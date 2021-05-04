  1. Home
  2. ‘Oxygen shortage’ | 13 patients die in 3 hospitals in Kalaburgi

‘Oxygen shortage’ | 13 patients die in 3 hospitals in Kalaburgi

News Network
May 4, 2021

Kalaburgi, May 4: At least 13 patients have lost their lives in three hospitals of Kalaburagi in two days. Merely a day after nine deaths were reported at a hospital in the district due to shortage of oxygen, four more patients succumbed at a taluk hospital in Afzalpur area early on Tuesday as O2 cylinders did not arrive on time.

The district administration, however, claimed that patients died as they failed to respond to the treatment and the health department had ensured supply of medical oxygen to the government facility.

Deputy commissioner (DC) V V Jyothsna, during a press conference, claimed that Afzalpur hospital has sufficient number of cylinders and there was no shortage at all. Two male and two female patients who died were on oxygen support.

"Of the four deceased, two were confirmed Covid-19 patients. They died of other health complications. The taluk hospital had enough oxygen stock. If there was a shortage of oxygen, the hospital staff would have called us. But there was no shortage," she said.

However, Prashant Patil, an advocate from Afzalpur, whose client' brother was among the dead, said the DC' claims were far from the truth.

Patil said there was oxygen at the hospital in the evening. But during the late hours, the hospital ran out of its oxygen stock.

The hospital was expecting oxygen supply during the late hours but cylinders did not arrive. All the four patients were desperately in need of oxygen support. They died in the morning, Patil said.

Afzalpur taluk health officer Ratnakar Toran claimed that earlier, he had mistakenly said that the deaths were caused due to lack of oxygen supply.

"I made the statement by mistake. But the patients were on oxygen support. There was no shortage," Toran claimed.

Chittapur MLA and former minister Priyank Kharge said one of the family members reached out to him.

The family member complained that the patient died due to lack of medical oxygen. He also alleged that the cylinders are being pushed into black market due which district is facing shortage.

On Tuesday morning, the Kalaburagi district police booked Vijay Oxy and Indl Gases for supplying oxygen cylinders illegally to hospitals outside the state.

Earlier, nine persons, including the wife of a doctor, died in Kalaburagi district reportedly due to lack of oxygen. While five died at a private hospital in Kalaburagi city, four died in an Aland hospital. District health officer and private hospital management denied they died due to shortage of oxygen.

Among the dead in Kalaburagi was Arundhathi Patil, 53, wife of general physician Dr CS Patil. Sources said the 60-yearold doctor watched as his wife died due to lack of oxygen at Anand Hospital. Hospital chief Dr Anand Pujari confirmed that they “could not do anything due to non-availability of oxygen”.

Agencies
April 22,2021

Tel Aviv, Apr 22: A missile launched from Syria was fired into southern Israel early Thursday, setting off air raid sirens near the country's top-secret nuclear reactor, the Israeli military said. In response, it said it attacked the missile launcher and air-defense systems in neighbouring Syria.

The incident, marking the most serious violence between Israel and Syria in years, pointed to likely Iranian involvement. Iran, which maintains troops and proxies in Syria, has accused Israel of a series of attacks on its nuclear facilities, including sabotage at its Natanz nuclear facility on April 11, and vowed revenge. It also threatened to complicate US-led attempts to revive the international nuclear deal with Iran.

The Israeli army said it had deployed a missile-defense system but could not confirm if the incoming missile was intercepted, though it said there had been no damage. The air raid sirens were sounded in Abu Krinat, a village just a few kilometers (miles) from Dimona, the Negev desert town where Israel's nuclear reactor is located. Explosions heard across Israel might have been the air-defense systems.

The Israeli military initially described the weapon fired as a surface-to-air missile, which is usually used for air defense against warplanes or other missiles. That could suggest the Syrian missile had targeted Israeli warplanes but missed and flown off errantly. However, Dimona is some 300 kilometers (185 miles) south of Damascus, a long range for an errantly fired surface-to-air missile.

Syria's state-run SANA news agency said four soldiers had been wounded in an Israeli strike near Damascus, which also caused some damage. The agency did not elaborate other than to claim its air defense intercepted “most of the enemy missiles,” which it said were fired from the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the missile strike or comment from Iran. But on Saturday, Iran's hard-line Kayhan newspaper published an opinion piece by Iranian analyst Sadollah Zarei suggesting Israel's Dimona facility be targeted after the attack on Natanz. Zarei cited the idea of “an eye for an eye” in his remarks.

Action should be taken “against the nuclear facility in Dimona,” he wrote. “This is because no other action is at the same level as the Natanz incident."

The Dimona reactor is widely believed to be the centerpiece of an undeclared nuclear weapons program. Israel neither confirms nor denies having a nuclear arsenal.

While Kayhan is a small circulation newspaper, its editor-in-chief, Hossein Shariatmadari, was appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and has been described as an adviser to him in the past.

Zarei has demanded retaliatory strikes on Israel in the past. In November, he suggested Iran strike the Israeli port city of Haifa over Israel's suspected involvement in the killing of a scientist who founded Iran's military nuclear program decades earlier. However, Iran did not retaliate then.

Israel and Iran are arch-enemies. Israel accuses Iran of trying to develop nuclear weapons and has opposed US-led efforts to revive the international nuclear deal with Iran. With Israel's encouragement, then-President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018.

Iran recently began enriching a small amount of uranium up to 60 per cent purity, the highest level ever for its program that edges even closer to weapons-grade levels. However, Iran insists its program is for peaceful purposes. It also has called for more international scrutiny of the Dimona facility.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said Israel will not allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapons capability, and defense officials have acknowledged preparing possible attack missions on Iranian targets. Israel has twice bombed other Mideast nations to target their nuclear programmes.

All the incidents come as Iran negotiates in Vienna with world powers over the US potentially re-entering its tattered nuclear deal with world powers. Negotiators there have described the talks as constructive so far, though they acknowledge the Natanz sabotage could strain the talks.

Israel's government says the deal will not prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapons capability. It also says it does not address Iran's long-range missile programme and its support for hostile proxies in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza.

News Network
April 24,2021

kalavati.jpg

Indore / Lucknow, Apr 24: Kalawati Bhuria, a Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh, died at a private hospital here early on Saturday while undergoing treatment for coronavirus, family sources said. She was 49.

Kalawati, who represented Jobat assembly constituency in Alirajpur district, was admitted to Shalby Hospital 12 days ago, the family sources said.

Hospital's medical superintendent Dr Vivek Joshi said that her lungs were 70 per cent infected and she was on ventilator support.

Her condition deteriorated and she could not be saved, he said.

She was former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria's niece. She had become a legislator after winning the Jobat seat in 2018.

Several politicians, including state Congress chief Kamal Nath, expressed grief over her death. 

"The news of the sad demise of Jobat MLA Kalawati Bhuria is very disturbing and shocking. She was an active, gutsy, strong-willed and friendly legislator," Nath tweeted.

2 BJP MLAs die of covid in UP

Two BJP MLAs who were being treated for Covid-19 died on Friday in Uttar Pradesh. Both BJP MLA from Auraiya (City) Ramesh Diwaker and Lucknow (West) MLA Suresh Srivastava succumbed to Covid-19.

Diwaker (57), a first-time MLA, died while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in Meerut. Party’s district president for Auraiya Shriram Mishra said he had contracted the infection a few days ago. “It is a huge loss for us,” said Mishra.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the death and extended condolences to the MLA’s family.

Srivastava died at Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday evening. BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi confirmed that Srivastava was undergoing treatment for the last one week. A source said his wife and some other family members were being treated for the virus.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is an MP from Lucknow, expressed grief over Srivastava’s death in a tweet on Friday night. “…News of demise of MLA and senior BJP leader from UP Suresh Srivastava is tragic. He set an example as a public figure with his dedication and simplicity. My condolences to his family,” he wrote.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 21,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 21: In a major relief for bus commuters across Karnataka, transport employees called off their 15-day strike today.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League took the crucial decision a day after the Karnataka High Court observed that the workers of the state road transport corporations (RTCs) had chosen the "worst time to go on a strike" citing the pandemic.

Kodihalli Chandrashekar, the president of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, who was leading the strike, said: "We have decided to withdraw the strike due to the court order".

However, he said they will go on a strike again if their demands are not met.

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday said that even if transport employees’ demands were legitimate, this is, possibly, the worst time to go on strike since the entire state is in the grip of Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials said full-fledged operations will commence from Thursday.

Till 5pm on Wednesday, four STUs operated 12,692 buses including KSRTC (4808), BMTC (2808) and NEKRTC (2134) and NWKRTC (2942)

The employees have been on strike since April 7, seeking revision of salaries on par with Sixth Pay Commission recommendations.

The state government has said it cannot implement the pay revision now because of its financial position and urged the employees to return to work at the earliest.

