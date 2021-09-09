Owaisi’s MIM dents Cong prospects in Hubballi-Dharwad

  1. Home
September 9, 2021

Hubballi, Sept 9: Asaduddin Owaisi led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) has managed to snatch Congress votes in the recent Hubballi-Dharwad municipal corporation. The MIM has three seats in the Hubballi-Dharwad East Assembly constituency, known as Congress bastion. 

Being represented by Prasad Abbayya since 2013, Hubballi-Dharwad East constituency is often considered as a Congress stronghold. The Congress was expecting a resounding victory, if not a clean sweep, in the recently concluded Palike elections. But, MIM, which fielded its candidates mainly in wards with sizable Muslim presence, ate into Congress votes.

The last-minute campaigning by Owaisi swung the tide in MIM’s favour in three wards, where it managed to stave off the Congress.

The MIM had fielded its candidates in 12 wards in its electoral debut in the Hubballi-Dharwad Palike elections. Nazeer Ahmed Honyal has won from Ward No 71, with a margin of 1,694 votes against the Congress candidate Mohammad Halwoor, who is the son of Congress city district unit president. Waheeda Khannum Kittur (Ward No 76), and Hussainbi Nalvatwad (Ward No 77) also emerged victorious defeating Congress candidates.

In Ward Nos 61, 79 and 81, AIMIM candidates finished second. Also, AIMIM candidates secured more than 1,000 votes in two wards where independents won, resulting in the defeat of Congress.

In Ward No 69, an independent candidate (BJP rebel) has won, while the number of votes secured by Congress and AIMIM candidates together was more than the votes bagged by the winner. After the results, family members of the AIMIM candidate alleged that relatives of the Congress candidate attacked them, blaming them for the Congress’ defeat.

Defeating three Congress candidates, finishing second in three wards, and eating into Congress votes to facilitate the victory of independents in two wards, the MIM certainly created hurdles for the Congress in its quest to wrest power from the saffron party in Hubballi-Dharwad Palike. 

Though Congress leaders allege that the AIMIM is the B team of the BJP, they admit that it has prevented the Congress candidates from winning in several wards.

Belagavi and Kalaburagi

In Belagavi City Corporation (BCC), MIM fielded seven candidates and managed to open its account in Ward 18, where Shahidkhan Pathan defeated Congress’ Abdulkhader Gheewale by a margin of 52 votes. Pathan polled 949 votes against Gheewale’s 897 votes. 

The remaining MIM candidates, however, failed to make any impact on the outcome.

Interestingly, the MIM fared poorly in the Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike elections, where it was expected to make inroads. The party drew blank but managed a second-place finish in six wards, where Congress candidates crossed the line. 

The Congress, despite MIM's presence, has managed to secure 26 seats in 55-member strong Kalaburagi Palike.

September 4,2021

Come November 1 (2021) WhatsApp will not be available to a large number of old smartphone models — specifically, those with an operating system equal or lower than iOS 9 for iPhone and equal or less than Android 4.0.3.

Such devices will no longer receive support from the application since they do not have the scope to support the updates. The Facebook-owned app noted that the move is being undertaken in order to provide optimal service for its users.

It further recommended that users opt for Android phones running OS 4.1 or higher — or iPhones running iOS 10 and higher.

Here’s a complete list of devices that will be affected:

>> Apple: iPhone SE, 6S and 6S Plus

>> Samsung: Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy Xcover 2, and Galaxy Core

>> LG: LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q

>> ZTE: ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand Memo and Grand X Quad V987

>> Huawei: Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, and Ascend D2

>> Sony: Sony Xperia Neo L, Sony Xperia Miro, and Xperia Arc S

>> Others: Lenovo A820, HTC Desire 500, Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, Faea F1, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, UMi X2, and THL W8

The popular messaging app has suggested that soon-to-be-affected upgrade their smartphones in order to continue using the app.

September 3,2021

Mangaluru, Sept 3: With the re-opening of various states, the domestic passenger traffic from Mangalore International Airport (MIA) has shown a steady rise in the month of August as compared to July.

The latest data showed that 26,067 international passengers landed at MIA in August as compared to 18,557 departures in July, thus showing a jump of 40.5%.

Similarly, 26,732 passengers arrived in August in MIA from domestic destinations as compared to 19,744 passengers in July, a rise of 35.4%.

Industry sources say with the easing of travel curbs within India and abroad, various airlines are re-starting flights from Mangalore International Airport to various destinations, which is the main reason for the healthy rise in traffic.

The traffic is expected to increase manifold in the coming months due to the start of the festival season beginning September 10.

While Air India has increased the frequency of its flights to Mumbai and Coimbatore daily, its subsidiary, Air India Express has re-started flights to various cities in the Middle East in August.

Indigo has re-started its flights to Sharjah after the UAE government allowed travel to the country. Indigo has also started an additional flight to Hyderabad as traffic picked up substantially across India. Similarly, Air India Express re-started its flights to Abu Dhabi as passengers’ flow improved from MIA, said a release.

The passenger flow is expected to improve in the coming weeks as more destinations re-open in the Middle East with the launch of Rapid RT-PCR facilities. The Rapid RT-PCR facility has been started by the MIA in association with Apollo Diagnostics. As per the UAE government health requirements, each passenger must get a negative RT-PCR report at the airport six hours depending upon destination prior to boarding the aircraft.

The MIA has undertaken various safety measures and has implemented numerous SOPs, including the preventive measures laid down by the Government to safeguard the passenger's well-being and curb the spread of the virus, the release added.

August 31,2021

Kabul, Aug 31: Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has said that the defeat of the United States in Afghanistan was a “lesson” for the invaders, hours after the last American troops left the South Asian country.

Asked to comment about the end of the 20-year occupation of Afghanistan, Mujahid said on Tuesday, “The departure of the occupiers from Afghanistan is a very great joy for Afghans, and their independence.”

Also on Tuesday, the spokesman congratulated Afghans on their victory.

“Congratulations to Afghanistan… this victory belongs to us all,” Mujahid said from the runway of Kabul airport.

He said the group sought good relations with other countries, including the US. “We want to have good relations with the US and the world. We welcome good diplomatic relations with them all,” he said.

The United States invaded Afghanistan and toppled a Taliban-run government in 2001, alleging that the Taliban were harboring al-Qaeda, which had claimed responsibility for the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York.

