  2. Over 48 lakh people vaccinated in Karnataka so far

coastaldigest.com news network
April 6, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 6: Karnataka Minister for Health Dr K Sudhakar today said that so far 48.05 lakh people were vaccinated and the State stood sixth in the country.

Speaking to newsmen on Tuesday, he said that yesterday alone 1,95,554 people were vaccinated. As many as 22 lakh senior citizens vaccinated and above 45 to 59 years about 10.4 lakh people received vaccination.

As per the advice of the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee, the pandemic must be taken seriously till the end of May, he warned.

He said the state may face a shortage of beds if the number of cases increases drastically. He said he has collected information regarding the availability of beds in government hospitals, besides initiating talks with private hospitals to reserve beds for COVID treatment.

"There is a need to increase Covid reserved beds in Victoria and Bowring hospitals and we will do that. Also, there is a need to increase the percentage of beds reserved in private hospitals for Covid treatment from the existing 20 per cent," Dr Sudhakar said.

As per experts, there is a possibility of more than 6500 cases per day in Bengaluru alone, he said. "If Karnataka does not contain the spread, we will see a further surge in cases. If the situation arises.

News Network
April 1,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 1: As the state geared up to vaccinate everyone above 45 years of age from Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar appealed to the eligible people to make use of this protective cover against coronavirus.

Cautioning people not to underestimate the danger posed by Covid, Yediyurappa tweeted, "Our protective cover is the vaccine against corona. Everyone over the age of 45 can get the vaccine today. Go to your nearest vaccination centre and get the vaccine. Together we can defeat coronavirus."

Health Minister Sudhakar too tweeted, "As we begin vaccinating all citizens aged above 45 years from today, 5,500 vaccination sites will be operational across the state including 650 private and 4,850 government facilities."

According to him, 1.5 lakh doses of vaccine is supplied to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the civic body, which is distributed to about 600 sites across the state capital.

The Health Department said in a statement that Covid-19 vaccination will continue at all the primary health centres, community health centres, Taluk hospitals, district hospitals, medical colleges and private hospitals as already being done.

It added that Karnataka has in stock 13.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 1.5 lakh doses of Covaxin vaccine and it has been supplied to all the cold chain points across the districts as per their requirement.

The government of India has assured the state that additional vaccine doses will be supplied regularly in the coming days as per daily coverage, the department added.

The vaccination drive covering everyone above 45 years of age started at a time when there is an alarming rise in cases in Karnataka.

The state reported 4,225 fresh cases including 26 deaths on a single day on Wednesday.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 25,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 25: Burglars decamped with huge quantity of gold and cash from the residence of an areca-nut trader near Mangalore University campus at Konaje, police said here on Thursday.

The house belong to Habeeb, son of Ibrahim Kodichal, a prominent politician and Congress leader in Dakshina Kannada. 

It is learnt that the thieves have taken away Rs 5 lakh in cash and 100 pound sovereign gold. 

The house owner had reported kept cash for a business deal. The jewellery was brought from the bank locker and for an upcoming wedding in the house.

Fingerprint experts and sniffer squads have been pressed into service. Police have registered a case in this connection.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 4,2021

aakif.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 4: A 12-year-old boy, who had gone missing last night, was found dead last night near KC Road under the limits of Ullal police station in Mangaluru taluk.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Aakif, son of Mohammed Haneef, a resident of K C Road. Aakif was the second among five children of his parents. 

After returning home from Madrasa, Aakif had he had gone at 8.40 p.m. with a mobile phone used by the family. However, he never returned. 

Worried family members began to search for Aakif everywhere and also lodged a missing complaint at Ullal police station. His body was a couple of kilo meters away.

Sources said that the body, which was lying on a ground behind Falah School at K C Nagar, was noticed by a local person at around 6 a.m. today.

It is suspected that he was murdered after a fight with a few local boys. The investigation is underway. 

Teenager arrested for killing 12-yr-old boy after fight over online game

Siraj
 - 
Sunday, 4 Apr 2021

The police must break the legs of the local boys and put them behind bars for entire life for silly fight does anyone kills , this is very very sad -it is very difficult to loose a child -the pain is beyond anything , may allah give patience to the family for loosing such a small kid very sad news

