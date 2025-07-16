Once again, landslide disrupts traffic on NH 75: Vehicles stranded on Mangaluru-Bengaluru route

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
July 17, 2025

Mangaluru, July 17: Traffic along the vital Mangaluru–Bengaluru National Highway 75 came to a standstill once again on Thursday after a major landslide near Mannagundi, close to Kaukradi village in Kadaba taluk. The incident occurred in the Shirady Ghat stretch, a region frequently plagued by such disruptions during heavy rains.

Police officials confirmed that work to remove the huge mounds of soil that had collapsed onto the road was underway. However, with the soil continuing to loosen and cave in due to ongoing rains, it may take until noon for the road to be safely cleared and reopened.

Authorities have urged commuters to strictly avoid the Shirady Ghat route for now and instead use alternative roads to reach Bengaluru.

According to locals and Kannada media reports, the landslide occurred at a spot where a hill had been directly excavated as part of the highway's four-laning project. The lack of supporting structures and continuous heavy rainfall have made the slope dangerously unstable. This is not the first such incident — at least four to five landslides have already been reported in the same area this monsoon.

Officials are keeping a close watch as further rainfall may aggravate the situation, posing risks to both traffic flow and safety.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 17,2025

Mangaluru, July 17: Torrential rains that lashed Mangaluru throughout Wednesday and continued overnight into Thursday have caused widespread disruption and damage across the city and surrounding taluks.

In Maryhill, a compound wall collapsed around 11:15 pm on July 16, crushing nearly 8 to 10 two-wheelers and a car parked alongside it. The wall is believed to have given way due to the incessant rainfall. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Residents, startled by the deafening crash, rushed out and alerted local authorities. Emergency teams responded swiftly to clear the debris and prevent further danger. The incident has triggered fresh concerns over poor drainage systems and structural safety in residential areas, particularly during the monsoon.

Adding to the city's woes, a landslide near the Circuit House on Bejai Road was reported late at night, again due to heavy downpour. The flow of mud and debris partially blocked the road, forcing the traffic police to divert vehicles and impose a one-way system in the area. Clearing operations began immediately, and no casualties were reported. Commuters have been urged to drive cautiously as further rains may lead to similar disruptions.

As the city struggled to deal with rain-induced incidents, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V declared a holiday for anganwadis, schools, and PU colleges on Thursday in Mangaluru, Bantwal, Sullia and other affected taluks, to ensure student safety.

Several low-lying areas experienced severe waterlogging, including Kottara Chowki, Malemar, Arya Samaj Road, Mahaveer (Pumpwell) Junction, Ullas Nagar in Kavoor, and Battagudda in Bejai. The Deputy Commissioner personally visited many of these flood-hit zones in the early hours to assess the situation and direct relief efforts.

With the rain showing no signs of letting up, city officials remain on high alert. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless necessary, avoid waterlogged roads, and report any emergencies promptly to local authorities.

News Network
July 8,2025

Mangaluru, July 8: The Tulupara Horata Samiti (Tulu Movement Committee) has urged the Karnataka government to rename Dakshina Kannada district as 'Mangaluru District' to reflect its historical and cultural identity.

Addressing a press conference today, committee leader Dayananda Kattal Sir stated that a non-partisan committee has been formed to spearhead the movement for renaming, uniting individuals across political lines. No specific office-bearers have been appointed to maintain neutrality and inclusiveness.

He emphasized that the region traditionally known as Tulu Nadu encompasses present-day Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and parts of Kasaragod. This cultural and linguistic zone has been historically recognized in ancient Tamil Sangam literature, particularly in verse 13 of the poetic anthology Agananooru, dating back nearly 2,000 years.

Dayananda highlighted that successive dynasties—Alupas, Pallavas, Hoysalas, Vijayanagara kings, and the Keladi rulers—have all historically referred to this region using names like Tulu Vishaya, Tulu Desa, and Tulu Rajya.

During the Vijayanagara Empire, the area was administratively divided into the Mangaluru State and Barkuru State, further affirming the historical importance of the name Mangaluru.

Adding to this legacy, several foreign scholars and historians have mentioned Mangaluru in their writings. He also recalled that in 1931, when noted leader S. U. Paniyadi proposed the name Tulu Nadu District in the District Council, a counter-suggestion arose from fellow members to name the district Mangaluru instead.

The committee believes it is now time to recognize the historic and cultural continuity of the region by officially renaming Dakshina Kannada as Mangaluru District.

News Network
July 8,2025

Mangaluru, July 8: In a deeply alarming incident that has once again drawn attention to the rising number of heart attacks among young people, an 18-year-old engineering diploma student collapsed and died of a suspected heart attack near Surathkal on the outskirts of the city on Monday, July 7.

The deceased, Aftab, son of Asgar Ali, was a resident of Krishnapura Hillside and a student pursuing a diploma in electrical engineering at a local institute. The incident occurred around 12 noon while Aftab was walking home to take a bath. He suddenly collapsed near his house and could not be revived. Initial reports indicate the cause as a heart attack.

Aftab was the only son in a family of four children. His mother had passed away during the Covid pandemic, and he had been living with his father since then. His three sisters are married. On the day of the incident, his father, Asgar Ali, an auto-rickshaw driver, had been home with him until 1 pm, shortly before leaving for work. The tragedy struck soon after.

The sudden death of an apparently healthy teenager has shocked the community and reignited growing concerns about the increasing incidence of heart attacks among youth in India. Once considered a condition of the middle-aged and elderly, cardiac arrest is now increasingly being reported in individuals in their teens and twenties, often without any prior symptoms.

Health experts have been raising red flags over the past few years, linking early heart complications in youth to factors such as sedentary lifestyle, dietary habits, chronic stress, undiagnosed conditions, and post-Covid aftereffects.

Aftab's untimely passing is a tragic reminder of how vital it is to monitor cardiac health regardless of age, and raises urgent questions about awareness, early screening, and preventive measures in young populations.

