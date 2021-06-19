‘No ZP, TP polls in Karnataka till December’

  1. Home
June 19, 2021

Bengaluru, June 19: Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa made it clear that zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat polls won't be conducted till December this year as the state is not yet free from Covid-19. 

Speaking to media persons, here on Saturday, he said a state cabinet meeting will be held on June 21 at 4 pm and a decision would be taken in this regard. Experts have cautioned that the third wave of Covid-19 is likely to affect kids. So, the polls are unlikely to be conducted anytime soon. 

When questioned on a charge related to tender, he said the chief minister and the department's secretary have given clarification. Don't ask it again, he said.

He said BJP is like a family and dissidence is quite common in a political party. "Our central leaders held discussions it with legislators and resolved the issues. They collected opinions of all legislators. Our discussion was not only on change of chief minister in Karnataka. The issues related to Covid control, strengthening of party at the grass-root level, environment conservation and plastic-free state had been discussed." 

He also stated that he would welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to provide free vaccine to all and ration to BPL families. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's decision to provide compensation of Rs 1 lakh to those died of Covid-19 is a model to the country. "We have hailed the decision."

June 14,2021

Lucknow, June 14: Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai was on Sunday accused by two opposition leaders of buying a piece of land worth Rs 2 crore at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore for the Ram temple premises with help from Trust's member Anil Mishra.

The allegation, strongly refuted by Rai, was made by two opposition leaders — AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and a former minister in the Samajwadi government, Pawan Pandey.

Terming it a case of money laundering, Singh and Pandey both sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate into the land purchase for the temple premises. Both the leaders alleged that Rai purchased the land, measuring 1.208 hectares and located in Bag Bjaisi village under Sadar tehsil of Ayodhya district for a price of Rs 18.50 crore from the first purchaser, who had bought it minutes earlier on March 18 this year from its original owners for a sum of Rs two crores.

"Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust with the help of Trust’s member Anil Mishra bought the land worth Rs 2 crore at Rs 18.5 crore. This is a case of money laundering and the government should get it probed by the ED and CBI," Singh told reporters in Lucknow.

SP’s former Ayodhya MLA Pandey reiterated the same allegation in the temple town. Quoting entries of the registered sale deed of the land, Singh explained that the land was first purchased by Sultan Ansari on March 18 this year from its original owner Kusum Pathak, wife of Harish Kumar Pathak alias Baba Hardas for a sum of Rs 2 crore. Minutes later, the same land was purchased by Trust's general secretary Rai for a sum of Rs 18.50 crore from Ansari, Singh said, again quoting entries of the second sale deed showing the transaction between Ansari and Rai.

Trust member Anil Mishra and Ayodhya mayor Hrishikesh Upadhyay testified the land sale deed as witnesses and were witnesses to the purchase of the land by Rai as the Trust’s general secretary, Singh alleged. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government must initiate a thorough probe by the CBI and ED, and the corrupt persons should be sent to jail, as it is the question of faith of crore devotees of Lord Ram, who have given their hard-earned money for the construction of the Ram temple," Singh said.

He also said in any trust, the board makes a proposal for the purchase of land. "How come in five minutes, this proposal was passed and the land was immediately purchased?" he asked. Though Mishra could not be contacted for his comments over the allegations, Rai refuted them in a statement. "Allegations of even assassinating Mahatma Gandhi were levelled on us. We do not fear allegations. I will study the allegations levelled on us, and probe them," he said, in a statement. 

News Network
June 11,2021

Lakshadweep police on Thursday registered a case of sedition against local resident and film activist Aisha Sultana for calling the Union Territory’s administrator, Praful K Patel, a bio-weapon being used by the Centre on the island’s people.

The case was registered at Kavaratti police station, based on a complaint from BJP’s Lakshadweep unit president C Abdul Khader Haji, under Section 124 A of IPC (sedition).

Khader’s complaint cited a recent debate on Malayalam channel ‘MediaOne TV’ on the ongoing controversial reforms in Lakshadweep, in which Aisha had purportedly said that the Centre was using Praful Patel as a ‘bio-weapon’ on the islands. The remarks had sparked protests from the BJP’s Lakshadweep unit. BJP workers had moved complaints against Aisha in Kerala as well.

A film professional, Aisha has been in the forefront of campaigns against the reforms and proposed legislation, which have taken Lakshadweep and Kerala by storm.

Justifying her controversial reference to the administrator, Aisha posted on Facebook, “I had used the word bio-weapon in the TV channel debate. I have felt Patel as well as his policies [have acted] as a bio-weapon. It was through Patel and his entourage that Covid-19 spread in Lakshadweep. I have compared Patel as a bioweapon, not the government or the country…. You should understand. What else should I call him…”

Lakshadweep Sahitya Pravarthaka Sangam on Thursday extended support to Aisha. “It is not proper to depict her as anti-national. She had reacted against the inhumane approach of the administrator. It was Patel’s interventions that made Lakshadweep a Covid-affected area. The cultural community in Lakshadweep would stand with her,’’ the organisation’s spokesperson, K Bahir, said.

While the UT Administration has said Patel’s controversial proposals are aimed at ensuring safety and well-being of residents along with promoting the islands as a tourist destination on par with Maldives, residents view them as ripping the social and cultural fabric of the islands.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Thursday, 17 Jun 2021

AISHA SULTANA
SEDITION:
The present government of India is similar to Germany from 1933 to 1945, under the late Adolf Hitler. Politicians in India are maliciously prosecuting very ordinary citizen who is telling the whole truth about the misfeasance within the administration of India, the politicians and the public authorities are targeting their critics, opposition and whoever they dislike and by abusing the due process of law directing the police to charge under sedition. Sedition speech historically is violent with fire and vandalism which is not the situation in the present case. The Indian politicians and the executives are arbitrarily, maliciously and extrajudicially harassing the ordinary citizens with the ulterior motive to destroy the business and the career of all who politicians dislike. They must be held accountable under the law for causing damages to the victims.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

MS SULTAN
 - 
Saturday, 12 Jun 2021

Whoever has evil plan to make this country of their own, they will not succeed.
Evil plans will never succeed.
You can go to South, North Poles or to MARS and can have your own country of your own religion.

good luck

hari
 - 
Friday, 11 Jun 2021

Aisha Sultana made a mistake especially when she repeated it again TV interview. She should have been known to the limit of "freedom of speech", and considered the consequence it can make for the country. Let her accept whether comes on her way, its the result of her doings in anyway...

News Network
June 8,2021

Udupi, June 8: The principal district and sessions court in Udupi today held the three accused in the Bhaskar Shetty murder case guilty and awarded them life sentence.

The court awarded life sentence to Rajeshwari Shetty, wife of Bhaskar Shetty, Navaneet Shetty, son, and priest/astrologer Niranjan Bhat.

The NRI businessman and hotelier Bhaskar Shetty, 52, a resident of Indrali in Udupi, was murdered brutally by his wife Rajeshwari along with their son Navaneet, priest/ astrologer Niranjan Bhat, his father Srinivas, who died when the trial was in progress, and Raghavendra, a driver, on July 28, 2016.

The court convicted Shetty’s wife, son and the astrologer in the morning and later awarded life sentence to them in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Raghavendra has been acquitted.

While Rajeshwari had obtained bail, son Navaneet and astrologer Bhat are in jail.

The prosecution commenced the final arguments in the sensational murder case through senior counsel and Special Public Prosecutor M Shantharam Shetty.

Sessions judge Subramanya J N pronounced the final verdict.

It may be recalled that on July 29, 2016, Gulabi Shetty, mother of Shetty, tried to get in touch with her son over the phone and when there was no response she complained to Manipal Police that her son was missing.

The convicts had brutally murdered Bhaskar Shetty and burnt his body in a Homa Kunda at the residence of an astrologer.

Shetty’s bones were recovered from a river in Nandalike on August 10, 20216.

