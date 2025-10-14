  1. Home
Passenger Caught with 500 Grams of Hydroponic Ganja at Mangaluru Airport

News Network
October 14, 2025

Mangaluru, Oct 14: A domestic passenger arriving from Mumbai was detained at the Mangaluru International Airport on Monday evening after Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel discovered around 500 grams of hydroponic ganja in his luggage.

According to CISF officials, the passenger, identified as Shankar Narayan Poddar, had arrived on an IndiGo flight that landed at 6:10 p.m. Acting on a specific tip-off, the CISF Crime Intelligence Wing (CIW) team intercepted him for questioning shortly after arrival.

Upon inspecting his checked-in baggage, officials recovered approximately 512 grams of hydroponic ganja. Following the seizure, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru, and the local police were notified.

The passenger, along with the confiscated substance, was subsequently handed over to the Bajpe Police Station for further investigation and legal action.

News Network
October 14,2025

bhandary.jpg

Udupi, Oct 14: In a tragic incident, Sudeep Bhandary, son of late former Karkala MLA H. Gopal Bhandary, reportedly died by suicide near Barkur in Brahmavara taluk, Udupi district last night.

According to preliminary reports, Sudeep is believed to have ended his life by coming under a moving train. While the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, initial information suggests that financial distress may have been a contributing factor.

A resident of Hebri taluk, Sudeep was the only son of the late Gopal Bhandary, who had served as MLA of Karkala constituency twice. The senior Bhandary had passed away on July 4, 2019, following a heart attack while travelling from Bengaluru to Mangaluru on a bus.

Police have registered a case at the Brahmavar Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with emotional distress, please reach out for help. Mental health helpline: 9152987821 (toll-free)

News Network
October 4,2025

hospital.jpg

Kasaragod: Aster DM Healthcare, one of India’s leading healthcare providers, has inaugurated Aster MIMS Kasaragod, a 264-bed multispecialty hospital designed to transform healthcare access and quality across Northern Kerala.

The hospital was inaugurated by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, in the presence of Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare. The ceremony was graced by Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka.

Spanning 2.1 lakh sq. ft. and housing 31 specialties, Aster MIMS Kasaragod will serve as a regional hub for advanced medical and surgical care. The facility will also generate over 600 employment opportunities and feature a team of 60+ globally trained doctors, reinforcing Aster’s commitment to accessible, high-quality healthcare.

“It is heartening to see Aster take another important step in Kerala,” said Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, Hon’ble Chief Minister. “Aster has earned the trust of the people through its decades of service, and I’m confident Kasaragod will now benefit from the same standards of excellence.”

“Aster’s new hospital brings world-class healthcare closer to the people of this region,” said Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka. “It continues to strengthen the healthcare ecosystem in both Kerala and Karnataka.”

“Our mission is to deliver affordable, quality healthcare to every community we serve,” said Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare. “With Aster MIMS Kasaragod, we bring advanced technologies, expert care, and compassion to Northern Kerala.”

The hospital is the first in the region to introduce 1.5 Tesla MRI and 160-Slice CT technology. It also offers advanced cardiac and vascular interventions, ECMO/ECLS support, and specialized snakebite and Hemadsorption therapy.

Equipped with 44 ICU beds, 16 NICU beds, 7 major operation theatres, and a 24/7 Emergency Department with 20 dedicated beds, Aster MIMS Kasaragod ensures comprehensive, round-the-clock care for patients of all ages.

With this launch, Aster DM Healthcare strengthens its presence in Kerala, reaffirming its legacy of trust, innovation, and compassionate care for communities across the region.

News Network
October 14,2025

