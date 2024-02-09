  1. Home
  2. Over 20 held for protesting against Chakravarti Sulibele in Chikkamagaluru

News Network
February 9, 2024

Chikkamagaluru: The police detained more than 20 Congress workers who had allegedly opposed the speech of Hindutva ideologue Chakravarti Sulibele at a programme on Thursday night. 

Tension prevailed at the venue for some time and the police who rushed to the spot brought the situation under control.

Namo Brigade organised Namo Bharatha programme at Vijapura layout in Chikkamagaluru. Accusing Sulibele of telling lies to mislead people, Congress workers tried to stage a protest at the venue. 

However, they were prevented by the police on Rathnagiri Road. Later, two tried to hold a banner near the stage. However, the BJP workers prevented them.

Those who tried to hold the banners later fled from the spot and hid inside the toilet of a building. 

Superintendent of Police Vikram Amate too rushed to the spot. Police security was tightened after the incident. 

News Network
February 3,2024

express.jpg

Mangaluru: Air India Express has opened booking for Jeddah, a new sector from Mangaluru International Airport (MIA). The operations will start from April 3.

The airline will deploy Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a 186-seater all-economy configuration for this flight. “MIA is in constant touch with airline partners to add new international sectors from Mangaluru,” the airport spokesperson said.

Currently, Mangaluru is internationally connected to Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, and Muscat.

AIE operates two flights daily to Dubai, while IndiGo operates four flights a week to the same destination. 

AIE also operates flights to Abu Dhabi (four times a week), Dammam and Muscat (three flights per week); Bahrain and Doha (two per week), and Kuwait (once a week). “Jeddah is an important addition and one for which there was demand,” the spokesperson noted.

News Network
January 29,2024

MessyPlaybyMessi.jpg

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's national tourism brand, 'Saudi, Welcome to Arabia,' has initiated a new global marketing campaign starring Lionel Messi, the international football icon and Saudi Tourism Ambassador.

The "Go Beyond What You Think" campaign, targeting key markets in Europe, India, and China, aims to challenge common misconceptions about Saudi Arabia and showcase its vibrant cultural transformation.

Audiences are invited to discover Saudi Arabia's diverse experiences and share their positive memories using the bilingual hashtags #ShareYourSaudi and #السعودية_بعيونك on TikTok and other social channels.

Spanning three months, the campaign includes TV, social media, digital, and OTA strategies.

It's part of Saudi Tourism's ongoing efforts to broaden perspectives and bridge cultures through tourism, in line with the UN Tourism's 'Tourism Opens Minds' Initiative.

Lionel Messi, a frequent visitor to Saudi Arabia, endorses the campaign. It features a hero video where Messi breaks down metaphorical 'walls' of misconceptions, highlighting Saudi's diverse landscapes and vibrant culture.

The campaign also celebrates the achievements of Saudi women in various fields and promotes Saudi's open culture.

The video showcases Saudi’s diverse locations, weather and terrain — from the pristine waters of the Red Sea to the lush green mountains in Aseer, snow covered Tabuk, the coastal city of Jeddah and Riyadh, the bustling capital.

In celebration of Saudi’s activities and attractions, the Messi campaign highlights the Diriyah E-Prix, Riyadh Season’s theme park rides, Al Ula’s hot air balloon flights and MDL Beast music events.

The campaign also places a spotlight on Saudi’s open and welcoming culture and the importance of inspiring young Saudi women to reach their full potential.

Messi celebrates the Saudi women who have been trailblazers in their fields and leading Saudi’s cultural transformation such as the Saudi Women’s National football team, motorsport athlete Dania Akeel, DJ Cosmicat, and Rayyanah Barnawi, the first Saudi woman in space.

Saudi Arabia is marking its sunny Winter Season with 17,000 events, including Riyadh Season, Jeddah Season, and Diriyah Season, alongside notable events like the Saudi Cup and the AlUla Arts Festival.

The campaign launch precedes Messi's return to Saudi Arabia for two matches with Inter Miami against Al Nassr and Al Hilal.
 

News Network
February 3,2024

woman.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 3: A 40-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her minor son reportedly following an argument on Friday morning in the KR Puram area, police said.

The incident took place around 7.30 am when there was no one else at home, they said.

According to the police, the 17-year-old boy, a diploma student, hit his mother Netra on the head with a metal rod and then went to the police station and surrendered.

"During interrogation, the boy told police that his mother did not take good care of him nor did she give him proper food. On Friday morning, when he was leaving for college, his mother scolded him about something which led to an argument between them. In a fit of rage, he attacked her with a metal rod to her head," a senior police officer said.

"We need to verify his claims. As of now, we have registered a case of murder and detained the boy," he said.

The boy has an elder sister who is pursuing her medical studies in Georgia, police said.

Investigation in the case is underway.

