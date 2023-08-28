  1. Home
  2. Operation Hasta: BJP, JDS leaders believing in Congress ideology will be included, says CM Siddaramaiah

Operation Hasta: BJP, JDS leaders believing in Congress ideology will be included, says CM Siddaramaiah

News Network
August 28, 2023

siddaramaiah.jpg

Mysuru, Aug 28: As part of “Operation Hasta”, all the BJP and JD(S) leaders who believe in the ideologies of the Congress would be inducted in the party, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, he attacked BJP saying that it has gone bankrupt in the state. They are not able to appoint a Leader of Opposition even after almost 100 days of the government formation.

“This had never happened in the history of Karnataka for any opposition party,” CM Siddaramaiah ridiculed.

Meanwhile, sources stated that the Congress has evolved a strategy to pull the leaders from opposition parties. The lower cadre leaders and local leaders are being targetted and poached in the first phase.

Later, when the top leader comes under pressure as he loses his large chunk of trusted aides, the Congress top leadership will establish contact with him and pull him into the party. The task of executing the work has been given to cabinet ministers.

Sources also explain that Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy, once the right hand of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, is entrusted with the work of pulling maximum leaders from JD (S).

He is being asked to pull MLAs, former MLAs and prominent leaders. Cheluvarayaswamy and Kumaraswamy had almost come to confrontation during the budget Assembly session over an alleged letter to the Governor. Kumaraswamy had alleged that Cheluvarayaswamy was collecting money for transfers from officers.

Most of the local leaders and aides of former minister and BJP MLA S.T. Somashekar had already joined the Congress. Some of them have openly stated that they will ensure that Somashekar joins Congress.

DyCM D.K. Shivakumar had announced that anything is possible in politics. He had also chided BJP leadership for toppling elected governments in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The party is planning to pull 10 to 15 sitting MLAs ahead of elections to Lok Sabha.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 28,2023

siddaramaiah.jpg

Mysuru, Aug 28: As part of “Operation Hasta”, all the BJP and JD(S) leaders who believe in the ideologies of the Congress would be inducted in the party, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, he attacked BJP saying that it has gone bankrupt in the state. They are not able to appoint a Leader of Opposition even after almost 100 days of the government formation.

“This had never happened in the history of Karnataka for any opposition party,” CM Siddaramaiah ridiculed.

Meanwhile, sources stated that the Congress has evolved a strategy to pull the leaders from opposition parties. The lower cadre leaders and local leaders are being targetted and poached in the first phase.

Later, when the top leader comes under pressure as he loses his large chunk of trusted aides, the Congress top leadership will establish contact with him and pull him into the party. The task of executing the work has been given to cabinet ministers.

Sources also explain that Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy, once the right hand of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, is entrusted with the work of pulling maximum leaders from JD (S).

He is being asked to pull MLAs, former MLAs and prominent leaders. Cheluvarayaswamy and Kumaraswamy had almost come to confrontation during the budget Assembly session over an alleged letter to the Governor. Kumaraswamy had alleged that Cheluvarayaswamy was collecting money for transfers from officers.

Most of the local leaders and aides of former minister and BJP MLA S.T. Somashekar had already joined the Congress. Some of them have openly stated that they will ensure that Somashekar joins Congress.

DyCM D.K. Shivakumar had announced that anything is possible in politics. He had also chided BJP leadership for toppling elected governments in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The party is planning to pull 10 to 15 sitting MLAs ahead of elections to Lok Sabha.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 14,2023

modi.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to those who lost their lives during India's partition and recalled the sufferings of people in that period on the occasion of the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

He said it is an occasion to remember the Indians who lost their lives during the partition, a reference to the large-scale communal violence at that time.

This day is also a reminder of the tribulation and struggle of those who were forced to migrate, he said, paying tributes to them.

Modi had announced in 2021 that August 14 will be observed as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 25,2023

africanswine.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 25: Vigilance and surveillance have been stepped up in border areas of Dakshina Kannada by setting up check-posts, to avert the potential spread of African swine fever (ASF) from the neighbouring Kerala.

Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Dr Arun Kumar Shetty said check posts have been keeping a close watch on transportation of pig and pork.

Check posts have been set up at Saradka-Vittal, Talapady and Jalsur, as a part of surveillance, he said.

African swine fever is a highly contagious viral disease found in pigs. It can spread through direct contact or otherwise to pigs. At the same time, it is not transmitted to humans, said Dr Shetty.

As per the available records with the department, Dakshina Kannada district has 7000 population of pigs.

“This year, there was no outbreak of African swine fever cases in Dakshina Kannada so far. However, there is an outbreak of the disease in neighbouring Kerala. Last year, there was an outbreak of disease in Kinnigoli, Moodbidri and Neermarga resulting in culling of the pigs”, he said.

The deputy director said that in case of outbreak, a one-kilometre radius of the piggery, from where the disease was reported, will be declared as the infected zone and 10-km area around the piggery will be declared as the surveillance zone. In the one-km radius, all the transportation of pigs will be banned.

“Once the cases are confirmed, all the pigs in the piggery will be culled and it will be disposed of scientifically. After disposing culled pigs, the area will be sterilized and the public will be asked not to visit the spot by installing a board,’’ he said.

He said piggery unit owners have been asked to take precautionary measures and not to purchase pigs from the disease affected areas. The owners should maintain cleanliness in the surroundings of the piggery units by spraying sodium hypochlorite.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.