  2. Omicron scare: No need to shut schools and colleges again, says Karnataka CM

News Network
November 29, 2021

Bengaluru, Nov 29: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made it clear that there is no proposal before the government for a lockdown in the state.

Speaking to media persons on Monday during his private visit to the city, he said people need not panic and that the government was not in favour of a lockdown. "There is no need to declare holiday for schools and colleges. But the government would keep a close watch over the rise in cases and take steps to contain the spread of the virus," he said.

He also claimed that the government was taking steps to contain the spread of Omicron variant. "Those who are entering the state from overseas are being examined. A strange symptom has been found in a person who came from South Africa and the sample has been sent to Indian Council of Medical Research laboratory for testing. The report is awaited," he added.

Following the rise in number of Covid-19 cases in Kerala, all travellers coming from the state are being screened for the viral infection.

With the South African variant of coronavirus posing fresh threats, the administrations of the districts bordering Maharashtra have upped the vigil at the checkposts. 

News Network
November 18,2021

Lahore, Nov 18: Pakistan’s parliament on Wednesday passed a bill allowing the use of electronic machines for voting. The opposition said the policy is an attempt to rig the next elections.

Lawmakers also passed a bill to grant the right to vote to expats. The bills still must be signed into law by President Arif Alvi, a formality.

The opposition wants elections to continue under a decades-old system that features paper ballots and manual vote-counting.

Khan, who was present in the parliament, has defended the legislation, saying he wanted to ensure free and fair elections. Khan says millions of Pakistanis overseas should be given the right to vote for the candidates of their choice.

In his speech before the bills were passed, the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif said Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to manipulate results of the next parliamentary elections, in 2023. 

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who leads the opposition Pakistan People's Party, warned of a boycott of the next elections if electronic counting machines were used.

News Network
November 25,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 25: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Thursday requested JDS to support BJP in those constituencies where it is not contesting in the MLC election in Karnataka.

"Wherever they (JDS) are not contesting, I have requested them to give support to BJP," he told reporters here.

However, the JDS has been maintaining that it does not want to side with any of the national parties, but Congress leaders have been accusing JDS of having a secret understanding with the saffron party.

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy rubbished the allegation saying that on the contrary Congress candidates have connections with BJP.

"Mantar Gowda is the son of a BJP leader. He is contesting from Kodagu. In Mandya, Congress has given ticket to Gooli Gowda, who served as a personal assistant of BJP minister S T Somashekar. It indicates that Congress is the B-team of the BJP," he alleged.

The JDS has fielded candidates in seven constituencies. Last elections, the party had won four seats.

In the 75-member house, BJP has 32 seats and Congress 29 seats, while JDS has 12.

BJP is hopeful of winning at least 15 seats, Yediyurappa said. BJP wants the support of JDS to push the legislation through the council.

As many as 121 candidates have filed 215 nominations, the election commission said.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 26 and counting of votes will take place on December 14.

News Network
November 19,2021

Ghaziabad, Nov 19: Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to withdraw the three contentious farm bills as a beginning, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait reiterated that the protesting farmers will return to their homes only after the decision is duly passed by the Parliament. 

He also stressed that the government should talk to farmers over the issue of minimum support price (MSP) for crops and other issues.

The BKU national spokesperson said this on Twitter soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repealing the three farm laws, which were at the centre of the farmers' protest since November 26 last year.

"The protest will not be withdrawn immediately, we will wait for the day when the farm laws are repealed in Parliament. Along with MSP, the government should talk to farmers on other issues too," Tikait tweeted in Hindi. 

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the prime minister said the three farm laws were for the benefit of farmers but "we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts".

The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said.

