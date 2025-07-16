Once again, landslide disrupts traffic on NH 75: Vehicles stranded on Mangaluru-Bengaluru route

Mangaluru, July 17: Traffic along the vital Mangaluru–Bengaluru National Highway 75 came to a standstill once again on Thursday after a major landslide near Mannagundi, close to Kaukradi village in Kadaba taluk. The incident occurred in the Shirady Ghat stretch, a region frequently plagued by such disruptions during heavy rains.

Police officials confirmed that work to remove the huge mounds of soil that had collapsed onto the road was underway. However, with the soil continuing to loosen and cave in due to ongoing rains, it may take until noon for the road to be safely cleared and reopened.

Authorities have urged commuters to strictly avoid the Shirady Ghat route for now and instead use alternative roads to reach Bengaluru.

According to locals and Kannada media reports, the landslide occurred at a spot where a hill had been directly excavated as part of the highway's four-laning project. The lack of supporting structures and continuous heavy rainfall have made the slope dangerously unstable. This is not the first such incident — at least four to five landslides have already been reported in the same area this monsoon.

Officials are keeping a close watch as further rainfall may aggravate the situation, posing risks to both traffic flow and safety.