets, acquired from China, into its Air Force to improve its combat capabilities.

In a formal induction ceremony on Friday held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Minhas Kamra in Attock district of Punjab to induct the jet, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said any country would have to think twice before harbouring any aggression towards Pakistan, asserting that the armed forces were well-equipped and trained to defeat any threat.

His statement is a veiled reference about India's recent procurement of Rafale fighter jets from France.

"Unfortunately, efforts are being made to create an imbalance in the region and to address this, a big addition has been made today to our defence system," Khan said addressing the ceremony.

He also stated that induction of J-10 C is a big movement for Pakistan after about 40 years when F-16 provided by the US were inducted into the PAF.

Khan thanked China for providing the aircraft in a short span of about eight months when it often takes years to acquire modern jets.

The J-10C is a 4.5-generation medium-sized fighter jet and is more powerful than the China-Pakistan jointly developed lightweight fighter jet, the JF-17, currently being used by the PAF.

Pakistan had announced the display of the new jet on March 23 at the annual Defence Day Parade. J-10C is manufactured by Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) for the Chinese Air Force.

It can carry out air-to-air combat including strike missions. Pakistan had requested to buy the fighter jets as far back as 2006. The negotiations finally led to the purchase of 25 J-10C fighters. 

News Network
March 13,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 13: In a controversial statement, Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has said more Indian students would have died if it was not for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to bring them back safely from Ukraine.   

Addressing a news conference in the backdrop of the completion of so Operation Ganga, India’s called evacuation effort in the war-hit country, the BJP Yuva Morcha national president hit out at students for criticising the government’s “carelessness.” 

“Out of 19,000 students, we lost just one Naveen. If the evacuation didn't happen properly, we'd have lost more Naveens. That did not happen because of Modi and the government's efforts. People should have the honesty to see this,” Surya said. He was referring to the death of Haveri student Naveen Gyanagoudar due to Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv.

“I want to ask those few students who made allegations: If no work was done, would it be possible for 19,000 students to come back? They didn’t come out flying like Spiderman or Superman,” he said. 

“If the government did nothing, did students - those who came back and said all those things - book flight tickets on their phone? Or, did they come on special flights sent by the Indian government? No one should lie. There has to be some basic courtesy towards the country. And, 99% of students and parents are extremely grateful to the government,” he said. 

According to Surya, a total of 19,448 Indians have been brought back from different parts of Ukraine and 16,000 of them were students. “A total of 663 Karnataka students have been brought back,” he said. 

Surya said Operation Ganga indicated India's growing strength at the global level, adding that it was only 4-5 days ago that China carried out its first airlift in Ukraine. “The PM spoke to the presidents of Russia and Ukraine for Indians to be given priority for safe passage,” he said.  

