  NRI from Dakshina Kannada dies of heart attack in Saudi Arabia

June 9, 2023
June 9, 2023

Mangaluru, June 9: An Indian expatriate worker from Karnataka’s coastal district of Dakshina Kannada died of heart attack last night (June 8, 2023) in Saudi Arabia’s Al Khobar. 

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Razak (52), son of the late Abubakar, hailing from Surikumer near Mani in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada. 

Abdul Razak, who had been working in the Middle East for past one and a half decades, had visited home a few months ago. 

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a large number of relatives and friends.

The family members are yet to take a decision regarding the funeral service as the administrative offices in Saudi Arabia are currently observing a week-long holiday.

May 30,2023
May 30,2023

Mangaluru, May 30: Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee minority cell president Shahul Hameed KK has urged chief minister Siddaramaiah to order a reinvestigation into the murders of Masood of Bellare, Fazil of Mangalapete, Jaleel of Katipalla and Dinesh of Kanyadi that rocked the state.

In a letter to the chief minister, that was submitted through legislative assembly speaker UT Khader on Monday, Hameed demanded that all accused in the four murders should be booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. 

“All communal murders in the district should be reinvestigated and a special investigation team (SIT) should be constituted for the purpose. Compensation of Rs 25 lakh should be paid to the kin of Masood, Fazil, Jaleel and Dinesh on the lines of support extended by the state government to the family of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru,” Hameed told reporters.

Welcoming the decision taken by chief minister Siddaramaiah to reinstate Nuthana Kumari, wife of Praveen Nettaru, in the government job, Hameed said that the kin of Masood, Fazil, Jaleel and Dinesh also should be given government jobs. Further, he demanded the arrest of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell in connection with the murder of Fazil. 

“Appropriate action should be taken against Sharan in connection with Fazil’s murder. The VHP leader had claimed at a public meeting in Tumkur that ‘our people murdered Fazil in Surathkal’. However, only an FIR was registered against him, but was not arrested,” he said.

“The government should ensure stringent action in all communal murders. The government should also ensure that there will be no disparity in the distribution of compensation to the kin of those who died in retaliation attacks. The government should consider all the five murders seriously and ensure equal justice to the families,” he said.

June 5,2023
June 5,2023

Bengaluru, June 5: The state's Budget will be tabled on July 7, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday, as all eyes watch how the government will make the necessary funds allocations, given that it has undertaken to start implementing all five of its poll guarantees within the financial year.

The chief minister said the Cabinet has not yet discussed about the Budget but the Assembly session will start from July 3, and after the discussion on the Governor's speech, the Budget will be tabled on July 7.

"We are convening the Budget Session where we will table the Budget on July 7. We will make provisions for the implementation of the promises made in our manifesto," Siddaramaiah said. When asked about the size of the Budget, he said he would be able to speak on the matter only after the Budget preparatory meeting starts.

The chief minister pointed out that the size of the budget tabled by the previous government ahead of the election was Rs 3.08 lakh crore.

Regarding revisiting the anti-cow-slaughter law as stated by Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh, the chief minister said he will discuss it in the Cabinet.

According to him, there already existed a Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964 but it lacked clarity due to which an amendment was brought. However, the Congress government again went back to the 1964 Act.

"They (BJP) had again brought an amendment. We will discuss in the Cabinet. We have not decided anything yet," the CM clarified.

On the issue of hike in electricity tariff by Rs 2.89 per unit, Siddaramaiah said the decision was not taken by the government but the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC).

"We do not decide hike in electricity tariff. There is Karnataka electricity regulatory authority, which has decided. It had decided in the past. We have only implemented it," he explained.

Regarding Indira Canteens, Siddaramaiah said he has directed the officials to make all preparations to start them again.

May 25,2023
May 25,2023

Bengaluru, May 25: JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said he will be attending the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28, saying it is a property of the country and built from taxpayers' money. The JD(S) patriarch questioned whether it was the office of the BJP and RSS for boycotting its inauguration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the building on Sunday.

"I am attending the inauguration of the new Parliament building. It is the property of the country. It is not anyone's personal matter," Gowda said. Speaking at the JD(S) introspection meeting following Karnataka Assembly poll results here, he said it is not anyone's personal programme, it is a country's programme. "That magnificent building was built with the tax money of the people of the country. It belongs to the country. It is not a BJP or RSS office," he said, adding he is participating in the inauguration of the new Parliament building as a former Prime Minister and a citizen of the country.

As of now, 21 opposition parties have said they will not be attending the inauguration ceremony, primarily taking exception to Modi doing the honours rather than President Droupadi Murmu. Stating that he has many reasons to oppose BJP politically, Gowda, according to an official release said, "I do not like to bring politics in the matter of opening the Parliament building."

"I have been elected to both houses of Parliament. I have performed duty there in the constitutional framework, and I still am a member (of the Rajya Sabha)," he said. "I have worked to protect the values of the Constitution. Therefore, I cannot bring politics into the matter of the Constitution," he added. Noting that many parties have boycotted the inauguration of the Parliament building and many have asked him whether he will attend it or not, being a former PM, Gowda said, "I want to tell them that I am committed to the Constitution and will go to the inauguration of the Parliament building."

