  1. Home
  2. Now, Rs 1,000 fine for not wearing seat belts on rear seats In Karnataka

Now, Rs 1,000 fine for not wearing seat belts on rear seats in Karnataka

News Network
October 20, 2022

seatbelt.jpg

The Karnataka Police has issued orders to impose a fine of Rs 1,000 under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act in order to ensure the compulsory use of seat belts, even by passengers seated on the rear seats of a vehicle.

In an order copy issued by R Hithendra, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Road safety), all police commissionerates and SPs were asked to follow the order. The order cited a September 19 letter by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The death of Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons, in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar on September 4 had put the focus back on the importance of wearing seat belts. The letter by the Union ministry to all the states and union territories had come days after the fatal accident.

Mistry was seated in the rear seat with Jehangir Pandole, the director of KPMG Global Strategy Group. Neither Mistry nor Pandole were wearing seat belts and neither of them survived.

Karnataka on an average has recorded 31 deaths everyday due to road accidents in 2022 (till August end). According to the state police, about 7,634 people have died and thousands have been injured in road accidents in 2022 till August end. According to a police officer, maximum cases were recorded in Belagavi, Bengaluru city and Tumakuru districts.

What does the letter say?

In a letter written by S K Geeva, under secretary to the government of India, it is mentioned that Section 194B of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 mandates the use of safety belts.

As per the sub-section 1 of 194B, “whoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a seat belt or carries passengers not wearing a safety belt shall be punishable with a fine of 1000 INR”. Rule -125(1) of CMVR, 1989 specifies that “all motor vehicles other than motorcycles and 3 Wheelers shall be equipped with a seat belt for the driver and the person occupying the front seat. 

Further Rule -125(1) (a) of CMVR indicates that M1 category motor vehicles used for the carriage of passengers, comprising G & IGP not more than eight seats in addition to the driver seat, shall be equipped with a seat belt for a person occupying the front facing rear seat. Therefore, all passengers of M1 category vehicles having front facing seats should wear seat belts. It is important to also mention that the seat covers on passenger seats should not obstruct the locking and unlocking of the seat belt.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 14,2022

ashokaR.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 14: Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka today claimed that the first case being registered under the new anti-conversion law against a former Congress councillor in the city proved that Muslims too are indulging in forceful religious conversion.

Ashoka told reporters that all these days it was presumed that only Christians were involved in "rampant conversion" and pointed to a case registered in Banashankari.

“A Muslim leader who won from Banashankari twice on the Congress ticket is behind this case. He along with two others harassed a Hindu youth from Mandya to convert into Islam. These accused have insulted Lord Shiva and Goddesses Banashankari, too,” Ashoka claimed, citing the police investigation. 

The minister added that the accused forced the Hindu youth to consume beef. “The Hindu youth has tolerated their torture all the while and finally booked a case against them. These accused even took him to their cemetery to torture him,” Ashoka claimed.

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, popularly known as the anti-conversion law, seeks to prohibit "unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means". 

The law was passed in the Assembly in December 2021, but was not introduced in the Legislative Council where the BJP lacked the required strength. In May 2022, an ordinance was promulgated to bring the anti-conversion law into effect. Last month, the Bill was introduced in the monsoon session of the legislature again with the BJP enjoying a clear majority of 41 members in the 75-member Council, ensuring its passage.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 15,2022

Mangaluru, Oct 15: A case has been registered against five activists of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities after the raids conducted in their premises on October 13.

The accused are from Jokatte, Kasba Bengre, Ullal, Kinya and Adyar area in Dakshina Kannada district police sources said.

The activists were charged under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various sections of the IPC. The accused are being questioned, they said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 8,2022

iaf.jpg

New Delhi, Oct 8: IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Saturday announced that the government has approved the creation of a weapon system branch for IAF officers. This is the first time since Independence that a new operational branch is created, the IAF chief announced on the occasion of Air Force Day. 

This will essentially handle all types of latest weapon systems in the force and save ₹3,400 crore, the IAF chief said. He also announced that the IAF is planning to induct female Agniveers next year.

Induction of air warriors into the Indian Air Force through the Agnipath scheme is a challenge but more importantly, it is an opportunity to “harness the potential of India”.

“We have changed our operational training methodology to ensure that each Agniveer is equipped with the right skills and knowledge to start a career in IAF. In December this year, we would be inducting 3,000 Agniveer Vayu for initial training. This number will go up in the years to come to ensure adequate staffing,” the IAF chief said.

“We are also planning on induction of women Agniveers starting next year. Creation of infrastructure is in progress,” the IAF chief said.

The last one year the IAF had its share of challenges and the force has taken all head-on with all guns blazing, be it the continued deployment along the borders or rescuing Indians from conflict zones, the IAF chief said congratulating the force.

As the IAF chief enumerated the challenges lying ahead, he said the traditional domains of land, sea and air have expanded to space and cyber and converged into a hybrid warfare. Hence conventional system and weapons need to be updated with modern, adaptive technology. "We must accept that tomorrow's conflicts can't be fought with yesterday's mindset," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.