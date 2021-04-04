  1. Home
  2. Passenger from Dubai caught at Mangaluru Airport with gold worth Rs 37 lakh

Passenger from Dubai caught at Mangaluru Airport with gold worth Rs 37 lakh

coastaldigest.com news network
April 4, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 4: Customs officials of Mangaluru International Airport intercepted a passenger from Dubai and confiscated gold worth Rs 37 lakhs on Sunday.

Officials said the passenger Noushad Thrikkulath, a native of Kasargod arrived from Dubai in the wee hours today and attempting to smuggle gold by concealing it inside his body through the rectum.

The gold weighing 802 grams worth Rs 37.29 lakh has been seized and investigation is on.

The operation was by Avinash Kiran Royal Deputy Commissioner crucial role of surveillance and interception.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 26,2021

KS Sayeed.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 26: Haji KS Sayeed Karnire, a noted entrepreneur, philanthropist and community leader from coastal Karnataka, passed away tonight at a private hospital in the city following brief illness. He was 80.

Hailing from a humble background in Udupi’s Karnire he went on to lead a huge company. He was the chairman of Expertise Group of Companies. 

He was also known for his charitable activities. He was the founder of the Karnire Charitable Trust. He also served as the president of Karnire Jamaat for three decades. 

His children established the Expertise Group in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. 

Sayeed Karnire is survived by eleven children including five daughters. 

Family sources said that his funeral rites will be carried on Saturday (March 27) noon. 

Comments

ABDUL NASER
 - 
Saturday, 27 Mar 2021

One of the noble personalities. May ALLAH forgive him and accept him in highest place of Jannah.

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 22,2021

mazin.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 22: In a heart-wrenching tragedy, a young engineer, who was heading for his office warming ceremony, lost his life in a hit-and-run accident in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The victim has been identified as Mazin (26), a resident of Madda near Bambila in Bantwal Taluk.  

Mazin had made all arrangements for the inauguration of his new office at Maddadka in Belthangady today (March 22). He had also visited office in the morning and returned home to change his clothes before the formal inauguration.

On his way back to office, an unidentified vehicle rammed into his two-wheeler at Arkula near Malady in Belthangady. The vehicle did not even stop after Mazin was thrown on to the road.

A critically injured Mazin was taken to the government hospital in Belthangady only after a few passers-by spotted him lying on the road. He, unfortunately, had breathed his last before reaching the hospital.

A case was registered at the jurisdictional Punjalkatte Police Station. Police are searching for the killer vehicle.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 25,2021

sohanram.jpg

Chikkamagaluru, Mar 25: In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old boy lost his life after reportedly suffering a heart attack while riding a bicycle on the road. The incident occurred yesterday at N R Pura in Chikkamagaluru district. 

The deceased has been identified as Sohan Ram, son of Prasanna and Roopa couple. Both of his parents work in education field. Roopa is a lecturer. Sohan Ram was a Class 7 student of DCMC School, N R Pura. 

The tragedy occurred around 8 a.m. when they boy was riding his bicycle. According to sources, he collapsed suddenly near the Mescom office. The local people rushed him to a nearby hospital. However the doctors pronounced him brought dead.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.