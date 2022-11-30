  1. Home
‘Not so serious issue... we use names of Ravana, Shakuni too’: Education Minister on professor referring a Muslim student ‘Kasab’

News Network
November 30, 2022

bcnagesh.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 30: Karnataka Minister of School Education and Literacy B C Nagesh reacting to the recent controversy following an assistant professor referring to a Muslim student as “Kasab”, felt that it is “not so serious”.

He also sought to know why names from a particular community became a national issue, but names like “Ravana” or “Shakuni” which are so commonly used for referring, does not become an issue at all.

“It is unfortunate, the incident shouldn’t have taken place, the teacher should not have used that name. But I also feel that it is not such (a) serious thing, because we use the name of Ravana for many students many times, we also use the name of Shakuni many times, but that doesn’t become an issue at all,” Nagesh said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “Why the name of (a person) who belongs to a particular community becomes an issue, I don’t know. Though the issue has been taken seriously and action has been taken against the teacher. But, why some names become a national issue, I cannot understand.” On Monday, a video showing an assistant professor in Manipal calling a student by the name “Kasab”, and the student countering it, had gone viral.

Later, the professor tendered an apology. The video had gone viral on social media, and the university has debarred the faculty from classes.

News Network
November 17,2022

mukarram.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 17: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has arrested the managing director of Injaz International, Misbahuddin S alias Misbauddin S Mukarram under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The accused had allegedly cheated people of huge funds in a Ponzi scam.

According to ED officials, during the investigation of the scam, they found that the accused had cheated the investors by siphoning off huge sums of money after luring depositors with promises of high returns against their investment. 

A special PMLA court on Thursday remanded Misbahuddin in ED custody till November 19. 

ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered against M/s Injaz International and associated Group located at Bengaluru under sections of Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978 and Chit Funds Act, 1982 and under section 420 of IPC by Wilson Garden Police Station in September 2017.

The then revenue inspector of Yelahanka taluk tahsildar's office, Ananth Padmanabha, had filed a complaint with the police against Injaz International stating that a probe was conducted after the 42nd State-level coordination committee meeting. The company had taken deposits from thousands of investors promising them high returns and cheated them. The case was transferred to CCB. Misbahuddin was arrested by CCB in 2019 for cheating people to the tune of Rs 250 crore. 

The ED found that M/s Injaz International is a partnership firm that was run by Suhail Ahamed Shariff and Misbahuddin S. M/s Injaz International accepted deposits from investors, cheated them and violated RBI guidelines. M/s Injaz International ran investment schemes by luring depositors with promises of high returns since the year 2016. The money was routed through multiple bank accounts, the firm had not done audits or had filed ITR returns.

M/s Injaz International diverted the amount from depositors to various individuals including its partners and related entity M/s Injaz Builders and Developers. Further investigation is on. 

News Network
November 22,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 22: The directorate of municipal administration has approved proposals submitted by the Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC), to name six circles in the city after Lord Rama, philosophers, warriors and achievers.

With this, the temple city will have circles in the names of Indian philosophers Madhvacharya, Vadiraja, twin warriors of Tulunadu Koti-Chennaya, Sri Rama, social reformer Sri Narayana Guru and former Union minister Oscar Fernandes.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat said that the CMC of Udupi had adopted resolutions to name circles in the city, following requests from people. 

“The government has issued a circular naming six prominent circles in the city, as per the Section 211 of the Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964. Bannanje Circle in the city will be named as ‘Narayana Guru Circle’ and Kalsanka Circle will be known as ‘Madhvacharya Circle’. The Diana Circle in the city will hereafter be known as ‘Vadiraja Circle, and a junction on the Santhekatte-Kalyanpura road will be named after ‘Koti-Chennaya’. The circle at Brahmagiri will be named as Oscar Fernandes Circle. Meanwhile, a junction on the Parkala-Kodange-Saralabettu road stretch will be named as ‘Sri Rama Circle,’ as per the government circular,” the MLA said.

News Network
November 19,2022

santosh.jpg

New Delhi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA poaching case summoned BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh to appear on November 21, failing which he will be arrested.

This comes after the Telangana High Court on Tuesday rejected the BJP’s plea to hand over MLAs’ poaching case to the CBI and made the SIT probing the case independent. The court also ruled that a judge will monitor the investigation into the case.

The court has also asked the SIT to submit a report on November 29 on the progress of the probe.

Notably, the Telangana government formed the SIT on November 9 to investigate the case. The SIT has six police officers and is headed by Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

It is to be noted that Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Simhayaji and Aand Nandakumar were arrested by the Cyberabad police from a farmhouse at Moinabad near Hyderabad on the night of October 26, when they were allegedly trying to lure four TRS MLAs with offers of money.

Cyberabad police conducted the raid on a tip-off by Pilot Rohit Reddy, one of the MLAs, who alleged that the accused offered Rs 100 crore to him and Rs 50 crore each to three others.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had called a press conference on November 3, where he showed videos that he claimed backed up the TRS charges of poaching against the BJP. He had also linked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the alleged poaching bid.

However, refuting the claims, the BJP had said the allegations are "staged" and that the videos are "recordings with hired actors".

