Over 35 organizations extend support to Karnataka Bandh on Dec 31

News Network
December 22, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Several pro-Kannada organisations and transport unions have called for a day-long Karnataka bandh on December 31 demanding a complete ban on the activities of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES) in Karnataka over its repeated involvement in "anti-Karnataka and anti-Kannada activities" in the recent times.

Demanding a complete ban on the activities of the MES outfit in Karnataka, the organisations have set a deadline of December 29. “If the state government does not order a ban by December 29, we will go ahead with the Karnataka bandh on December 31,” said Vatal Nagaraj, former MLA and Chairperson of Federation of Pro-Kannada organisations. As many as 35 organisations have extended support for the dawn-to-dusk bandh.

“We request everyone to support our call and come out in large numbers in the interest of Karnataka and Kannada. We do not want any moral or virtual support from anybody but we need actual support by joining us on the Bandh day. This would entirely be apolitical and in the interest of the state,” Vatal Nagaraj told media persons.

According to the organisers, all services barring emergency services would be suspended on December 31. Sources told DH that more than 35,000 autorickshaws, 10,000 taxis including Ola, Uber will remain off the roads as the transport organisations have publicly expressed their support to the bandh. 

While more than 35 Kannada and transport organisations have expressed support to the Karnataka Bandh, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) led by TA Narayana Gowda has distanced itself from the bandh. Making its stand clear, Narayana Gowda told media persons that there are several other methods to register our protest. “Observing Bandh is not the only solution. People have already suffered due to the pandemic.

There are several other ways to express our anguish,” Gowda clarified. However, Gowda said that they would support the growing demand for a total ban on the activities of MES in Karnataka and they would carry out different kind of activities on December 31 across Karnataka. 

Comments

Add new comment

Media Release
December 9,2021

Riyadh: Bajpe Surrounding Minorities Ithihad - BSMI Riyadh’s - family get-together (BSMI Winter Meet 2021) attracted a large number of non-resident Indian families and individuals at Safwa Resort, Exit 18 in Riyadh.

Irshad Moidin, President BSMI -Riyadh presided the program in his presidential speech, he explained the importance of the organization and highlighted the key achievements of Bajpe Surrounding Minorities Ithihad. 

BSMI Riyadh’s activities and achievements report was presented through Power Point Presentation by BSMI Advisor Abdulazeez Bankal.  

Syed Bawa Bankal, President, BAMA Dammam, gave a talk on importance of charity, a special visitor from Bajpe Mr. Moidin Fakruddin, Sheikh Karambar were present at the stage.

A memento was presented to the main sponsor of the event Raisco by BSMI president Irshad Moidin,  BSMI vice-president Khalid Kanchi presented a memento to Expertise Jubail, BSMI vice-president Harshad Ayub presented a memento to Compass Logistics, BSMI Gen secretary Sabith presented a memento to Almuzain, BSMI treasurer Razik presented a memento to Mr. Ali Abdullah Mohammed Alshaikh, BSMI committee member Thouseef Moidin presented a memento to Gulfwest Company limited and BSMI advisor Aziz Bankal presented a memento to Ibba Bajpe for his contribution for this event.

The event was given a colorful look by McDonald’s team which distributed free gifts and free meal coupons to children. A medical camp was also organized by Durat Lamar Medical company.

A variety of programs were organized for children and group games for boys and girls like lemon on spoon, running race, football shooting and musical chair.

Games for men like tug-of-war, Volleyball, Push-up, carrom, pot breaking, Bomb in the City etc, were organized.  A large number of participations was witnessed for all the games, which were volunteered and supervised by professional officials.

Sports Results:
Volleyball: Winners; Bankal Sports Club
Runner-up: Olaya guys
Tug of War: Winners: Bantwal Guys
Runner-up: Dheerah Guys
Push Up: Winner: Sharief
Runner Up : Muzaffar
Pot Breaking: Winner : Fahaf
Carrom:  Winner :  Arif
Bomb in the city
Winner; Zawhar
Runner-up: Rahman

Brick Game 
Winner : Ibrahim Dheerah
Runner: Jaleel Surathkal

BSMI general secretary Sabith Bajpe welcomed the guests and gathering, BSMI Treasurer Razik Bajpe proposed vote of thanks and thanked all the Guests, Sponsors, participants & Volunteers and assured that all the proceedings of this event will be utilized for the welfare of the under privileged people of Bajpe and its surrounding areas. Mr. Shamroz Bajpe was Master of the event.

Comments

Add new comment

News Network
December 21,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 21: Amid Omicron threat, the Karnataka government on Tuesday announced restrictions on the celebration of New Year 2022. However, there will not be any restrictions on Christmas celebrations and prayer meetings at Churches. 

Soon after holding a high-level meeting with his cabinet colleagues, senior officials of the Health department and Covid experts at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told media persons that the restrictions will be in place from December 30 to January 2.

"All public gatherings like revellers on MG Road, Brigade Road to welcome the New Year will be banned across Karnataka. There will not be any public celebration and special events in any part of the state," Bommai said.

"It will be a regular business in all the clubs and restaurants with 50 per cent occupancy. However, there will not be any permission to host DJ events, New Year parties. All staffers at these places must be fully vaccinated with two doses of Covid vaccine, besides the mandatory RT-PCR tests for the staff," the CM added.

The Chief Minister also said that directions have been issued to gated communities and large housing complexes to not have or host any special events on the New Year's occasion. "Respective RWAs or Apartment Associations have been told to comply with the decision," Bommai added. 

Stating that all the churches are currently holding prayers and meetings as per the Covid rules, CM Bommai clarified that there will not be any restrictions on gatherings. "Regular mass and prayers shall be held inside the Churches as they have been doing all these days by adhering to Covid protocols," Bommai said. 

Comments

Add new comment

News Network
December 11,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 11: Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has launched the pre-booking facility for passengers who need to undergo an RT-PCR test.

RT-PCR, rapid RT-PCR testing facility has been arranged in the pre-immigration arrival hall. Similarly, rapid RT-PCR testing facility is also available in the departure area.

The pre-booking link takes users to the Covid-19 page of Mangaluru International Airport which provides Covid-19 information, has Covid-19 gallery, helpline numbers and Covid-19 FAQs that passengers arriving at MIA need for mandatory compliance, said a release.

This is an additional value-added service that Mangaluru International Airport is providing for the passengers.

This will be particularly useful for passengers arriving from the “at-risk” countries who can now book the test beforehand and proceed to undergo the same on arrival at the airport.

A dedicated testing counter has been set up for passengers who pre-book their RT-PCR or rapid RT-PCR test and will save time otherwise taken for registration.

Mangaluru International Airport has also set up a waiting area sufficient for 92 passengers, six registration counters and two sampling booths, including 70 Rapid RT-PCR machines.

Dedicated passenger service executives are available in the area to assist the passengers, said a release. Stringent sanitising at regular intervals and deep cleaning is being conducted, at the areas where testing and seating arrangement has been made for passengers at arrivals. 

Comments

Add new comment

