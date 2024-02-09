Over 20 held for protesting against Chakravarti Sulibele in Chikkamagaluru

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's national tourism brand, 'Saudi, Welcome to Arabia,' has initiated a new global marketing campaign starring Lionel Messi, the international football icon and Saudi Tourism Ambassador.
The "Go Beyond What You Think" campaign, targeting key markets in Europe, India, and China, aims to challenge common misconceptions about Saudi Arabia and showcase its vibrant cultural transformation.
Audiences are invited to discover Saudi Arabia's diverse experiences and share their positive memories using the bilingual hashtags #ShareYourSaudi and #السعودية_بعيونك on TikTok and other social channels.
Spanning three months, the campaign includes TV, social media, digital, and OTA strategies.
It's part of Saudi Tourism's ongoing efforts to broaden perspectives and bridge cultures through tourism, in line with the UN Tourism's 'Tourism Opens Minds' Initiative.
Lionel Messi, a frequent visitor to Saudi Arabia, endorses the campaign. It features a hero video where Messi breaks down metaphorical 'walls' of misconceptions, highlighting Saudi's diverse landscapes and vibrant culture.
The campaign also celebrates the achievements of Saudi women in various fields and promotes Saudi's open culture.
The video showcases Saudi’s diverse locations, weather and terrain — from the pristine waters of the Red Sea to the lush green mountains in Aseer, snow covered Tabuk, the coastal city of Jeddah and Riyadh, the bustling capital.
In celebration of Saudi’s activities and attractions, the Messi campaign highlights the Diriyah E-Prix, Riyadh Season’s theme park rides, Al Ula’s hot air balloon flights and MDL Beast music events.
The campaign also places a spotlight on Saudi’s open and welcoming culture and the importance of inspiring young Saudi women to reach their full potential.
Messi celebrates the Saudi women who have been trailblazers in their fields and leading Saudi’s cultural transformation such as the Saudi Women’s National football team, motorsport athlete Dania Akeel, DJ Cosmicat, and Rayyanah Barnawi, the first Saudi woman in space.
Saudi Arabia is marking its sunny Winter Season with 17,000 events, including Riyadh Season, Jeddah Season, and Diriyah Season, alongside notable events like the Saudi Cup and the AlUla Arts Festival.
The campaign launch precedes Messi's return to Saudi Arabia for two matches with Inter Miami against Al Nassr and Al Hilal.
