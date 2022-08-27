Officials directed to identify 100 acre land to build mini airport in Dharmasthala

Mangaluru: Minister for housing and infrastructure development V Somanna said with the increase in the number of devotees visiting Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, there is a need for the setting up of a mini airport in Belthangady taluk.
Speaking after distributing sanction letters to beneficiaries of Basava Vasati Yojana and Dr B R Ambedkar Vasati Yojana for 2021-22 in Belthangady on Saturday, he said: “During a discussion, Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja sought to know why a mini airport cannot be developed in Dharmastala. I have already directed the officials to identify 100 acre land for the purpose in a week. The proposal may incur Rs 100 crore. We are considering developing infrastructure for the landing and take-off of ATRs, 12-seater aircraft and four helicopters,” the minister said.
“I will speak to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and a detailed project report will be prepared through the ministry of civil aviation and Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC). The same will be sent to the state cabinet for approval,” Somanna added. Further, he said PM Narendra Modi wants to ensure a house for all.
“We have sanctioned 19,000 houses to beneficiaries in Dakshina Kannada. The work on building 11,000 houses is in progress. Officials should submit a report in a fortnight. The BJP government has simplified the rules pertaining to housing schemes. Those beneficiaries with an annual income of Rs 1.20 lakh also may apply for houses,” Somanna said.
Poonja said at least 5,000 houses should be sanctioned to Belthangady taluk. Sanction letters were issued to 1,640 beneficiaries on the occasion.
Comments
Add new comment