Passenger from Dubai caught at Mangaluru Airport with gold worth Rs 37 lakh

Mangaluru, Apr 4: Customs officials of Mangaluru International Airport intercepted a passenger from Dubai and confiscated gold worth Rs 37 lakhs on Sunday.
Officials said the passenger Noushad Thrikkulath, a native of Kasargod arrived from Dubai in the wee hours today and attempting to smuggle gold by concealing it inside his body through the rectum.
The gold weighing 802 grams worth Rs 37.29 lakh has been seized and investigation is on.
The operation was by Avinash Kiran Royal Deputy Commissioner crucial role of surveillance and interception.
