‘Peace has a new guardian’: Home Minister formally launches SAF to battle communal unrest

Mangaluru, June 13: Amid growing concerns over simmering communal tensions in Karnataka’s coastal heartland, the state government has rolled out a bold new initiative — the Special Action Force (SAF) — an elite, rapid-response unit aimed at restoring peace and reinforcing public trust.

Launched by Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara on Friday, the SAF is not just another addition to the police force — it is being positioned as a shield against divisive forces that threaten the fragile harmony of regions like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Shivamogga.

“This is not just a force—it’s a promise. A promise that Karnataka will not surrender its peace to hatred,” said Dr. Parameshwara, addressing officials, media, and community leaders during the inauguration.

What is SAF?

The SAF is the first-of-its-kind in India — a specially trained, multi-tiered force consisting of 258 personnel, deployed strategically across the three coastal districts. Each district will have its own dedicated company comprising 78 officers. From DIGP, SP, DySP, Assistant Commandants to inspectors, sub-inspectors, and constables, the unit is built for precision, discipline, and immediate action.

Modeled partly after the Anti-Naxal Force, the SAF will function autonomously and tactically — intervening during communal flare-ups, acting on intelligence alerts, and de-escalating tensions before violence erupts.

Why Now?

Dr. Parameshwara didn’t mince words: “When I visited Mangaluru last, I sensed the growing undercurrents of hate. The situation was managed temporarily, but it was clear that a long-term structure was needed. Some elements choose violence over dialogue. To them, SAF is our response.”

He lamented that despite repeated appeals for peace, vested interests continued to disrupt harmony. “This isn’t just about law enforcement. It’s about protecting Karnataka’s soul,” he emphasized.

The home minister also pointed to the police department’s strong performance, including a 99% murder case resolution rate, and recent efforts to strengthen cybercrime capabilities through dedicated training centers for constables.

Voices of Support

Backing the move, District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao called the SAF a “timely and necessary intervention.”

“Communalism is the only blemish on Dakshina Kannada’s rich legacy. But this initiative will be welcomed by 95% of the people. The rest must decide whether they want peace — or consequences,” he said, announcing a peace meeting in the coming fortnight under the leadership of Dr. Parameshwara.

More Than Security — A Step Towards Dignity

The day also marked the inauguration of newly constructed police quarters in Mangaluru and Beltangady, a significant morale booster for police families.

Built at a combined cost of ₹21 crore, the facilities include 64 flats in Mangaluru (covering 58,500 sq ft) and 24 in Beltangady (10,544 sq ft), each featuring 2BHK layouts with modern amenities like modular kitchens, ensuring dignified living standards for frontline officers.

The launch event was attended by top-ranking officials and dignitaries including: DG & IGP M A Saleem, IGP Western Range Amith Singh, Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy, SP Dr. Arun Kumar, MLCs Ivan D’Souza and Manjunath Bhandary, and Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan, among others.