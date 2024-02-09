Over 20 held for protesting against Chakravarti Sulibele in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru: The police detained more than 20 Congress workers who had allegedly opposed the speech of Hindutva ideologue Chakravarti Sulibele at a programme on Thursday night.

Tension prevailed at the venue for some time and the police who rushed to the spot brought the situation under control.

Namo Brigade organised Namo Bharatha programme at Vijapura layout in Chikkamagaluru. Accusing Sulibele of telling lies to mislead people, Congress workers tried to stage a protest at the venue.

However, they were prevented by the police on Rathnagiri Road. Later, two tried to hold a banner near the stage. However, the BJP workers prevented them.

Those who tried to hold the banners later fled from the spot and hid inside the toilet of a building.

Superintendent of Police Vikram Amate too rushed to the spot. Police security was tightened after the incident.