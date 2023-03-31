  1. Home
Parents, twin daughters found dead in Mangaluru lodge; murder-suicide over financial woes suspected

March 31, 2023

lodgemurder.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 31: In what appears to be a case of murder-cum-suicide, four members of a family including two children was found dead in a lodge room on KS Rao Road in Mangaluru on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Devendra (46), his wife Nirmala (38), and their 9-year-old twin daughters Chaithra and Chaithanya.

The family, hailing from Vijayanagar in Mysuru had taken the room on rent on March 27 and were supposed to vacate on March 30. 

While the husband was found hanging, the wife and two children were found dead in sleeping position.

A death note found in the room stated that financial problems forced them to end their lives, according to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain.

Sleuths of Mangaluru north police station rushed to the spot. Further investigation is under way. 

March 22,2023

flight.jpg

New Delhi, Mar 22: Adani Airports chief Arun Bansal on Wednesday said the cost of operating airports has to come down by 30-50 per cent in the coming years as he highlighted the growth potential of the Indian aviation market.

Currently, the company is operating seven airports and is building another one.

Bullish on the Indian market, Bansal said it would like to operate more airports and eventually become a leading airport operator in the world.

Adani Airports is investing in physical and digital segments, and is committed to building the capacity, he added.

Indian aviation had been taken for granted for the last 20-30 years and the cost of operating airports should come down by 30-50 per cent in the coming years, he noted.

Adani Airports is bullish on the country's aviation market and wants to "do more airports", Bansal said, adding that under the first phase, Navi Mumbai airport will start operations by December 2024.

The passenger handling capacity will be 20 million in the first phase of Navi Mumbai airport. Adani Airports is also operating Mumbai airport.

"We are also working on (setting up) an aviation institute," he said while speaking at the CAPA aviation summit here.

India is one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world and a large number of planes are on order by various Indian carriers. 

March 29,2023

polls.jpg

For the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, following are the 20 seats to watch out for:

1. Shiggaon: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is the sitting MLA. He won the 2018 assembly election with a victory margin of 9,265 votes against Sayed Azeem Peer Khadri (Congress).

2. Varuna: Congress stalwart and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is going back to his old constituency, which he had ‘sacrificed’ for his son S Yathindra in 2018 and went on to contest from Chamundeshwari and Badami. While he lost from Chamundeshwari to JD(S) candidate G T Deve Gowda, he won with a margin of 1,996 against the BJP candidate B Sriramulu in Badami. Now, it is his son’s turn to make the "sacrifice".

3. Mangaluru: The Congress has again fielded its Deputy Leader in Assembly, U T Khader Ali Fareed. He is the only Congress MLA in the BJP stronghold of Dakshina Kannada district.

4. Mandya: M Srinivas from the JD(S) had won the 2018 assembly election defeating the Congress candidate. The BJP, which was in the third position, now has the backing of independent MP Sumalatha, who recently extended her support to it.

5. Kanakapura: Congress state president D K Shivakumar, nick-named as ‘Kanakapura Rock’ is a seven-time MLA and has maintained his winning streak from 1989 to till date.

6. Hassan: The BJP’s Preetham Gowda broke the JD(S) monopoly last time by defeating H S Prakash with a victory margin of about 13,000 votes. This time, the JD(S) is confronted with a ‘family feud’ where Deve Gowda’s daughter-in-law (H D Revanna’s wife) Bhavani has demanded a ticket to contest from Hassan.

7. Kolar: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had expressed his willingness to contest from here but withdrew at the last moment. The JD(S) sitting MLA K Srinivasa Gowda had sided with the Congress during the Rajya Sabha election last year in June. The JD(S) has to hunt for a new candidate.

8. Channapatna: JD(S) second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy decided to contest from here instead of Ramanagara in 2018 only to defeat the local strongman C P Yogeeshwara. Kumaraswamy is again contesting from the same constituency.

9. Shikaripura: The seat held by former CM and Lingayat strongman B S Yediyurappa is now vacant following his retirement from active politics. There is a buzz in political circles that his second son B Y Vijayendra may get the ticket.

10. Shivamogga: K S Eshwarappa, who resigned as minister following a bribery charge, is the sitting MLA here.

11. Soraba: This constituency may see the two sons of former chief minister late S Bangarappa, Kumar Bangarappa, who is a sitting BJP MLA, and Madhu Bangarappa, pitted against each other again. Last time the JD(S) gave Madhu ticket but this time he is in the Congress.

12. Gokak: Nicknamed as 'Sahukara', Ramesh Jarkiholi of the powerful Jarkiholi family of Belagavi has been representing this seat since 1999. Jarkiholi resigned from his ministerial position following a sex scandal two years ago. Jarkiholi quit Congress and joined the BJP in 2019.

13. Devanahalli: The Modi Juggernaut in 2019 had halted Congress MP K H Muniyappa’s long stint in Lok Sabha continuously from 1991. Muniyappa who had spent all his electoral politics in Lok Sabha is trying his luck from Devanahalli and he will fight the assembly election against JD(S) sitting MLA L N Narayana Swamy.

14. Gangavati: Gangavati has suddenly become important after the mining baron and former BJP minister G Janardhana Reddy decided to fight from here representing his new party “Karnataka Rajya Pragathi Paksha ''. Currently it is held by Paranna Ishwarappa Munavalli of BJP.

15. Vijayapura: Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, known for his controversial statements, is the BJP MLA here.

16. Ballari city: Former Minister, mining baron and chief of Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha, G Janardhana Reddy has announced that his wife Aruna Lakshmi will be fielded from here. Reddy's brother G Somasekara Reddy is the sitting BJP MLA.

17. Chittapur: Former Minister Priyank Kharge, son of AICC President M Mallikarjuna Kharge, is seeking reelection from here.

18. Koratagere: Former Deputy Chief Minister and five time MLA, G Parameshwara, is seeking reelection from here. A former state congress chief, who served in that post for eight years, he has already said he is among the Chief Ministerial aspirants.

19. Ramanagara: Anitha Kumaraswamy, wife of former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and daughter-in-law of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, had won the 2018 election. This time the party has fielded Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil. He had lost his maiden poll battle in the Lok Sabha election in 2019 to the BJP backed independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh from Mandya.

20. Chikkamagaluru: BJP national general secretary and four-time MLA C T Ravi, is representing this seat. 

March 28,2023

sudarshan.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 28: The state government’s decision to scrap four per cent reservation for Muslims and add it to the quota for the economically weaker sections (EWS) will ensure that Muslims have scope for a bigger share in the reservation, claimed BJP Dakshina Kannada district president Sudarshan Moodbidri.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said that Muslims will get justice through the decision taken by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“Reservation was never based on religion. However, the Congress and others who were in power in the state gave reservation on the basis of religion only to appease a community. The 4% reservation for Muslims introduced in 1995 was anti-constitutional,” Sudarshan said.

Further, he lauded the state government for hiking reservation for SC/ST and also internal quota for the SC. He said Lambanis have been given a bigger share in the reservation. “The state cabinet has recommended a 6% internal quota for SC (Left), 5.5% for SC (Right), 4.5% for Banjara, Bhovi, Korcha, Kuruma, and 1% for others. Many of these communities were deprived of the benefits of reservation all these years. The government’s decision will benefit them in a big way,” he said.

“The BJP is well prepared for the election in Dakshina Kannada that the party workers have already completed one round of campaign in each booth. Besides, booth-level campaigns, meetings of all committees from booth committees to page pramukhs, also have been held,” he said, adding that the Vijayasankalpa rallies have boosted the morale of party workers in the district. “Party workers are active in their respective areas to ensure victory of BJP candidates,” he said.

To a query on contest by Social Democratic Party of India(SDPI), Sudarshan said that the BJP’s focus will be the victory of party candidates and nothing else.

