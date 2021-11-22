‘Now we have manpower and muscle power’: DK SDPI leader’s speech sparks row

  1. Home
News Network
November 22, 2021

Mangaluru, Nov 22: The Social Democratic Party of India has warned the Congress leaders of dire consequences if they continue to target the SDPI workers. A video, which has gone viral on social media, depicts SDPI Dakshina Kannada District President Abubakkar Kulai is heard warning the Congress, has sparked row. 

While addressing a public gathering, he said he has been observing that the Congress leaders are overcome by desperation at the growth of SDPI leaders during the last ten years in the Mangaluru Assembly constituency.

"The Congress party was disappointed to note the growth of our organization. As many as 58 representatives have emerged from this constituency. Seeing this, they (Congress leaders) are unable to bear our growth, and hence they are engineering attacks on our workers by hiring small-time goondas. You (Congress leaders) must be ashamed of it. Till now we had kept our heads low, but we have two 'Ms" with us. One is Manpower and two is Muscle power," Abubakker is heard saying.

"If you touch our workers anywhere. We will use our one M. Be careful. Our leaders have told us that if you want to join the SDPI, you should be ready for everything. You should be ready to sleep in hospitals. You must be ready to go to jail. You should be even ready to go to the graveyard.

"That doesn't mean that we will bow to you (Congress leaders). We know how to send you to that same hospital. And we also know how to send you to the same graveyard. We are going to respect the law of the land. We are giving respect to the law of the land. Hence, dare not touch our workers," he threatened.

News Network
November 19,2021

New Delhi, Nov 19: After withdrawing the contentious land ordinances in 2015, this is the second time that the Prime Minister Narendra Mod led union government has had to blink on the farmers' issue ahead of the state polls. In 2015, it was months before the Bihar polls and this time, it was just a few months before polls in half a dozen states.

The move comes just a couple of months before the elections in states including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, which were the epicentres of farmers' agitation. The BJP has been getting feedback from the ground that the ongoing farmers agitation could harm BJP's election prospects, particularly in Western Uttar Pradesh where the agitation had united the jats against the government and in Punjab where BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal broke its ties with the saffron party in protest against the farm laws.

What remains to be seen is whether the BJP tries to get its oldest ally back to the NDA fold besides forging a closer tie with Captain Amarinder Singh's new party.

In UP, the Samajwadi Party, the BJP's main rival, had allied with Jayant Chautala-led Rashtriya Lok Dal in Western UP, which appeared to pose a big challenge to the BJP after the farmers agitation. In his speech before announcing the decision to withdraw the farm billls, PM Modi reached out to the marginal farmers, who he said account for 80 per cent of the community. 

News Network
November 20,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 20: Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary submitted his nomination papers for the December 10 elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council as the BJP candidate from the local authorities’ constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, in Mangaluru on November 20. Elections will be held for two seats in the constituency.

Mr. Poojary submitted his papers to Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner K. V. Rajendra in the presence of Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport S. Angara, Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar, president of Dakshina Kannada unit of BJP Sudarshan Moodbidri and president of Udupi unit of BJP Kuilady Suresh Nayak.

Mr. Poojary hails from Kota in Udupi district. He is contesting from the constituency for the fourth time. He was first elected as an MLC in a by-election in 2008 following the death of the incumbent and Congress leader Blasius M. D’Souza. In 2010, he was elected unopposed. He was elected for the third time in the elections held on December 27, 2015, along with Pratapchandra Shetty of the Congress.

News Network
November 20,2021

Nov 20: Battered by the heavy rains for over a week, Karnataka is likely to witness another three rainy days according to meteorologists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In its fresh forecast, the IMD has sounded yellow alert in 18 districts on Saturday. Further, officials explained that south interior and coastal Karnataka districts will witness fairly widespread rains for the next three days until Sunday.

"Revealing that the widespread rainfall along with thundershowers to continue in various parts of southern Karnataka. IMD Karnataka officials sounded ‘yellow alert’ in Bengaluru Urban, Rural districts, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Ramanagar, Kodagu, Hassan, Davangere, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, Ballari, Koppal, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts," it said.

Commenting on the prevailing weather pattern over the Bay of Bengal, a senior meteorologist said that the depression over the Bay of Bengal is moving towards the west and a trough has been identified over the coast of Odisha.

Under the influence, southern districts are likely to witness widespread rainfall until Sunday.

According to IMD data, Gubbi and Tumakuru have received the highest rainfall of 15 cm, followed by Chintamani - 12 cm, Mulbagal and Srinivasapura - 11 cm.

