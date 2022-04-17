  1. Home
  2. Panic in Mangaluru SEZ after toxic gas claims 5 lives

Panic in Mangaluru SEZ after toxic gas claims 5 lives

coastaldigest.com news network
April 18, 2022

leak.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 18: Five youth were killed after they reportedly inhaled toxic gas at a fish processing centre in Mangaluru Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) on city’s outskirts last night. 

The dead youth were identified as Samirulla Islam, Ummar Farooq, Nizamuddin Saaz, Mirajulla Islam, Sarafat Ali from West Bengal. 

While first three of them were declared dead on arrival at the private hospital last night, two others breathed his last today morning.

Three others - Azan Ali, Karibulla, Afthal Mallik - who also fell sick after inhaling toxic gas are undergoing treatment.

Eyewitness told police that Samirulla Islam who was cleaning the fish waste tank collapsed on the ground. 

Other youth who went to his risk also fell ill after inhaling the toxic gas. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 6,2022

alqaedaterror.jpg

In an unwarranted development, Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri has reportedly used the recent hijab controversy in Karnataka to target democracy in India, saying "we must stop being deceived by the mirage of the pagan Hindu democracy".

Zawahiri’s comment has apparently embarrassed the Muslims of India, who consider Al-Qaeda as a dreaded terror outfit that intendeds to harm the image of Islam globally. On the other hand, it has helped the ruling BJP of Karnataka to justify its action against hijab.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the police are “going after” the new video in which Al-Qaeda chief is seen backing Muslim women on the Hijab row. “This proves what we’ve been saying from the beginning, and what the High Court stated in its Hijab judgement that there are ‘unseen hands’ involved. It is not ordinary for children to act that way, the court had said. The Al-Qaeda video proves what we were saying,” Jnanendra said. 

In an 8.43-minute video clip released by the terror outfit online, and verified by the American SITE Intelligence Group, Zawahiri also showered praises on Karnataka college student Muskan Khan for confronting a group of students opposing hijab in her college in early February.

In the Arabic video clip, with English subtitles provided by SITE Intelligence Group that tracks the online activity of white supremacist and jihadist organisations, Zawahiri also reads out a poem that he says he wrote for "our Mujahid sister" and for her "brave feat".

"May Allah reward her for exposing the reality of Hindu India and the deception of its pagan democracy," the Al-Qaeda chief said in the video, also ending speculations about his death due to natural causes.

The video, the Al-Qaeda chief's second in the past six months, focused mostly on the hijab controversy.

"...we must shake off the delusions that confound us... we must stop being deceived by the mirage of the pagan Hindu democracy of India, which, to begin with, was never more than a tool to oppress Muslims," said Zawahiri, one of the world's most wanted terrorists.

Addressing the Muslims of the Indian sub-continent, he said they must realise that in the real world there is no such thing as 'human rights' or 'respect of the Constitution' or 'law'.

"…It is exactly the same scheme of deception which the West has employed against us, the true nature of which was exposed by France, Holland, and Switzerland when they banned the hijab while allowing public nudity," he said.

"The enemies of Islam are one and the same…who vilify the hijab and assail the Islamic Shariah... It is a war on Islam, its core doctrines, its laws, ethics, and etiquettes."

Calling for the unity of Muslims from China to the Islamic Maghreb, and from the Caucasus to Somalia, Zawahiri said, "We must rely on Allah alone and actively cooperate with one another."

"We must realize that the governments imposed on us, specifically in Pakistan and Bangladesh, do not defend us; rather, they defend the very enemies that they have empowered them to fight against us," he said.

The hijab row began in January from a government PU College in Udupi where six students who attended classes wearing headscarves in violation of the stipulated dress code were sent out. It later spread to a few other colleges in nearby Kundapur and Byndoor.

The Karnataka High Court later dismissed all writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear a hijab in colleges, claiming hijab is not a part of essential religious practices of Islam.

It could be recalled here that former US secretary of state Hilary Clinton had openly admitted the American government and Intelligence Agencies had created and funded Al-Qaeda decades ago. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 16,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 16: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today warned Congress for targeting his government over corruption, and maintained that the investigation into contractor Santosh Patil’s death will happen as per law.

“The Congress has announced protests. They talk about corruption. Are they clean? Are they holy? Let them first calculate the wealth they hold in their cupboards,” Bommai told reporters.

“They’re looking to set narratives, but it won’t be of any use. People of Karnataka have seen Congress for many years and their scams. We’ll have to place those scams before people. The Time will come,” Bommai said.

Bommai was upset with the Congress accusing the government of shielding senior BJP lawmaker K S Eshwarappa, who resigned as a minister in connection with Patil’s alleged suicide.

“The suicide allegation is under investigation. The post mortem is done and the forensic report will come. Based on that we will scientifically know what happened,” Bommai said.

Drawing a parallel with the K J George case, Bommai said the BJP had followed the law book better than the Congress.

“In the George case, there was a video accusing him and a death note. But, was he named in the FIR? Wasn’t there a cover-up attempt? The FIR was registered after a court direction. In fact, the family of the deceased had to go to court. But, we’ve registered the FIR based on the complaint,” he said, referring to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah.

Bommai was referring to the alleged suicide of police officer M K Ganapathy, which forced Congress lawmaker K J George to resign from Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet in 2016.

On the Congress’ demand that Eshwarappa should be booked under the anti-corruption law, Bommai said: “Further sections will be inserted based on what the investigation finds. Let the probe take place.”

He also accused the Congress of being the “prosecutor and judge” in the Patil case. “It won’t work that way. People know of the things that were covered up when (Congress) was in power. So, which section should be invoked when…it’ll happen as per law. We haven’t interfered in any way,” he said.

Bommai rejected the Congress’ allegation that he had given Eshwarappa a clean chit. “There’s law and investigation will happen. The charge sheet will be examined in court,” he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 11,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 11: BJP has formed three teams, led by senior leaders to travel across Karnataka from Tuesday, aimed at preparing the ground for the State Assembly elections next year, party strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday. Making an appeal to end the flare-up of communal issues in the State, he said Hindus and Muslims should lead their lives as "children of one mother."

"From April 12 to 24, in three teams, we will be travelling across the State. BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel will be in the first team, our national general secretary (Arun Singh) and I will be together in the second team and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be in the third team," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said this tour is aimed at strengthening the party, discussing with party workers for drawing up strategies, and preparing for the polls. "Such tours will continue here...in the first phase we will be travelling in three teams," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to the State earlier this month, had set a target of 150 seats (in 225-member Assembly) to Karnataka BJP leaders for the 2023 elections.

Amid the recent flare-up in communal issues in the State, the BJP central leadership has also asked leaders of its Karnataka unit and ministers to bring the developmental agenda to the fore and showcase the achievements of the government in view of the polls, sources said. Stating that Hindus and Muslims should lead their lives as children of one mother, the veteran leader, in response to a question, said the Chief Minister has said the government will not tolerate such (flare-up in communal issues) things and has warned mischief-makers, who try to disturb peace, of stern action.

"We have to live together and see to it that such incidents don't repeat here...let's stop all these and do our jobs. Muslims also should lead a peaceful and respectful life," he added.

There have been a series of communal issues that have rocked the State in the past few months. It started with the hijab row followed by calls to ban Muslim traders from Hindu religious fairs, and then a campaign to boycott halal meat and shutting down of loudspeakers at mosques.

Hitting out at Congress leaders for protesting against price rise, Yediyurappa said as the Chief Minister has also stated, the price rise is nothing compared to the surge that was during the Congress's tenure and the opposition party was indulging in such things, as they don't have any other issues. "...we all will have to work together for the development of the State. Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar (Congress leaders) should not cause confusion on such issues," he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.