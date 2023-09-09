  1. Home
  2. People feel JDS-BJP alliance is good; seat sharing yet to be finalised: HDK

People feel JDS-BJP alliance is good; seat sharing yet to be finalised: HDK

News Network
September 9, 2023

JDSBJP.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 9: Discussions regarding BJP and his party contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together are still at initial phase, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said on Saturday, a day after the saffron party veteran B S Yediyurappa stated that both parties have reached an understanding. Maintaining that the seat sharing and other things are yet to be discussed, the former chief minister said more than give and take, trust and respect is important for him.

"These are initial phases of discussions. I have seen reports in the media on this (understanding) for the last couple of days...I have seen senior leader Yediyurappa's statement. He has spoken good about our party, Deve Gowda (JDS supremo) and me. Thank him for his statement that in the days to come we will work together," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the seat sharing and other things have not been discussed yet, and also date has not been fixed for his Delhi visit.

"There are reports in the media that -- we are adamant on the Mandya seat, what will happen to the sitting MP there, what will happen to Tuamkuru and Kolar seats -- all these have not yet been discussed. I appeal to media friends not to speculate as they want, when the discussions are still at the initial phase," Kumaraswamy said.

Media is projecting as though understanding has been finalised, he further said. "But in my opinion there is still time for it, still a lot of discussions are yet to happen. It is not give and take that is important, trust and respect is important for me."

A meeting of party workers has been called on Sunday, where their opinion will be gathered, he said, adding that "time to respond to all these issues -- preliminary discussions regarding alliance, Congress leaders' statements -- is still far." Yediyurappa on Friday said the BJP will have an understanding with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an announcement that shot up political temperature in the State.

The veteran leader, who is also the BJP parliamentary board member, had said that as part of the poll understanding, the JD(S) will contest in four LS seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.

Asked whether Deve Gowda has agreed for alliance, Kumaraswamy said all these are preliminary phases of discussions and whether the party supremo has agreed or not will be known in the days to come.

To a question whether this is a promising development, he said, "In the interest of the state, at a time when such a bad government is there in the state, certain decisions need to be made. It requires time, let's wait for it. I'm not in a hurry."

The BJP had swept the 2019 LS polls in Karnataka by winning 25 seats, while an independent (Sumalatha Ambareesh from Mandya) backed by it won in one seat. The Congress and JD(S) won one seat each.

JD(S) had contested the polls in alliance with the Congress, as both parties were then running an alliance government under Kumaraswamy's Chief Ministership.

Noting that Congress administration in Karnataka is already facing anti-incumbency, after over three months, since coming to power, the former chief minister said, he was not saying it and it is the opinion of senior officials in this government.

"So there is a feeling among people that it (understanding between BJP and JDS) is good," he said.

Stating that no one is indispensable to anyone, either for him or for the BJP, Kumaraswamy further said the JD(S) had already contested parliamentary polls independently several times and won two or three seats.

Now, after Congress getting 135 seats and JD(S) 19 seats in Assembly polls, the grand old party leaders are projecting as though something has happened to JD(S) and are questioning its survival, he said.

"I will speak about it in the days to come...now I request Congress leaders you are in power, people have blessed you, do good work, instead of commenting on our party," he said.

Congress has been critical of JD(S) over the development, he added.

Taking a dig at JD(S) for entering into an understanding with the BJP for 2024 LS polls, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while questioning the regional party's secular credentials, alleged that it doesn't have any ideology and would do anything for the sake of power.

The JD(S) had earlier formed governments in coalition with both BJP and Congress respectively for 20 months from January 2006, and for 14 months from May 2018, with Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 1,2023

kharge.jpg

Mumbai, Sept 1: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday warned I.N.D.I.A partners to be prepared for more attacks from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the Opposition bloc is "gaining more ground".

In his remarks at the start of the meeting attended by over 60 leaders from 28 parties, Kharge recalled Modi's attack on the bloc, comparing them with a terrorist organisation and as a symbol of slavery. 

"The success of  both our meetings, first in Patna and second in Bengaluru can be measured by the fact that the Prime Minister in his subsequent speeches has not just attacked I.N.D.I.A but has also compared the name of our beloved country with a terrorist organisation and a symbol of slavery," he said. 

"We should be prepared for more attacks in the coming months, more raids and arrests due to this government's vendetta politics. The more ground our alliance gains the more the BJP government will misuse agencies against our leaders. It has done the same in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bengal. In fact last week, it was done in Jharkhand and in Chhattisgarh," he said.

Kharge felt I.N.D.I.A has successfully held the government accountable both within and outside Parliament as a united front. 

"Our strength makes the govt nervous and which is why it has further bulldozed important bills in parliament, suspended our MPs on flimsy grounds, filed privilege motions against us, switched off our mikes, not allowed cameras to cover our protests and blatantly censored our speeches on Sansad TV," he said. 

Kharge tore into Modi-led BJP, questioning the "protection" enjoyed by those committing crimes against women and those indulging in communal politics. 

He said every section of our society — be it the farmers, youth, women, the marginalised, middle class, public intellectuals, NGOs and even journalists — all have been at the receiving end of BJP’s authoritarian misrule, adding 140 crore Indians are looking towards them with the "hope to relieve them of their miseries".

"The communal poison that the BJP and RSS have spread over the last 9 years is now seen in hate crimes against innocent train passengers and against innocent school children. It is no surprise that when people involved in gruesome rape are released  and felicitated in one part of the county, it encourages horrific crimes and parading of naked women in the other. In Modi ji’s India the wife of a Kargil brave heart is also not spared," he added. 

It is the BJP govt’s apathy towards the marginalised that makes their leaders urinate on poor tribals and dalits and the culprits are left to roam freely, he alleged. 

Refering to federalism, he accused Modi of wanting to keep states under check. 

"States are being denied their share of the tax revenues. MNREGA dues to Opposition ruled states are not being given. Special grants and state specific grants are not released as per recommendation of the Finance Commission. Investors are forced to move their investments and projects out of opposition-ruled states to states ruled by the BJP," he said. 

He alleged the BJP wants complete control of agencies and institutions - it is adamant on controlling the appointment of ED Chief, the CBI Director, Election Commissioners or even judges of courts across the country.  

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 2,2023

aqsa.jpg

The Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas has warned against any incursions by illegal Israeli settlers and the regime's troops against the al-Aqsa Mosque's compound in the holy occupied city of al-Quds' Old City.

"The Palestinian nation will not allow the Zionist enemy to violate the al-Aqsa Mosque ['s sanctity]," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told a rally held in support of the mosque in western Gaza on Friday.

"Any encroachment on and invasion of the al-Aqsa Mosque during the [upcoming] Jewish holidays is tantamount to opening the door to an all-out war on all fronts," Qassem said.

According to an agreement signed between Israel and the Jordanian government in the wake of Tel Aviv’s occupation of East al-Quds in 1967, non-Muslim worship at the compound, which is Islam's third-holiest site, is prohibited.

Israeli settlers, however, regularly break into the compound under strict protection provided for them by Israeli forces.

Qassem said Israeli troops and illegal settlers would have no security as long as the regime keeps up its aggression and illegal construction activities upon the Palestinian land.

He said no one was capable of stopping Palestinians' resistance operations in the occupied West Bank, which have witnessed a surge in retaliation against the regime's incessant and regularly deadly violations against Palestinians.

The remarks came a day after the latest of the operations that took place in the West Bank city of Ramallah, killing an Israeli soldier and wounding several others.

And a day earlier, Palestinian resistance fighters set off an explosive device in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, injuring four Israeli forces. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 31,2023

xtwit.jpg

X, formerly Twitter's, new owner Elon Musk has been planning to turn his app into a super app. And here seems to be another step in that direction: X is getting voice and video calls. There have been speculations of the same since early this month. The same has now been confirmed by Musk.

"Video & audio calls coming to X," posted Musk. "Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC; No phone number needed; X is the effective global address book; That set of factors is unique." he added in the post. This could revolutionize the way we communicate on the platform, said Musk.
— elonmusk (@elonmusk)

Earlier this month, X designer Andrea Conway had hinted about the same in a post. "just called someone on X," she posted. 

Presently, X DMs do support voice messages, support for calls (both voice and video) will be a first. So far, users can have live conversations on the platform through Spaces, a feature that the came to the app after social audio app Clubhouse came into prominence during Covid-19 times. Spaces, however, is an open platform and anyone can join the conversation. It is not for one-on-one conversations.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.