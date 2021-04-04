Passenger from Dubai caught at Mangaluru Airport with gold worth Rs 37 lakh

Mangaluru, Mar 26: Haji KS Sayeed Karnire, a noted entrepreneur, philanthropist and community leader from coastal Karnataka, passed away tonight at a private hospital in the city following brief illness. He was 80.

Hailing from a humble background in Udupi’s Karnire he went on to lead a huge company. He was the chairman of Expertise Group of Companies.

He was also known for his charitable activities. He was the founder of the Karnire Charitable Trust. He also served as the president of Karnire Jamaat for three decades.

His children established the Expertise Group in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Sayeed Karnire is survived by eleven children including five daughters.

Family sources said that his funeral rites will be carried on Saturday (March 27) noon.