  1. Home
  2. ‘Peace has a new guardian’: Home Minister formally launches SAF to battle communal unrest

‘Peace has a new guardian’: Home Minister formally launches SAF to battle communal unrest

coastaldigest.com news network
June 13, 2025

SAFmang.jpg

Mangaluru, June 13: Amid growing concerns over simmering communal tensions in Karnataka’s coastal heartland, the state government has rolled out a bold new initiative — the Special Action Force (SAF) — an elite, rapid-response unit aimed at restoring peace and reinforcing public trust.

Launched by Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara on Friday, the SAF is not just another addition to the police force — it is being positioned as a shield against divisive forces that threaten the fragile harmony of regions like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Shivamogga.

“This is not just a force—it’s a promise. A promise that Karnataka will not surrender its peace to hatred,” said Dr. Parameshwara, addressing officials, media, and community leaders during the inauguration.

What is SAF?

The SAF is the first-of-its-kind in India — a specially trained, multi-tiered force consisting of 258 personnel, deployed strategically across the three coastal districts. Each district will have its own dedicated company comprising 78 officers. From DIGP, SP, DySP, Assistant Commandants to inspectors, sub-inspectors, and constables, the unit is built for precision, discipline, and immediate action.

Modeled partly after the Anti-Naxal Force, the SAF will function autonomously and tactically — intervening during communal flare-ups, acting on intelligence alerts, and de-escalating tensions before violence erupts.

Why Now?

Dr. Parameshwara didn’t mince words: “When I visited Mangaluru last, I sensed the growing undercurrents of hate. The situation was managed temporarily, but it was clear that a long-term structure was needed. Some elements choose violence over dialogue. To them, SAF is our response.”

He lamented that despite repeated appeals for peace, vested interests continued to disrupt harmony. “This isn’t just about law enforcement. It’s about protecting Karnataka’s soul,” he emphasized.

The home minister also pointed to the police department’s strong performance, including a 99% murder case resolution rate, and recent efforts to strengthen cybercrime capabilities through dedicated training centers for constables.

Voices of Support

Backing the move, District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao called the SAF a “timely and necessary intervention.”

“Communalism is the only blemish on Dakshina Kannada’s rich legacy. But this initiative will be welcomed by 95% of the people. The rest must decide whether they want peace — or consequences,” he said, announcing a peace meeting in the coming fortnight under the leadership of Dr. Parameshwara.

More Than Security — A Step Towards Dignity

The day also marked the inauguration of newly constructed police quarters in Mangaluru and Beltangady, a significant morale booster for police families.

Built at a combined cost of ₹21 crore, the facilities include 64 flats in Mangaluru (covering 58,500 sq ft) and 24 in Beltangady (10,544 sq ft), each featuring 2BHK layouts with modern amenities like modular kitchens, ensuring dignified living standards for frontline officers.

The launch event was attended by top-ranking officials and dignitaries including: DG & IGP M A Saleem, IGP Western Range Amith Singh, Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy, SP Dr. Arun Kumar, MLCs Ivan D’Souza and Manjunath Bhandary, and Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan, among others.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 10,2025

The Congress leadership has decided to conduct a re-enumeration of caste data in Karnataka, responding to concerns raised by socially, economically, and politically influential communities who claimed they were excluded from the previous caste survey conducted a decade ago. The Lingayats and Vokkaligas are among those contesting the findings of the earlier survey.

The decision was made during a high-level party meeting, which also addressed the Bengaluru stampede incident that claimed 11 lives on June 4.

The meeting, attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, focused on the caste census as a major state issue.

Briefing the media afterward, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal stated:

"The caste census was discussed. While the Congress supports the Karnataka government's previous caste survey in principle, concerns have been raised by certain communities regarding how caste data was counted."

Venugopal emphasized that the existing caste data is outdated, prompting the Congress to recommend a fresh enumeration within 60 to 80 days.

This decision follows the Centre's recent announcement of the schedule for a national census with caste enumeration, adding significance to Karnataka’s move.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 11,2025

redalert.jpg

Mangaluru, June 11: The southwest monsoon has intensified in Karnataka after a brief pause, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue alerts across multiple districts. Widespread heavy rainfall is expected to continue until June 14, particularly in coastal and interior regions.

A red alert—indicating extremely heavy rainfall—has been issued for nine districts: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Shivamogga.

An orange alert is in place for Vijayapura, Mysuru, Hassan, Davanagere, Koppal, Raichur, and Gadag, warning of very heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, a yellow alert—signaling moderate rain—has been declared for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, and Tumakuru.

On Tuesday night, several parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, were hit by heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning. Notable areas that experienced significant downpours include Aurad, Bidar, Bargur, Annigere, Humnabad, Chittapur, Chitgoppa, Sira, Davanagere, Maddur, Gubbi, Jagalur, Hiriyur, Indi, Bhalki, Sedam, Karkala, Mangaluru, Bantwal, Kundapur, and JKVK.

The IMD notes that rainfall had decreased following the initial monsoon onset but has surged again since June 10. The forecast anticipates:

Coastal Karnataka: Rain from June 12 to 16

North Karnataka: Rain from June 12 to 15

South Interior Karnataka: Rain from June 15 to 16

Residents are advised to stay alert and follow local advisories, especially in red and orange alert zones.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
May 31,2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has officially amended its tobacco control law, raising the minimum legal age for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21, and increasing the fine for violations under COTPA from ₹200 to ₹1,000.

The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2024, received the President’s assent on May 23 and was published in the Karnataka Gazette Extraordinary on May 30, bringing it into immediate effect.

The amendment aligns Karnataka with other progressive states such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, which have already implemented similar restrictions.

Key Changes in the Law:

•    Age Limit Raised:

Under the amended Section 6, the sale of cigarettes or other tobacco products is now prohibited to anyone below the age of 21. The provision also bans the sale:
o    Within 100 meters of any educational institution
o    Of loose cigarettes or single sticks

•    Fine Increased:

Penalties under Sections 21, 24, and 28—including smoking in public places and sale of tobacco to underage individuals—have been increased from ₹200 to ₹1,000.

•    Complete Ban on Hookah Bars:

A new Section 4A prohibits the opening or running of hookah bars, including in eating houses, pubs, bars, and restaurants.
Offenders face imprisonment of 1 to 3 years and fines ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh under new Section 21A.

•    Expanded Public Usage Ban:

Section 4 has been expanded to cover both smoking and spitting of tobacco in public places.

The state government had initially announced its intent to make these changes in September 2023, aiming to strengthen its tobacco control framework and discourage youth addiction.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.