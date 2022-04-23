Not UP model; will come up with 'Karnataka model' to deal with rioters: CM Bommai

Bengaluru, Apr 13: Amidst Congress leaders' demand for his resignation, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa made it clear that he would not tender his resignation under any circumstances.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa said that the whole thing is "nothing but a political conspiracy," and demanded high level probe into the suicide of Belagavi contractor Santosh Patil.

Eshwarappa said he has not seen Santosh Patil's face even once. He said that Patil's suicide note was sent on WhatsApp on April 12th, which is not hand written and it has no signature, and so, it can't be authentic. He added that the suicide issue has not reached Central leaders yet and that he was not asked to resign at all.

Eshwarappa said following the complaint by Santosh Patil to the BJP central leaders alleging that he had demanded 40 per cent commission to clear the bill for carrying out road works in Belagavi, he had filed defamation case against him and a news channel. The court had issued notice to them. "I suspect Patil might have taken the extreme step out of fear," Eshwarappa said.

Eshwarappa, who is also MLA from Shivamogga Urban constituency, said, Patil had been to Delhi and submitted copes of complaint to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department Giriraj Singh alleging that his department demanded 40 per cent commission to clear his bill. The Union ministry had sought clarification on this. "Our officials had clearly stated that they can't clear the bill as the road work was carried out flouting the norms," he said.

He said as per the norms, work has to be approved from the concerned department and work order had to be issued. "But in this case, no norms had been followed. So how can we clear the bill?," he questioned.

Referring to the suicide note, BJP leader said it is written that Patil had severe financial crisis. "If it is true, how did he go to Delhi and who bore his travel expenses?," he questioned and said he would meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai shortly.

When questioned whether Patil was a BJP worker, Eshwarappa said he spoke to Belagavi Rural BJP Unit president and he made it clear that Patil had no link with the party, but he was a member of some Hindu organisation.

Slamming the Congress, he said they are trying to use this suicide case to oust him from the cabinet fearing that he may become chief minister soon. But he would not step down at all.