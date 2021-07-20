  1. Home
  'Pegasus snooped on ministers of Cong-JDS govt just before it toppled in 2019'

News Network
July 20, 2021

Bengaluru, July 20: The Pegasus snooping row has now reached the Karnataka doorsteps with the latest revelations claiming that the then Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, as well as close aides of then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, were possible targets for surveillance just before the toppling of their government two years ago.

Their phone numbers are part of a leaked database accessed by the non-profit French media Forbidden Stories and shared with an international media consortium, which includes The Washington Post, The Guardian and The Wire, as part of what is called The Pegasus Project.

"The records indicate that the phone numbers of some of the key political players in Karnataka appear to have been selected around the time when an intense power struggle was taking place between the BJP and the JD(S)-Congress-led state government in 2019, after 17 ruling alliance’s legislators abruptly resigned to force a trust vote in the assembly," The Wire reported.

News Network
July 17,2021

Mangaluru, Jul 17: Due to the landslide related obstruction between Mangaluru Junction and Thokur, the following changes were made in train services on Saturday.

The service of Train Mumbai CSMT - Mangaluru Junction Express Special departed from Mumbai CSMT on 16.07.2021 and Scheduled to arrive Mangaluru Junction on 17.07.2021 will terminate at Surathkal. (Buses are arranged for passengers to reach Mangaluru.)

The service of Train Mangaluru Junction - Mumbai CSMT Express is scheduled to leave Mangaluru Junction 16.35 hrs. today will start from Surathkal at 17.16 hrs. (Buses are arranged for the passengers from Mangaluru Junction to reach Surathkal)

Special Help desks are organised at Mangalore Central, Kannur, Kozhikode and Shoranur Jn to guide the passengers. Help Line No. 0491-2556198.

The service of train Coimbatore Junction - Hisar Express Special, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction on 17.07.2021 is diverted via Erode, Renigunta, Ballarshah.

The service of train Kochuveli- Chandigarh Express Special, scheduled to leave Kochuveli on 17.07.2021 is diverted via Erode, Renigunta, Ballarshah.

News Network
July 6,2021

New Delhi, July 6: India on Tuesday reported 34,703 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 111 days, a statement from the Health Ministry said.

The death toll stood at 4,03,281, with 553 deaths occurring in the last 24 hours, the lowest in nearly three months.

The active cases declined to 4,64,357 and the recovery rate rose to 97.17 per cent.

In the past one day, 51,864 patients have recovered. 

News Network
July 19,2021

Mangaluru, July 19: The two-day Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 exams began across the state on Monday, amid Covid-19 concerns. As many as 8.76 lakh students have registered for the examination.

This is for the second consecutive year that the Department of Primary and Secondary Education is conducting the SSLC examinations amid the pandemic.

Due to Covid-19 situation, for the first time, the examinations have been reduced from six days to two days, with students writing one paper for three subjects per day.

On Monday, students are writing the exam for core subjects mathematics, science and social science, while on July 22 there will be exams for languages such as Kannada, English, Hindi, Sanskrit.

The department this year has increased the number of examination centres and teachers on duty, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board officials have said, adding that as many as 1.19 lakh staff have been deployed for 73,064 exam halls in 4,885 centres across the state.

Special arrangements have been made for 23 students who have tested positive for Covid-19, to write the exams at the Covid Care Centres in their respective districts.

All the necessary arrangements have been made at the exam centres keeping the pandemic situation in mind, wherein only 12 students, one per bench, will be seated in a classroom and those with symptoms will be allowed to take the exam in a separate room, officials said.

All the staff involved in examination duty have received at least one dose of vaccination, the official added.

The exam will be in the form of multiple-choice questions and the students will have to mark the right answers on the Optical Mark Reading (OMR) sheet given to them.

Wishing all the students appearing for SSLC exams good luck, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a tweet said, "I urge my young friends to relax and focus on exams. I assure parents that our government has made all arrangements to ensure exams are held safely."

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar too in a tweet assured parents that the exam centres are safe for students and the government has taken all necessary measures to conduct the exams in a safe environment.

Dakshina Kannada

In Dakshina Kannada, the SSLC exams are being held in 179 examination centre this time. 

As many as 32,636 students have registered for the exam in the district. Of which, 441 students are from neighbouring Kasargod district, studying in various schools in Dakshina Kannada. The district administration had made arrangements to ferry students from the border areas. Nine Covid-19 positive students who had registered for the exam have been arranged to write exams in Covid Care Centres in the taluk headquarters.

As the students entered the school premises, the body temperature was checked and their hands were sanitised.

