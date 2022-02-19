Over 82,000 pending files to be cleared in Dakshina Kannada by Feb 28: Sunil Kumar

Mangaluru, Feb 19: Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister V Sunil Kumar today said that pending files would be cleared from the gram panchayat level to the office of Deputy Commissioner during the ongoing drive, which according to him, will avoid the intervention of middlemen in some offices.

As many as 82,400 files pending in 45 government offices in Dakshina Kannada are to be disposed off during a special file clearance drive in the district between February 19 and February 28, said the minister.

Speaking at launch of the drive with Revenue Minister R. Ashok in Mangaluru on February 19, Mr. Kumar said that the pending files have been categorised as pending old files, pending applications of grievances, and applications pending under delivery of services.

There are 28,728 pending old files and 2,099 files are that of pending applications of grievances. In addition, 51,573 files are applications pending under delivery of services. All these files are pending as on February 7, 2022, Mr. Kumar said.

The district in-charge minister said that the files are pending due to various reasons including the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the past two years, deputation of officials for COVID-19 control measures, technical reasons and delay on the part of officials.

The drive has been launched to deliver the services to the applicants at the earliest.

“The officials should not take leave during the duration of the drive and work for longer hours than the fixed working hours to clear the files for fast delivery of services,” Mr. Kumar said.

He said that the files will be cleared from the gram panchayat level to the office of Deputy Commissioner. The drive is also to avoid the intervention of middlemen in some offices. The Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) should clear their pending files on priority, Mr. Kumar said.