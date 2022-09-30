  1. Home
Over 160 communal incidents since 2019 in Karnataka; home minister’s district leads

News Network
September 30, 2022

Bengaluru, Sept 30: Karnataka has witnessed 163 cases of communal violence or riots since 2019 with nearly a hundred cases reporting this year alone, according to official data.  

The data tabled by the state government in the legislature earlier this month, also revealed that almost three-fifths of those communal incidents took place in in Shivamogga, the home district of home minister Araga Jnanendra and BJP bigwigs B S Yediyurappa and K S Eshwarappa. 

In 2019, the state had witnessed only 16 cases. However, in 2022 (till September) the state saw 96 incidents of communal violence or riots in what many see as a symptom of polarisation taking place ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. In 2020 and 2021 the state had witnessed 19 and 32 cases respectively

Interestingly, of the 96 cases this year, 42 belong to Shivamogga. 

Since 2019, which happens to be the year when the BJP came to power, 18 districts have reported communal violence. Shivamogga tops the list with 57 cases followed by Bagalkot (22), Davangere (18), Dakshina Kannada (10), Kodagu (10). 

There were communal killings in Dakshina Kannada, Gadag (Nargund) and Shivamogga, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said in his written reply to the Legislative Council. Also, more than 300 police personnel sustained injuries during riots. 

Comments

  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
September 24,2022

New Delhi, Sept 24: Sources in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have said that the raids at the premises of Popular Front of India (PFI) conducted earlier this week were named 'Operation Octopus'.

The sources said that all the 300 officials who were pressed into service were asked to keep quiet during the raids as the agencies wanted to uproot the entire network of PFI.

More than 100 PFI leaders and members were arrested and around 200 were detained under 'Operation Octopus'.

The ED and NIA have reportedly claimed that the PFI members were involved in anti-national activities.

These raids were conducted at the houses and offices of top PFI leaders and members in connection with five cases registered by the NIA following continued inputs and evidence that the organisation members were involved in terror funding, organising training camps and radicalising people.

The NIA has claimed that the accused were organising camps for imparting training to commit violent and terrorist acts with the objective of promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion.

The probe agency said that violent acts carried out by PFI such as chopping off the hand of a college professor, cold blooded killings of persons associated with organisations espousing the other faiths, collection of explosives to target prominent people and places, support to the Islamic State terror group and destruction of public property have had a demonstrative effect of striking terror in the minds of the citizens.

Comments

  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
September 29,2022

The Kerala High Court on Thursday observed it would be directing banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) to deposit with the state government over Rs 5 crore in compensation sought by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) for causing damages during the statewide ‘hartal’ , PTI reported.

Several state-run buses were damaged during the 12-hour hartal called by the Kerala unit of PFI on September 23 against the nationwide NIA raids and subsequent arrests of PFI cadre, leaders and office-bearers, a day earlier.

A division bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Mohammed Nias C P ordered that the amount of Rs 5.20 crore be deposited within two weeks.

Advocate Deepu Thankan, who appeared for KSRTC, said that the court also ordered that the outfit’s former state general secretary, Abdul Sattar, be made a party in all the criminal cases registered across the state in connection to the hartal and the destruction of properties.

The bench also said that none of the accused will be granted bail until they deposit the cost of the damages allegedly caused by the banned outfit.

In its pleas, the KSRTC contended that the hartal was called without any prior notice, which is in violation of the Kerala High Court’s 2019 order which made flash hartals/strikes illegal, and had said that a seven days prior notice must be given ahead of calling any hartals.

The transport authority claimed that about 58 buses were damaged, and 10 employees and a passenger were injured in the violence.

The plea further said that while it was already in severe financial crisis, the repair cost of its buses, the loss due to their inoperability during repairs and the reduction in service on September 23 due to the hartal has caused it an overall pecuniary loss of Rs 5,06,21,382.

“It is submitted that the massive loss incurred by the KSRTC is liable to be recovered from the perpetrators as the same was a result of their highly illegal and terrorizing act against the hapless general public. The KSRTC is entitled to get its loss from those who called for the hartal and they cannot wash their hands from the responsibility of payment of damages to KSRTC,” the plea read, as quoted by PTI.

On September 23, the Kerala High Court had initiated a suo motu case against the PFI and Sathar, who called for the state-wide hartal.

Multi-agency teams, spearheaded by NIA, along with the Enforcement Directorate, on September 22, carried out raids at 93 locations in 15 state, and arrested over 100 PFI leaders for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. Kerala accounted for the maximum arrests at 22.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Wednesday, banned the PFI and eight of its affiliates or fronts under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) alleging “terror links”. The PFI Kerala state general secretary Sathar, later in the evening, informed that the outfit has been dissolved in view of the central government’s decision to declare it illegal, and that they will abide by the decision.

Comments

  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
September 28,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 28: Following the Union government imposing a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and several of its associates for their alleged terror activities, Karnataka police chief Praveen Sood on Wednesday warned strict action on any protests or activities against the decision and in favour of the banned organisations.

The state's Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG and IGP) said the police and district authorities will be taking necessary action to implement the ban, as per the government orders.

"Following the Centre's ban, the action to be taken by the state government has been delegated through a notification, and an order has been issued. Now, the state government will be issuing an order shortly on action to be taken by the District Magistrates and Commissioner of Police on the ground," Sood said.

Speaking to reporters, he said the police department and deputy commissioners of various districts will accordingly be taking actions against the banned organisation.

Suggesting that considerable information and evidence gathered by the Centre led to the PFI being outlawed, the DGP said the state police is keeping a strict vigil and is gathering information to take strict action against those who oppose the ban.

"If anyone protests against the government decision on the ban and in favour of the banned organisation, they will have to face the consequences, because they too can be considered legally as part of the banned outfit," he added.

Sood said the police will be taking action against the banned organisation and its affiliates that are active in the state, as per law, and some of which have already been initiated.

No untoward incidents have taken place in the state, since this morning, after the news of the ban came out, he said, adding that all precautionary measures have been taken over the last two days, and proper bandobast have been made.

The organisations which were also declared banned under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

The Central government's action came days after a countrywide crackdown on the 16-year-old PFI, arrest of over a hundred of its activities and seizure of several dozen properties.

On September 22, the NIA along with the state police conducted raids, during which the agency had arrested seven and police 15 people, and produced them to court which granted them to 11 days police custody.

From evidences gathered and based on credible information, Sood said the police on Tuesday took 101 people under preventive detention from across the state after presenting them before the tahsildar.

"While some have been remanded for 15 (days), some are for 10 days and a few for seven. Based on their bail bond for good behaviour, they will be released," he said. 

Comments

  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.