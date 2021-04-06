Over 48 lakh people vaccinated in Karnataka so far

Bengaluru, Apr 6: Karnataka Minister for Health Dr K Sudhakar today said that so far 48.05 lakh people were vaccinated and the State stood sixth in the country.

Speaking to newsmen on Tuesday, he said that yesterday alone 1,95,554 people were vaccinated. As many as 22 lakh senior citizens vaccinated and above 45 to 59 years about 10.4 lakh people received vaccination.

As per the advice of the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee, the pandemic must be taken seriously till the end of May, he warned.

He said the state may face a shortage of beds if the number of cases increases drastically. He said he has collected information regarding the availability of beds in government hospitals, besides initiating talks with private hospitals to reserve beds for COVID treatment.

"There is a need to increase Covid reserved beds in Victoria and Bowring hospitals and we will do that. Also, there is a need to increase the percentage of beds reserved in private hospitals for Covid treatment from the existing 20 per cent," Dr Sudhakar said.

As per experts, there is a possibility of more than 6500 cases per day in Bengaluru alone, he said. "If Karnataka does not contain the spread, we will see a further surge in cases. If the situation arises.