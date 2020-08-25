  1. Home
One held for creating fake Facebook account in name of Bengaluru City Police

August 26,2020

August 26,2020

Bengaluru, Aug 26: Cyber Crime Wing has arrested a person who had allegedly set up a fake Facebook account in name of Bengaluru City Police, the police informed.

"CCB Cyber Crime Wing arrest accused who put up a FAKE Facebook account in name of BENGALURU CITY POLICE," said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru Police.

Earlier this month, violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an alleged "derogatory" social media post.

At least three people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the incident.

340 people have been arrested in connection with the Bengaluru violence.

'Open secret' that Congress was involved in Bengaluru violence: Laxman Savadi

August 20,2020

August 20,2020

Bengaluru, Aug 19: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Wednesday alleged that it is an open secret that Congress was involved in propagating violence in the DJ Halli area.

"The person who posted on social media belongs to the Congress party. Minority organisation Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is doing this and Congress is openly involved in this," Savadi said.

"They had accepted that DK Shivakumar, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are their leaders. The police investigation is on. Things that they have done will come in the public domain. There surely is the direct involvement of Congress in this matter," he added.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Congress legislator Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, whose house was destroyed during violence that broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, has demanded CBI probe into the incident.

A total of 35 accused were arrested on August 16 in connection with Bengaluru violence, taking the total number of arrests in the cases to 340, informed the police.

Earlier, an FIR was registered on the complaint of Murthy at DJ Halli Police station three days after the violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an alleged "derogatory" social media post by Congress MLA Murthy's nephew, the police said.

Among those arrested are Naveen, the nephew of MLA Srinivas Murthy, and Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike corporator from Nagwara ward Irshad Begum.

Violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an alleged "derogatory" social media post. At least three people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the incident.

Ex-IPS Annamalai joins BJP, says will dedicate time and energy to further saffron party's cause

August 25,2020

August 25,2020

Chennai, Aug 25: Former Karnataka IPS officer K Annamalai on Tuesday joined the BJP in the presence of the party's national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao who is also in charge of party affairs in Tamil Nadu, state president L Murugan and others in New Delhi.

"I will try my best as a loyal soldier of this party to dedicate my time and energy to further the party’s cause in Tamil Nadu and across India. I thank the BJP for giving me this opportunity to join this great organisation. It is a privilege for me," he said introducing himself to the audience.

Asked whether BJP leaders have assured any position in the party for him, Annamalai said, "BJP as a party does not work like other parties where people demand and join.  I have joined as an ordinary, loyal footsoldier.  There are millions of people before me who have done great service for this party. I never ever ask anything from the party."

Responding to a question, Annamalai reiterated: "I have joined the party without any conditions. I am just a loyal soldier of the party. I am here to adhere to the advice of the party president."

Profusely hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi before getting the party membership card, Annamalai attributed to him the qualities of a king or administrator mentioned in verse 382 of the Thirukkural under the chapter "The Greatness of a King."  

Annamalai said, "This verse talks about the qualities a king or administrator should have. Fearlessness, courage, giving spirit, and knowledge are the qualities of the king (administrator). I see all four of these with our Prime Minister and all eminent leaders of the BJP.”

“I will strengthen the party in Tamil Nadu and bring a nationalistic spirit to our state. I will try my best as a loyal soldier of the party,” he added.

Hailing from Karur, Annamalai served as an IPS officer in Karnataka and was popularly referred to as ‘Singam’ due to his adept functioning in various parts of the state. He quit the post in May 2019. Though there were expectations that he would join the BJP immediately, he took his own time for it.

Cancer cases in India estimated to be 13.9 lakh in 2020, may rise to 15.7 lakh by 2025: Report

August 19,2020

August 19,2020

New Delhi, Aug 19: The number of cancer cases in India is estimated to be 13.9 lakh this year and may increase to 15.7 lakh by 2025, according to a report released by the ICMR and the Bengaluru-based National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said the estimates presented in the National Cancer Registry Programme Report, 2020, are based on information collected from 28 Population Based Cancer Registries.

Additionally, 58 hospital-based cancer registries provided data, it said.

According to the statement, tobacco-related cancer is estimated to contribute 3.7 lakh cases which is 27.1 per cent of the total cancer burden in 2020.

"Among women, breast cancer is estimated to contribute 2 lakh (14.8 per cent) and cervix cancer is estimated to contribute 0.75 lakh (5.4 per cent), whereas for both men and women, cancers of the gastrointestinal tract is estimated to contribute 2.7 lakhs (19.7 per cent) of the total cancer burden," it said.

Cancer incidence rate among males per 1,00,000 population ranges from 269.4 in Aizawl district, which is the highest in India, to 39.5 in Osmanabad and Beed districts.

As for females, cancer incidence rate per 1,00,000 population ranges from 219.8 in Papumpare district to 49.4 in Osmanabad and Beed district, the statement said.

Incidence of cancer related to use of any form of tobacco was the highest in the northeastern region of the country and in higher proportion in men. Cancer of lung, mouth, stomach and oesophagus were the most common cancers among men, it highlighted.

Cancer of breast and cervix uteri were the most common cancers among women. Cancer of lung was diagnosed at a stage of spread to distant sites, while cancers of head and neck, stomach, breast and cervix were in higher proportions with loco-regional spread, the statement said.

Multimodality treatment -- a varied combination of surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy -- was administered for cancers of breast, and head and neck, while cancer of cervix was treated mainly with radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

For cancers of the lung and the stomach, systemic therapy was the mode of treatment, according to the ICMR statement.

