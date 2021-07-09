  1. Home
  Petrol price in Karnataka nears Rs 105 after fresh hike in fuel rates

News Network
July 10, 2021

Bengaluru, July 10: Fuel prices in the country were hiked for the fourth time this week on Saturday as petrol rates in all major cities remained above Rs 100 while diesel also inched towards the Rs100/litre mark. 

Petrol price was up 35 paise in the national capital and diesel was increased by at least 26 paise.

In Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, petrol is priced Rs 104.29 and diesel stood at Rs 95.26.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol in Delhi showed a hike, standing at Rs 100.91 per litre against Rs 100.56 on Friday, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.88 per litre.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol was Rs 106.93 per litre and diesel in the city costs Rs 97.46.

In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 101.01 per litre, and diesel costs Rs 92.97 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

News Network
July 10,2021

New Delhi, July 10: India reported 42,766 fresh coronavirus cases, according to the data released by Union Health Ministry on Saturday, taking the toll to 3,07,95,716. The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.34% whereas the daily positivity rate is at 2.19% which is less than 3% for 19 consecutive days.

As many as 1,206 Covid patients succumb to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours that takes the cumulative number of deaths to 4,07,145.

A total of 45,254 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,99,33,538. The recovery rate increases to 97.20%.

The daily active caseload declines to 4,55,033 in the last 24 hours which constitutes 1.48% of total cases.

As of now, a total of 37.21 crore citizens of the country have been vaccinated.

The total number of samples tested up to July 9 is 42,90,41,970 including 19,55,225 samples tested on Friday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

News Network
June 29,2021

New Delhi, June 29: After a day of pause, petrol prices have been increased by up to 35 paise while diesel by up to 28 paise on Tuesday, 29 June, taking fuel prices across the country to a historic high.

The 32nd increase in fuel prices in less than two months took the petrol price in Delhi to Rs 98.81 per litre and diesel to Rs 89.18 per litre. 

In Mumbai, petrol price hit an all-time high of Rs 104.90 a litre, with an increase of 34 paise. Diesel price was also increased by 30 paise to retail at Rs 96.72 per litre in the financial capital.

In Chennai, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 31 paise and 26 paise, respectively. The price of petrol was Rs 99.80 per litre and that of diesel was Rs 93.72 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

International oil prices have climbed in recent weeks on optimism of a quick recovery in fuel demand.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 1,2021

Mangaluru, July 1: In a big relief for the people of the coastal district, the government has further relaxed the covid-19 curbs in Dakshina Kannada. 

The decision was taken by the government of Karnataka after consulting Deputy Commissioner Dr KV Rajendra.

As per fresh guidelines that would come into force tomorrow (July 2), people are allowed to travel and do business till evening in Dakshina Kannada. All Shops are allowed to open from 7am to 5pm.

However, weekend curfew will remain in place and only vegetable, meat and fish shops will remain open till 2pm on weekends.

