  Not UP model; will come up with 'Karnataka model' to deal with rioters: CM Bommai

April 24, 2022

Bengaluru, Apr 24: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government will come up with a 'Karnataka model', which would have legal backing, to take action against rioters. 

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, the chief minister said the state government had adopted such a model during the KG Halli, DJ Halli and other such incidents of violence, indicating that there was no need for the Uttar Pradesh model to be followed. 

The Uttar Pradesh model mainly refers to the use of bulldozers in cracking down on perpetrators.

Bommai said the state government has not considered the Hubballi violence as just a riot. "There is a larger conspiracy behind the violence as a large number of people gathered at the police station in no time and started pelting stones," he said, adding that it seemed pre-planned. 

He said his government has given the police a free hand to probe the case and that those responsible will be taken to task. 

"Police have recorded statements of several accused persons and have got leads against a few organisations. We will take action against all such organisations. There are a few new organisation names that have come up. The police will act against them," he said. 

April 11,2022

Mangaluru, Apr 11: The sleuths of Mangaluru South Police arrested two rowdy sheeters for allegedly assaulting employees of a chicken stall and later trying to create fear in the area by brandishing knives at the general public who had tried to prevent them from stabbing, at Valencia Junction in Mangaluru.

According to City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the arrested are Preetham Poojary (27), a resident of Jalligudde and Dheeraj Kumar alias Dhiru (25), a resident of Alape Ganadabettu.

The employees had questioned Preetham and Dheeraj for allegedly assaulting a man in a public place outside the chicken stall. Enraged over it, the duo assaulted chicken stall personnel Sunil Mardi, Anantha and Jeevan using stones and helmets. When they tried to stab them, the locals who gathered there prevented them from stabbing.

In a fit of rage, the duo threatened the general public by brandishing knives and creating fear in the area, explained the Police Commissioner.

On getting information about the incident from the control room through the general public, the Mangaluru South police rushed to the spot and arrested the duo with the help of the locals. The police seized two knives, stones, and helmets from the arrested. The medical examination has confirmed that they were under the influence of alcohol. Further, Preetham tested positive for smoking ganja.

The Commissioner said that there are eight cases including two dacoities, murder attempt and assault cases registered against Dheeraj in Mangaluru South, Mangaluru East and Mangaluru Rural Police Stations.

There are 10 cases including dacoity, murder attempt, and substance abuse registered against Preetham in Mangaluru South, Mangaluru East, Mangaluru North and Mangaluru Rural Police Stations. Further investigation is in progress.

April 13,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 13: Amidst Congress leaders' demand for his resignation, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa made it clear that he would not tender his resignation under any circumstances.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa said that the whole thing is "nothing but a political conspiracy," and demanded high level probe into the suicide of Belagavi contractor Santosh Patil.

Eshwarappa said he has not seen Santosh Patil's face even once. He said that Patil's suicide note was sent on WhatsApp on April 12th, which is not hand written and it has no signature, and so, it can't be authentic. He added that the suicide issue has not reached Central leaders yet and that he was not asked to resign at all.

Eshwarappa said following the complaint by Santosh Patil to the BJP central leaders alleging that he had demanded 40 per cent commission to clear the bill for carrying out road works in Belagavi, he had filed defamation case against him and a news channel. The court had issued notice to them. "I suspect Patil might have taken the extreme step out of fear," Eshwarappa said.

Eshwarappa, who is also MLA from Shivamogga Urban constituency, said, Patil had been to Delhi and submitted copes of complaint to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department Giriraj Singh alleging that his department demanded 40 per cent commission to clear his bill. The Union ministry had sought clarification on this. "Our officials had clearly stated that they can't clear the bill as the road work was carried out flouting the norms," he said.

He said as per the norms, work has to be approved from the concerned department and work order had to be issued. "But in this case, no norms had been followed. So how can we clear the bill?," he questioned.

Referring to the suicide note, BJP leader said it is written that Patil had severe financial crisis. "If it is true, how did he go to Delhi and who bore his travel expenses?," he questioned and said he would meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai shortly.

When questioned whether Patil was a BJP worker, Eshwarappa said he spoke to Belagavi Rural BJP Unit president and he made it clear that Patil had no link with the party, but he was a member of some Hindu organisation.

Slamming the Congress, he said they are trying to use this suicide case to oust him from the cabinet fearing that he may become chief minister soon. But he would not step down at all.

April 15,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 15: Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa tendered his resignation on Friday amid the row over the alleged suicide of contractor Santosh Patil. Eshwarappa submitted his resignation at CM Bommai's residence.

In the meantime, it is learnt that 29 PDOs have been transferred by him before he submitted his resignation.

Santhosh Patil, who had levelled corruption allegation against Eshwarappa, had committed suicide on April 12 in Udupi. He had sent a WhatsApp message alleging that the Minister K.S. Eshwarappa is directly responsible for his death. It is said that 20 PDOs were transferred on the same date, i.e. on April 12.

Rumours are making rounds that the Minister Eshwarappa knew that he would have to resign and hence he had signed the transfer papers of 29 PDOs.

