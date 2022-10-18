  1. Home
  'Paresh Mesta died after slipping into lake', reveals CBI in charge sheet

News Network
October 19, 2022

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its charge sheet said that Paresh Mesta, the Hindu youth, died after slipping into the lake, while wandering when communal clashes took place in Honnavara town of Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district, sources said.

The CBI has submitted the charge sheet to the local Honnavar Court. The charge sheet mentions that Paresh Mesta had attended then CM Siddaramaiah's programme in Kumta city after travelling about 25 kilometers with friends.

After returning home, he again went out to meet his friends and never returned. The CBI has submitted statements of his friends and CCTV footage of the day as the evidence to the court.

The report also says that Paresh Mesta came home in an inebriated state many times and stayed back at his friend's place. He also sold fish with his friends. The report says that Paresh Mesta was not in love with anyone and had taken permission from his parents to visit the Hindu pilgrimage center, Sabarimala.

Mesta, who went missing on December 6, 2017 during the communal clashes in Honnavar town, was found dead near Shettikere Lake after two days.

The BJP and Hindu activists alleged that Mesta was killed in the mob violence and killers dumped the body later in the lake.

The BJP, which was in the opposition then had launched a full-fledged agitation against ruling the Congress then. The ruling Congress government suffered a setback due to the agitation in the Assembly elections of 2018.

The Hindu activists demanding the arrest of killers of Paresh, had torched the vehicle of the IGP. The police were pelted with stones. Many policemen were injured.

Many political leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had visited Mesta's house. Then Siddaramaiah government had handed over the case to the CBI.

The report by the CBI is a setback for the ruling BJP, which stated Paresh Mesta death was accidental and filed a closure report. The CBI has filed the closure report after investigating the case for five years. The court will pronounce the verdict on November 16.

The incident had taken place during the tenure of Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah. "CBI has in its report, stated that Paresh Mesta's death was accidental and was not due to murder. This report is a slap on the face of Karnataka BJP.

"If the BJP has left any shame left, it should apologise for its slanderous campaign," Siddaramaiah had stated.

The ruling BJP in Karnataka, which had suffered setback after the CBI filing the closure report, has decided to back the family of the deceased.

Kamalakar Mesta, father of deceased youth had already made his intentions clear that he would discuss with family and well-wishers and decide on his next step regarding the closure report of CBI.

He had also alleged that the police had not inquired about all the suspected persons. The case had been handed over to the CBI after all evidence was destroyed.

National General Secretary and BJP MLA C.T. Ravi had stated that the party would stand with the family of Paresh Mesta if they want reinvestigation of the case. "We stand with Paresh Mesta family if they want to go for an appeal also," he had said.

News Network
October 7,2022

Kolar, Oct 7: An incident of clash between Dalits and upper caste members over the procession route on Dussehra has led to the lodging of 20 criminal cases against each other,police said on Friday.

According to police, nine atrocity cases have been lodged by Dalits, and 11 attempt to murder cases have been filed against the Dalits by the upper caste persons.

The incident took place on Wednesday in connection with celebration of Dussehra festivities and procession. The police stated that the villagers had organised a procession of Gangamma Devi and Kateramma Devi.

The elders of the village had assembled to discuss finalising the route map of the procession in the village. Dalit youth had objected that Dalits were being neglected during the procession as it arrived last in their locality and is made to pass hurriedly without giving any time to them to offer prayers.

The Upper caste group did not agree to this and maintained that the procession had to be carried out exactly in the same way it had been carried over the years.

This has led to arguments and two groups attacked each other with bricks, stones and wooden logs. The police had to rush to the spot and control the situation. Later, police intervened to make changes in the procession.

The district authorities held a peace meeting in the village between the upper caste people and Dalits. They warned of consequences of discrimination and villagers agreed to carry out the procession in all streets. Further investigation is on. 

News Network
October 14,2022

Bengaluru, Oct 14: Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka today claimed that the first case being registered under the new anti-conversion law against a former Congress councillor in the city proved that Muslims too are indulging in forceful religious conversion.

Ashoka told reporters that all these days it was presumed that only Christians were involved in "rampant conversion" and pointed to a case registered in Banashankari.

“A Muslim leader who won from Banashankari twice on the Congress ticket is behind this case. He along with two others harassed a Hindu youth from Mandya to convert into Islam. These accused have insulted Lord Shiva and Goddesses Banashankari, too,” Ashoka claimed, citing the police investigation. 

The minister added that the accused forced the Hindu youth to consume beef. “The Hindu youth has tolerated their torture all the while and finally booked a case against them. These accused even took him to their cemetery to torture him,” Ashoka claimed.

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, popularly known as the anti-conversion law, seeks to prohibit "unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means". 

The law was passed in the Assembly in December 2021, but was not introduced in the Legislative Council where the BJP lacked the required strength. In May 2022, an ordinance was promulgated to bring the anti-conversion law into effect. Last month, the Bill was introduced in the monsoon session of the legislature again with the BJP enjoying a clear majority of 41 members in the 75-member Council, ensuring its passage.

News Network
October 17,2022

New Delhi, Nov 17: Around 9,500 or 96 per cent of 9,915 eligible Congress leaders and workers on Monday cast their vote to the elect a non-Gandhi as party chief for the first time in 22 years, even as the scales were tilted heavily towards veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge against his younger rival Shashi Tharoor.

Among those who voted at various parts of the country included party chief Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and the two candidates among others.

“As per preliminary assessment, 9,497 out of 9,915 PCC delegates who are eligible to vote in the election cast their vote, accounting for 95.78 per cent of the total votes,” Congress’ Central Election Authority Chairperson Madhusudan Mistry told a press conference after the conclusion of voting.

The counting of votes will be held on Wednesday at the AICC headquarters.

There was no adverse incident during Congress presidential polls, Mistry said, adding he has not received any complaints.

Sonia along with Priyanka came to the AICC headquarters to vote. As she moved into the polling booth, Sonia told reporters, "I have been waiting for a long time for this day."

While former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was the first vote in AICC headquarters, others who voted there included Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh and senior leaders Janardhan Dwivedi and Salman Khurshid.

Kharge voted in Bengaluru while Tharoor voted in Thiruvananthapuram. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal also voted in Thiruvananthapuram.

Both the candidates wished each other the best. Tharoor telephoned Kharge in the morning to "reaffirm my respect for him and our shared devotion to the success of Congress." Kharge tweeted, "my best wishes to Shashi Tharoor. Spoke to him earlier today, both of us are contesting to strengthen Congress to build a stronger and better nation for the future generations."

After the voting, Tharoor tweeted, "My thanks to all the Congress colleagues, workers, delegates across the country who had the courage to participate, to campaign, to dream and to vote today -- whatever the result of this election, it is a victory for you!"

Senior leader Anand Sharma, who was among the 87 leaders who cast their votes at the AICC headquarters said it was a good start and expressed hope that there will be an election to the Congress Working Committee.

Asked about elections to the CWC, Mistry said AICC members will be elected and the new president will take a call on plenary session and next president will take a call on the election of CWC and CEA Members.

He said the party had started its exercise for presidential polls two years ago and it gathered momentum in the last six months.

"The entire process was completed in a democratic manner. Congress once again proven that there is an internal democracy within the party. Other political parties should also take lessons from this," he said.

He emphasised the election was conducted through a secret ballot. Fifty people, including Rahul, voted at the polling booth set up at the Bharat Jodo Yatra camp in Karnataka's Bellary. 

