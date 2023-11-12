  1. Home
  2. NRI’s wife, 3 children brutally murdered in Udupi; assailant caught on camera

NRI’s wife, 3 children brutally murdered in Udupi; assailant caught on camera

coastaldigest.com news network
November 12, 2023

udupi.jpg

Udupi, Nov 12: Four members of a family, including a mother and three children, were allegedly brutally murdered at their house in Tripti Nagar of Nejar in Udupi under Malpe police station limits on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 8am.

According to sources, the deceased have been identified as Haseena (46) and her children Afnan (23), Ajnaz (21), and Aaseem (12).

Haseena’s mother-in-law Hajira (70) was also stabbed and is currently in critical condition. She is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. It is learnt that she rushed to the washroom and locked the door soon after being stabbed. 

Sources said that Haseena's husband has been working abroad while she is living at her residence with the children.

Deceased Afnan was an employee of Air India Company while Ainas was studying in a logistics institute, Asim was Class 8 student. The other male sibling who was not at home at the time of the attack, works in Indigo Company.

The police are yet to establish the motive behind the murder.

An identified man entered the house and killed the four by stabbing them with a knife before fleeing from the scene, sources said.

It is learnt that the common alarmed the neighbours and a girl from a neighbouring house came out. The assailant threatened the girl before making a hasty escape from the scene.

A police team led by SP Dr. Arun K has rushed to the spot. Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, former MLA Vinay Kumar Sorake, Congress leader M A Gaffur and others also visited the spot. 

The assailant

The attacker was reportedly captured by a CCTV camera. The footage shows a man walking on the road carrying a black bag in hand. 

It is learnt that the accused had come in an auto-rickshaw from Santhekatte, and within a few minutes after dropped off at the incident location, the accused returned to Santhekatte.

"He hired my auto-rickshaw from Santhekatte. He had a bald head and was wearing a mask on his face. He also carried a black backpack. Within a few minutes after I dropping him off, I saw him again at the Santhekatte auto stand. At that moment, I told him that if he had to return so early, I would have waited for him. But, he hired another auto-rickshaw went somewhere,” said auto driver Shyam Nejar, adding that the person was speaking Kannada with a Bengalurean accent.

The second auto driver reportedly dropped him off at the Karavali Bypass.  Police said the investigation is ongoing, and efforts will continue to nab the accused.

homeudupi.jpg

News Network
November 3,2023

gazabomb.jpg

Hamas has said the Israeli regime is engaged in committing a "massacre of the century" in the Gaza Strip, which Tel Aviv has brought under a hugely deadly and destructive war.

Osama Hamdan, a senior official with the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movement, made the remarks at a press conference on Thursday.

Within the space of 24 hours, the regime "committed three consecutive massacres" in Gaza, killing and injuring more than 1,000 people, he said.

The official said the Israeli enemy had resorted to dropping internationally banned white phosphorous bombs on the coastal sliver.

The brutal war that the Israeli regime has been waging against the coastal territory since October 7, has so far claimed the lives of nearly 9,061 people, including 3,700 children and more than 2,300 women.

The regime launched the war after Gaza's resistance groups conducted Operation al-Aqsa Storm, their biggest operation against the occupying entity in years.

Hamdan said the Israeli regime falsely claims that hospitals across the territory host members of the Palestinian resistance in order to try and justify its attacks on the facilities.

"They (the Israelis) know they are lying. But they (the Israelis) want to use that [as justification] for more assaults on hospitals, such as the attack that occurred on the al-Maamdani Hospital," he said, referring to an Israeli operation that claimed the lives of at least 500 civilians at the facility on October 17.

"We hereby warn that such aggression will have dire consequences, not only for the Palestinian people but also to an extent that the occupation may not expect," the resistance official warned.

'US partner in Israeli crimes'

"We consider the American administration and all those who remain silent about this entity's aggression against our people, partners in all the bloodshed," Hamdan said.

The United States, Israel's biggest and oldest ally, has provided the regime with thousands of arms consignments since the initiation of the war, and has backed Tel Aviv's ferocious attacks on the Palestinian territory as a means of "self-defense."

Washington has also been casting its veto against the United Nations Security Council resolution that calls on the occupying regime to cease its aggression. 

News Network
November 11,2023

saudiarabia.jpg

Riyadh, Nov 11: Muslim and Arab leaders have gathered in Saudi Arabia for an extraordinary Islamic-Arab summit to discuss the dire situation in the besieged Gaza Strip amid Israel’s savagery against the Palestinians.

Leaders from Iran, Turkey, Syria, Egypt, Iraq and other countries attended the summit in Riyadh on Saturday.

In his opening speech, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reiterated the kingdom’s call for an “immediate cessation” of military operations in Gaza, holding Israel responsible for “crimes” against civilians in the blockaded territory.

“This is a humanitarian catastrophe that has proved the failure of the international community and the UN Security Council to put an end to Israel’s gross violations of international humanitarian laws, and prove the dual standards adopted by the world,” the Saudi crown prince said.

Bin Salman further called for unified efforts to end the siege on Gaza and deliver aid, adding that the “only solution” to achieve stability in the region is through “ending occupation and settlement [policies].”

“Israel’s flagrant violations of international laws must be stopped,” he said.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas also noted that in addition to Gaza, Israel has intensified its raids in the occupied West Bank.

He urged the US administration to put an end to “Israel’s aggression, occupation, violation and desecration” of Palestine’s holy sites.”

“No military and security solutions are acceptable as they have all failed. We categorically reject any efforts to displace our people from Gaza or the West Bank,” Abbas said.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi also emphasized that the policy of “collective punishment” by killing, siege and forcible transfer are unacceptable.

“This cannot be interpreted as self-defense and must be stopped immediately,” Sisi said, calling for “an immediate sustainable ceasefire in Gaza.”

The extraordinary joint summit come as Israel is continuing its deadly bombing campaign in Gaza despite growing calls to end the regime’s atrocities.

Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

The regime has killed over 11,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

News Network
November 5,2023

geo.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 5: A senior geologist with the Department of Mines and Geology was found dead with her throat slit at her home in southern Bengaluru, police officers said on Sunday.

Police said that the deceased Prathima K S, 45, stayed alone in a two-storied rented house near the Gokulam Apartment Complex in Doddakallasandra under the Subramanyapura police station limits. Her office was located on the 13th floor of the VV Towers near Vidhana Soudha.

A police officer close to the investigation said that they received information about the alleged murder around 8:30 am.

“She was in the office till 6:30 pm on Saturday. The crime must’ve happened after she had come home. It is also being checked who she spoke with last,” the officer said.

A senior officer overseeing the probe said that Prathima’s body was found inside the house with her throat slit.

“Prima facie it was found that no valuables were stolen or are missing from the house,” the officer said, adding that a motive was yet to be established.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) arrived at the spot and collected samples and other details.

A well-placed source said that the senior geologist had been living at her house for the last few years while her husband resided in Shivamogga’s Thirthahalli.

