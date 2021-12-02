  1. Home
  Omicron may have emerged in Karnataka much earlier, says Epidemiologist

News Network
December 3, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 3: National Communicable Disease Control Programme Advisor Naresh Purohit on Friday said the finding of the variant of concern, Omicron, in a local resident of Bengaluru with no travel history shows the new Covid variant could already be in circulation in the country and may have been only detected now.

"Mutation is a rule rather than an exception. Such mutations are bound to happen in many countries and not necessary that it has to be imported always.

"While nothing can be said now, this only indicates that the new variant could have emerged in Karnataka much earlier," Purohit told UNI.

Purohit said the World Health Organization warned that the risk posed by the heavily mutated variant was very high and as per WHO guidelines in Karnataka, samples that have a high viral load with a cycle threshold value of less than 15 are being sent for genome sequencing.

"That is how this medic, who does not have a travel history, has been picked up and detected to have been infected with the new variant," he said.

Purohit said the virus will continue to circulate, and mutate in the process, in areas with inadequate vaccine coverage.

The country is not going to be safe till everyone is protected and therefore, vaccination in states and regions with very low coverage should be a priority, he said.

"The effort should be to reach the unvaccinated and to fully vaccinate those who have had only their first shot.

"Omicron is one more reminder that the pandemic is not yet over and has not even taken a pause," Purohit said.

He added that all Covid-19 variants, including the dominant Delta variant, can cause severe disease or death, more so in the case of most vulnerable people.

Purohit emphasised that prevention continues to be the principal countermeasure and vaccine passport coupled with Covid appropriate behavior -- mask, ventilation, social distancing, hand hygiene are still best bets to keep the virus at bay.

He also said Omicron has exposed gaps in vaccination, despite the availability of vaccines in the country.

Many states in the country are yet to vaccinate their populations fully, while booster shots are being administered in some rich countries, he added.

November 27,2021

MahuaMoitra.jpg

Panaji, Nov 27: Trinamool Congress MP and the party's Goa in-charge Mahua Moitra on Saturday said that she does not have to answer to every barking dog, while responding to questions from the media, about BJP national president J P Nadda's attack on West Bengal's ruling party.

"How do I care? Do I have to answer every dog who barks on the road sir? Do I need to answer? We have a saying in Hindi 'Jab haathi chala bazaar to kutte bhonke hazaar'. Why should we answer to comments made by some other party's national president, who lost in Bengal? We have other work too," Moitra told reporters at a press conference in Panaji.

Moitra was asked by media persons to respond to questions by Nadda, who during his visit to Goa earlier this week, had said that crime, human trafficking, etc had peaked in West Bengal under the reign of TMC led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Who is Naddaji, who is JP Naddaji? He is the national something of another party. Why should we speak about what he says. He had a chance. He made these allegations in Bengal every morning and evening. What happened. The people of Bengal rubbed it in his face," Moitra said.

"Just because you cannot go to Bengal, you are saying these things here. Wonderful. Why should I comment on some other party's national president? Please let him. I wish him good luck," she also said.

When asked if the TMC would look to be part of a broader alliance with the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, on the lines of similar efforts made by anti-BJP parties, Moitra said: "Considering the state of India, to defeat the BJP there are different strategies everywhere. In Goa, we are fighting 40 seats alone. We are clear, our CM has said that, our chairperson has said that".

Moitra also said that the difference between the Congress and the TMC, is that the latter persistently takes up issues.

"The Trinamool is not here to do deals with anyone. When we raise these issues, we plan to take it forward. And that is the difference between us and the Congress. We will take this to the people and we will make sure that the BJP is under pressure to give us answers," she said.
 

November 24,2021

adaniGautam.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 24: Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani, has replaced Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani to become the richest man in India and Asia for the first time ever. 

Currently, Adani Group operates a slew of companies including Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Power, among others.

Adani’s wealth has swelled up recently, especially after the onset of the pandemic. For instance, his total wealth stood at around $4.91 billion on March 18, 2020. As of now, his net wealth has touched nearly $90 billion - a rise of more than 1800%. 

On the other hand, Ambani’s net wealth has taken a slight hit after Reliance Industries scrapped the deal with Aramco, a Saudi Arabian public petroleum and natural gas company based in Dhahran. 

However, the change of fortune was expected to happen anytime soon. According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Adani’s wealth had stood at $88.8 billion on Tuesday (November 23). On the other hand, Ambani’s net wealth stood at $91 billion.  

But on Wednesday (November 24), shares of Reliance Industries Limited dropped by 1.77% while the shares jumped 2.34%, closing in on the difference between the net wealth of Adani and Ambani. 

November 30,2021

auto-lorry.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 30: A 12-year-old boy and his mother lost their lives and two others are undergoing treatment after a lorry rammed into an auto-rickshaw on national highway 75 at Matha near Uppinangady on Monday November 29.

T Mohammad Altaf (12), a sixth standard student of Hirtadka government primary school, died on the spot. His mother Khadeejamma (46), who had suffered severe injuries in the mishap breathed her lost today in a hospital.  

Both of them were onboard the ill-fated auto-rickshaw which reduced into a bundle of metal in the mishap. 

Altaf’s elder brother T Mohammed Asrar (23) and auto rickshaw driver, Siddique (34) from Hirtadka are now undergoing treatment in the hospital. Both of them stated to have suffered grave injuries and their condition is critical.

Khadeejamma, who was a resident of Bengare, Mangaluru had been to her parental home at Hirtadka near Matha along with children. Yesterday, the family visited Uppinangady town in a bus and was going back home in an auto rickshaw when tragedy struck. A lorry that was moving towards Mangaluru from the direction of Bengaluru collided with the auto rickshaw in bid to overtake another vehicle. 

Khadeejamma’s husband late Ashraf, was a vehicle driver, had lost battle to cancer a couple of years ago despite spending hugely for treatment. Khateejamma was taking care of her children since then with the help of relatives. 

