  2. Now, Karnataka govt mulls making ‘Bhagavad Gita’ mandatory in all schools

News Network
March 18, 2022

Bengaluru, Mar 18: The Karnataka government is considering introducing 'Bhagavad Gita' in all the schools across the state similar to that in Gujarat.

Primary and Secondary Education minister B C Nagesh told media persons on Friday in Bengaluru that the 'Bhagavad Gita' will be made mandatory for state-syllabus schools provided the government approves the idea.

Speaking to media persons, the minister said, "I will discuss this subject with the Chief Minister, State Committee on Text Books and Academicians."

However, the minister clarified that the idea is in its nascent stage and this will certainly not be introduced during the 2022-23 academic year. 
 

News Network
March 15,2022

Udupi, Mar 15: Expression shock over Karnataka High Court’s controversial verdict upholding govt’s decision to ban hijab in educational institutions, Udupi Zilla Muslim Okkuta has said that they will appeal for Constitutional rights.

Okkuata office-bearer Hussain Kodibengre said, “We respect the judgement of the High Court. However, there is no clarity in the judgement. We have confidence in the Constitution and Supreme Court. The religious right which was guaranteed by the Constitution has been denied.”

On the future of the students, he said, “It is left to the discretion of the students to write their exam. Education is also important,” he said. 

News Network
March 15,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 15: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that everyone should follow High Court order that that upholds uniforms inside classrooms. 

“Everyone should follow the HC order. We should maintain calm and peace. I appeal to citizens, community leaders, parents and students…let’s accept this order and cooperate with education of our children,” Bommai said.

With this the CM has indirectly hinted that government would not allow Muslim girls with hijab to enter the classroom.  

“The High Court has upheld uniforms and that Hijab isn’t an essential religious practice,” Bommai said.

“This was a question on the future of our children’s education. Nothing is more important than education,” Bommai said.

He urged students to refrain from boycotting exams in the wake of the HC order. “I say to all students, your education is important. Don’t boycott exams or stay outside. Take your exams and shape your future,” Bommai said.

He also warned against any attempts to disturb peace. “We have made law-and-order arrangements. Those who take law into their own hands will face stringent action,” he said. 

News Network
March 6,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 6: The Karnataka government has approved 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 crore that would provide jobs for over 6,393 people in the state. The clearance for the projects was given at the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting chaired by Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Saturday.

According to Nirani, the panel has considered and approved seven important large and medium size industrial projects worth Rs 1,275.67 crore, which are expected to create employment opportunities for 3,181 people in the state.

Also, at the SLSWCC meeting, 40 new projects each with investment of more than Rs 15 crores and less than Rs 50 crore were cleared. These projects valued at Rs 724.87 crore would generate 3,212 jobs, the minister noted on Sunday.

A total of 48 projects with investments of Rs 2,062.21 crore with employment potential for 6,393 people were cleared. Among the new investments that were approved are Rockwell Collins India Enterprises of Raytheon Group, Nithin Sai Agrotech, Brighflexi International, Cookson India and Adcock Ingram Pharma and Starling Chem.

