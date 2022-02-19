  1. Home
  2. Over 82,000 pending files to be cleared in Dakshina Kannada by Feb 28: Sunil Kumar

News Network
February 19, 2022

Mangaluru, Feb 19: Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister V Sunil Kumar today said that pending files would be cleared from the gram panchayat level to the office of Deputy Commissioner during the ongoing drive, which according to him, will avoid the intervention of middlemen in some offices.

As many as 82,400 files pending in 45 government offices in Dakshina Kannada are to be disposed off during a special file clearance drive in the district between February 19 and February 28, said the minister.

Speaking at launch of the drive with Revenue Minister R. Ashok in Mangaluru on February 19, Mr. Kumar said that the pending files have been categorised as pending old files, pending applications of grievances, and applications pending under delivery of services.

There are 28,728 pending old files and 2,099 files are that of pending applications of grievances. In addition, 51,573 files are applications pending under delivery of services. All these files are pending as on February 7, 2022, Mr. Kumar said.

The district in-charge minister said that the files are pending due to various reasons including the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the past two years, deputation of officials for COVID-19 control measures, technical reasons and delay on the part of officials.

The drive has been launched to deliver the services to the applicants at the earliest.

“The officials should not take leave during the duration of the drive and work for longer hours than the fixed working hours to clear the files for fast delivery of services,” Mr. Kumar said.

He said that the files will be cleared from the gram panchayat level to the office of Deputy Commissioner. The drive is also to avoid the intervention of middlemen in some offices. The Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) should clear their pending files on priority, Mr. Kumar said. 

News Network
February 6,2022

Mandya, Feb 6: Six people of a family, including four children, were hacked to death with weapons at KRS Village in Srirangapatna taluk on Saturday night, the police said. 

The deceased were identified as Lakshmi (30), her children Raju (10), Komal (7) and Kunal (4), her brother, Ganesh, and his son Govind (8). The reason for the murders is not known.

The incident took place when Lakshmi's husband, Gangaram, was out of town for work. 

IGP (southern range) Praveen Madhukar Pawar and SP N Yateesh visited the spot. Fingerprint experts and sniffer dog squad were also pressed into service. 

News Network
February 11,2022

Udupi, Feb 11: BJP leader and local MLA Raghupathi Bhat has demanded an NIA probe into the Karnataka Hijab row that attracted the global attention. 

Addressing media persons the MLA, without any proof, claimed that, "around 1500 to 2000 trainers have arrived from Hyderabad and Kerala to frame the strategies to fight for Hijab. There is information that some trainers had even come to Udupi from Hyderabad."

The MLA said he has written a letter to the state government demanding a thorough investigation into the incident. "The entire issue is a conspiracy by some international forces. The strategy was formulated in November 2021 and the agitation was taken up after a well-planned strategy. The truth will come out only with a high-level inquiry and the probe should be handed over to the NIA," he said.

Lashing out at the Muslim girl, who are protesting for hijab, the MLA said that they have become puppets in the hands of the "Tukade gang". "All these activities were well planned and the role of the Tukade gang is clearly visible. There is a need to stop these forces from misleading the students," he said. Bhat accused the PFI and CFI of using agitating girls to disrupt the peace in the country.

SAM
 - 
Sunday, 13 Feb 2022

Raghupati bhat who was accused of killing his wife,the guy who was found in a sex racket is taking about hijab,
the guy has no respect for any women ..he has no ethics he should shut his mouth..

News Network
February 16,2022

Mangaluru, Feb 16: As many as 28 students in two colleges in the city were sent back home on Wednesday for wearing hijab to classes. Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters here that in four other colleges, students who came to classes wearing hijabs were allowed inside classrooms after removing their scarves.

Classes went on smoothly in all the colleges, which reopened today after a week-long holiday declared by the government following trouble in some campuses over the hijab issue.

The commissioner said the hijab issue came up in six colleges on the day. The authorities at Pompei PU college sent back 26 hijab-clad students after telling them about the High Court order, while at the Dayanand Pai degree college, two students who wore hijab were sent home.

In four other colleges, hijab-clad students were allowed inside classes after removing their headscarves, Shashi Kumar said, adding, there was no case of any student wearing saffron shawls in campuses.

