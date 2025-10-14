Passenger Caught with 500 Grams of Hydroponic Ganja at Mangaluru Airport

Kasaragod: Aster DM Healthcare, one of India’s leading healthcare providers, has inaugurated Aster MIMS Kasaragod, a 264-bed multispecialty hospital designed to transform healthcare access and quality across Northern Kerala.
The hospital was inaugurated by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, in the presence of Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare. The ceremony was graced by Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka.
Spanning 2.1 lakh sq. ft. and housing 31 specialties, Aster MIMS Kasaragod will serve as a regional hub for advanced medical and surgical care. The facility will also generate over 600 employment opportunities and feature a team of 60+ globally trained doctors, reinforcing Aster’s commitment to accessible, high-quality healthcare.
“It is heartening to see Aster take another important step in Kerala,” said Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, Hon’ble Chief Minister. “Aster has earned the trust of the people through its decades of service, and I’m confident Kasaragod will now benefit from the same standards of excellence.”
“Aster’s new hospital brings world-class healthcare closer to the people of this region,” said Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka. “It continues to strengthen the healthcare ecosystem in both Kerala and Karnataka.”
“Our mission is to deliver affordable, quality healthcare to every community we serve,” said Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare. “With Aster MIMS Kasaragod, we bring advanced technologies, expert care, and compassion to Northern Kerala.”
The hospital is the first in the region to introduce 1.5 Tesla MRI and 160-Slice CT technology. It also offers advanced cardiac and vascular interventions, ECMO/ECLS support, and specialized snakebite and Hemadsorption therapy.
Equipped with 44 ICU beds, 16 NICU beds, 7 major operation theatres, and a 24/7 Emergency Department with 20 dedicated beds, Aster MIMS Kasaragod ensures comprehensive, round-the-clock care for patients of all ages.
With this launch, Aster DM Healthcare strengthens its presence in Kerala, reaffirming its legacy of trust, innovation, and compassionate care for communities across the region.
