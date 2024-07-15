  1. Home
  No state bus fare hike in Karnataka; BJP spreading lies: Congress

News Network
July 15, 2024

The Karnataka Congress on Monday junked reports that the State Road Transport Corporation would be hiking bus fares. The party on X noted that transport minister has not placed any such proposals before the government.

The party's account further noted that BJP leaders should 'stop spreading lies' and rather answer about the increase in auto part prices, fuel prices, and train fares in the last ten years.

Karnataka Congress, in the post, continued that people should be allowed to answer about the burden on state governments due to the central government's price hike policy.

BJP leaders like Tejasvi Surya took potshots at the Congress government over news of the alleged fare hike, attributing it to the party's 'Khatakhat Model of Governance.'

KSRTC chairperson, S R Srinivas, however said on Sunday that the body has submitted a proposal to the government to hike the fare by 15 to 20 per cent.

"We had a board meeting two days ago. We have proposed a hike of 15 per cent to 20 per cent. The rest is up to the discretion of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. If KSRTC is to survive, fare hike is inevitable," he said.

The chairperson also noted that fuel and auto parts have seen prices go up substantially, but there has been no increase in bus fares since 2019.

"The salary revision of the KSRTC employees has not been done since 2020. Hence, increasing the ticket price is necessary," Srinivas added.

As per the chairperson, the corporation has suffered a loss of Rs 295 crore in the last three months.

To a question on whether the hike would burden male passengers since women are allowed to travel free of cost under the 'Shakti' scheme, Srinivas said there is no question of putting burden only on men. He noted that the state government continues to bear the expenses for women travelling in buses.

News Network
July 15,2024

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's petition challenging the CBI's FIR against him in a disproportionate assets case.

The bench, comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and S C Sharma, stated it would not interfere with the Karnataka High Court's decision.

The case involves allegations by the CBI that Shivakumar accumulated assets disproportionate to his income from 2013 to 2018. 

The FIR was initially filed in September 2020, with an investigation mandated to be concluded within three months by the high court.

News Network
July 12,2024

New Delhi: In a relief to a Kannada news channel which extensively telecast the sex abuse case involving former JDS MP Prajwal Revanna and his family, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed a Karnataka High Court, stopping broadcast of Power TV on the ground of lack of proper licence.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said this was nothing but sheer political vendetta.

"We are inclined to protect the freedom of speech and expression. It looks like a plain case of political vendetta and this court would be failing in its duty if it does not protect the petitioner," the bench said.

The court issued notice to the Union government and others on a petition filed by Power TV and others.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union government, contended it was not borne out from record.

He said the show cause notice of February 9 was related to the channel subletting its uplink and downlinking licence.

The apex court, however, stayed the High Court order till Monday.

It also fixed the matter for hearing on Monday.

The Karnataka High Court had restrained Power TV from carrying out any broadcasting activity till July 9.

Justice S R Krishna Kumar had passed the interim order on June 25, after hearing two petitions filed by senior serving IPS officer Dr B R Ravikanthegowda, and JDS leader and MLC HM Ramesh Gowda and his wife Dr A Ramya Ramesh.

The petitioners claimed despite proceedings already initiated by the central government against the television channel and other private respondents, they continued to broadcast without arranging for the necessary licence renewal.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated a show cause notice was issued on a complaint, that the permission for Power TV was valid till October 12, 2021, and its renewal application dated December 30, 2022, was under examination.

The channel and its director Rakesh Shetty have reportedly been at the forefront of campaigns against Janata Dal (Secular) leaders like Prajwal Revanna and Suraj Revanna, who have been accused of sexual assault.

News Network
July 10,2024

Mangaluru, July 10: In a dramatic turn of events, police opened fire on the notorious ‘Chaddi Gang’ known for their involvement in robbery, as they attempted to flee this morning. The incident unfolded on the outskirts of the city at Padu Panambur. During a site inspection, the robbers attacked the police, prompting the officers to open fire in self-defense.

The robbers have been identified as Raju Singhania (24), Mayur (30), Bali (22), and Vicky (21), all hailing from Madhya Pradesh. On Wednesday morning, during the inspection, the robbers attacked an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and another officer in a bid to escape. Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal stated that the officers fired at the robbers' legs to prevent their escape.

Two police officers sustained injuries in the incident. The injured robbers and officers were promptly taken to the hospital for treatment. Senior police officials visited the site following the incident.

Capture in Sakleshpur

The infamous inter-state "Chaddi Gang" members were apprehended in a joint operation by Mangaluru, Hassan, and Sakleshpur police, thanks to precise information provided by KSRTC Mangaluru's 3rd division staff and private drivers. The gang was nabbed in Sakleshpur on Tuesday, July 9.

In the early hours of July 9, 2024, the gang committed a robbery and assault at a house on Kotekani Road, Derebailu village, targeting an elderly couple, Victor Mendonca and Patricia Mendonca, in Mangaluru. They fled the scene in the victims' car, making off with gold and diamond jewelry worth Rs 12 lakhs, a Samsung mobile phone, 10 branded watches valued at Rs 1 lakh, and Rs 3,000 in cash. They later boarded a KSRTC bus heading towards Mulky. CCTV footage revealed the accused traveling to Mangaluru.

Upon receiving this information, police approached KSRTC Mangaluru's 3rd division. They showed the video footage to a driver who recognized the bus and confirmed that four unknown individuals had boarded their bus at the Mulky bus stand and later alighted in Mangaluru. They subsequently traveled on the 5:30 AM Mangaluru-Bangalore KSRTC bus of the same division.

Using the information provided by KSRTC staff and private drivers, police traced the robbers to Sakleshpur. With the assistance of Hassan and Sakleshpur police, they successfully apprehended the gang members. The stolen gold, cash, and watches from Mangaluru were recovered from the accused and handed over to the Urwa police.

The police managed to trace and capture the accused within five hours of the theft at Kotekani.

