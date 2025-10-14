Passenger Caught with 500 Grams of Hydroponic Ganja at Mangaluru Airport

Mangaluru, Oct 14: A domestic passenger arriving from Mumbai was detained at the Mangaluru International Airport on Monday evening after Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel discovered around 500 grams of hydroponic ganja in his luggage.

According to CISF officials, the passenger, identified as Shankar Narayan Poddar, had arrived on an IndiGo flight that landed at 6:10 p.m. Acting on a specific tip-off, the CISF Crime Intelligence Wing (CIW) team intercepted him for questioning shortly after arrival.

Upon inspecting his checked-in baggage, officials recovered approximately 512 grams of hydroponic ganja. Following the seizure, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru, and the local police were notified.

The passenger, along with the confiscated substance, was subsequently handed over to the Bajpe Police Station for further investigation and legal action.