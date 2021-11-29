Omicron scare: No need to shut schools and colleges again, says Karnataka CM

Bengaluru, Nov 29: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made it clear that there is no proposal before the government for a lockdown in the state.

Speaking to media persons on Monday during his private visit to the city, he said people need not panic and that the government was not in favour of a lockdown. "There is no need to declare holiday for schools and colleges. But the government would keep a close watch over the rise in cases and take steps to contain the spread of the virus," he said.

He also claimed that the government was taking steps to contain the spread of Omicron variant. "Those who are entering the state from overseas are being examined. A strange symptom has been found in a person who came from South Africa and the sample has been sent to Indian Council of Medical Research laboratory for testing. The report is awaited," he added.

Following the rise in number of Covid-19 cases in Kerala, all travellers coming from the state are being screened for the viral infection.

With the South African variant of coronavirus posing fresh threats, the administrations of the districts bordering Maharashtra have upped the vigil at the checkposts.