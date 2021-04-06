Normal life disrupted across Karnataka as RTC workers go on strike; govt buses stay off roads in DK too

  1. Home
News Network
April 7, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 7: Normal life was affected across Karnataka as the strike called by the workers of the road transport corporations brought to halt the operation of bus services, leaving commuters with no option but to pay hefty fares for alternative arrangements.

The state government threatened to invoke Essential Services Management Act (Esma) to force the employees back to work. However, officials on Wednesday were yet to issue any communication in this regard.

In coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, government buses remained off the roads. None of the drivers and conductors reported to duty today, though in some bus stations a few passengers were seen waiting for the buses. 

In Bengaluru, commuters who came to bus stations waited more than an hour in the hope of boarding alternative private buses or cabs arranged by the government. However, except for a handful of major routes, alternative arrangements were absent.

However, the number of commuters in bus stations was less compared to regular days. The crowded bus terminals at Yeshwantpur, Mysore Road, Shivajinagar, Shantinagar and Banashankari had less than half the usual crowd. However, in a rare occurrence, the terminals played host to private buses whose presence nearby had previously prompted officials to write to the transport commissioner.

The travelling public seemed to have shifted to autorickshaws, taxi and other modes realising the futility of waiting in terminals. However, thousands who can't shell out hefty fares decided to wait for the alternative arrangements promised by the government.

Meanwhile, the BMTC, KSRTC, NEKRTC and NWKRTC have invoked the 'no work, no pay' principle and decided to cut salaries of those who fail to turn up for work.

On their part, the protesting workers heeded the advice of their honorary president Kodihalli Chandrashekhar and avoided taking to the streets for protests, to avoid violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

The workers have decided not to give up their struggle without getting salary on par with 6th pay commission recommendations. The government, however, has offered only an 8% increase in existing salaries with the chief secretary ruling out any more negotiations with the protesters.
 

News Network
April 3,2021

Cairo, Apr 3: The mummified remains of 22 Egyptian pharaohs, including the most powerful ancient queen, are to be paraded through the streets of Cairo Saturday, in a procession to a new resting place.

Under the watchful eyes of security forces, the mummies will be moved seven kilometres (four miles) across the capital from the iconic Egyptian Museum, where most have resided undisturbed for over a century, to the new National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation.

Dubbed the Pharaohs' Golden Parade, the 18 kings and four queens will travel in order, oldest first, each aboard a separate float decorated in ancient Egyptian style.

The interior ministry said both pedestrians and vehicles would be barred from Tahrir Square, site of the current museum, and other sections of the parade route, ahead of the 6:00 pm (1600 GMT) start.

"The whole world will be watching," said Egyptian archaeologist and former antiquities minister Zahi Hawass, who will commentate as the event unfolds live on state television.

"This is an important 40 minutes in the life of the city of Cairo."

Seqenenre Tao II, "the Brave", who reigned over southern Egypt some 1,600 years before Christ, will be on the first chariot, while Ramses IX, who reigned in the 12th century BC, will be at the rear.

Ramses II and Queen Hatshepsut, the most powerful female pharaoh, will also make the journey.

Emblazoned with the name of their allotted sovereign, the gold-coloured carriages will be fitted with shock absorbers for the trip, to ensure none of the precious cargos are accidentally disturbed.

Discovered near Luxor from 1881 onwards, most of the mummies have lain in the Egyptian Museum since the early 1900s.

Fascinating new details of the pharaohs' lives are still emerging.

A recent high-tech study of Seqenenre Tao II, involving CT scans and 3D images of his hands and long-studied skull fractures, indicated that he was likely killed in a post-battle execution ceremony.

For their procession through Cairo's streets, the mummies will be in special containers filled with nitrogen, under conditions similar to their regular display cases.

The mummies will be showcased individually at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation, in an environment redolent of underground tombs.

They will be signposted by a brief biography and, in some cases, copies of CT scans.

Upon arrival, they will occupy "slightly upgraded cases," said Salima Ikram, professor of Egyptology at the American University in Cairo.

"The temperature and humidity control will be even better than it was in the old museum," added Ikram, a mummification specialist.

The mummies' re-housing "marks the end of much work to improve their conservation and exhibition," said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

"This raises emotions that go much further than the mere relocation of a collection -- we will see the history of Egyptian civilisation unfold before our eyes," she added.

The National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation was completed in 2010, and Hawass said he had planned to open it in 2012. But the process was delayed by the Arab Spring revolution of 2011 and subsequent turmoil.

The new museum opened its doors to limited exhibits from 2017 and will open fully on Sunday, before the mummies go on display to the general public from April 18.

In the coming months, the country is due to inaugurate another new showcase, the Grand Egyptian Museum, near the Giza pyramids.

It too will house pharaonic collections, including the celebrated treasure of Tutankhamun.

Discovered in 1922, the tomb of the young ruler, who took the throne briefly in the 14th century BC, contained treasures including gold and ivory.

A so-called "curse of the pharaoh" emerged in the wake of Tutankhamun's unearthing in 1922-23.

A key funder of the dig, Lord Carnarvon, died of blood poisoning months after the tomb was opened, while an early visitor likewise died abruptly in 1923.

With the planned parade coming only days after several disasters struck Egypt, some have inevitably speculated on social media about a new curse provoked by the latest move.

Recent days have seen a deadly rail collision and a building collapse in Cairo, while global headlines were dominated by the struggle to refloat the giant container ship MV Ever Given which blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 26,2021

Belagavi, Mar 26: Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Satish Jarkiholi as party candidate to contest the ensuing bye-election to the Lok Sabha from Karnataka’s Belagavi parliamentary constituency, where BJP has registered four consecutive victories.

KPCC working president, 59-year-old Jarkiholi is sitting MLA from Yamakanmardi in Belagavi district. 

He has won two elections to the state Council and three to the Assembly so far, besides having rich experience in handling important portfolios in various state cabinets. 

Powered by his leadership capabilities, the Congress could win elections to several assembly seats in North Karnataka in the past two decades. Many believe he played an instrumental role in the victory of former CM Siddaramaiah in Badami in the last assembly election.

The Jarkiholi family, with three sitting MLAs, has considerable influence on voters in the region, where he is seen as a future chief minister of Karnataka. Jarkiholi started his political career in 1992 by winning as director of Belagavi District Central Cooperative Bank. He won as MLC from the local bodies constituency in 1997 as a Janata Dal candidate from Belagavi, and retained the seat in the 2004-05 MLC election when he contested on a JDS ticket. He served as Textile Minister in the Congress-JDS cabinet.

After Yamakanmardi assembly segment in Chikkodi LS seat was marked as “reserved for SCs’’, following delimitation in 2008, Jarkiholi won all three assembly elections from this constituency (in 2008, 2013, 2018) on Congress ticket.He was Excise minister in 2013, and Minor Irrigation minister in 2014. He was Forests minister in the Congress-JDS government in 2018.  

News Network
March 27,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 27: Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and Health Minister K Sudhakar sparred on Saturday over the number of Covid-19 deaths in Karnataka. 

Siddaramaiah demanded a white paper on the Covid-19 situation in the state after he discovered a data mismatch on the deaths caused due to the virus, accusing the government of lying. 

“According to the Department of Health & Family Welfare, the number of Covid-19 deaths till December 2020 is 12,090. According to the Planning & Statistical department, it is 22,320 till December 2020,” Siddaramaiah said in a tweet, posting both data sets. “Which of the above data is true,” he asked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Sudhakar. 

The Congress leader did not stop there. “BJP’s inefficiency, corruption & lies are the reasons for the rise in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka. People of Karnataka are facing the crisis due to mistakes of the shameless BJP government,” he said. 

Raking up allegations of misappropriation of funds in the procurement of Covid-19 equipment, Siddaramaiah said BJP leaders were lying. “BJP leaders have not just lied about the Covid-19 related deaths, they have also lied about medicines, masks, sanitizers, PPE kits and other procurements,” he said, chagrin that Sudhakar has been “consistently lying to hide corruption and inefficiency”. 

Demanding a white paper on the pandemic, Siddaramaiah said Covid-19 can be “won through treatment and not through lies.” 

Sudhakar shot back saying the figures were not final. “These figures are provisional entries in e-Janma software which are subject to reconciliation as per the guidelines issued by the Registrar General of India,” he said. “The verification process is near completion and the final figures are yet to be released.”

Siddaramaiah’s accusation is an “insult” to Corona warriors working tirelessly over the past year, Sudhakar said. “Our government neither intends to hide any figures nor is it necessary. People in responsible positions should refrain from making false allegations for political gains,” he said. 

