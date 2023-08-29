  1. Home
  2. Police detain Bengaluru terror module kingpin’s associate

News Network
August 29, 2023

bengaluru.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 29: The Karnataka Police have arrested an alleged associate of Mohammad Junaid, the alleged absconding kingpin of terrorist group that allegedly wanted to carry out disruptive acts in the IT city, police said on Tuesday.

The detained person has been identified as Mohammad Arshad Khan. The authorities say that the development is going to be a major breakthrough and they could get vital clues on Mohammad Junaid, who had conspired to carry out terrorist activities and is suspected to be operating from the border areas of Afghanistan.

Khan was absconding for four years and he is also the main accused in the kidnap and murder case of one Noor Ahmad in 2017.

A special team headed by Police Sub Inspector Vinod Nayak attached to R.T. Nagar police station was formed to nab the accused. The police got a tip off on Mohammad Arshad staying at his residence in the early hours.

The police team surrounded the house, broke the door open and arrested the accused. Mohammad Arshad Khan had attempted to kill himself with a knife and also tried to jump off from the second floor of his house.

However, the police team managed to control him and took him into custody.

The police said that Mohammad Arshad was into criminal activities at an early age. There are 17 cases against him include serious criminal cases such as murder, attempt to murder, theft and others.

Mohammad Junaid, the mastermind behind the terror plot, was supplying arms and ammunition to the local group. The police had seized live grenades sent to the local group by him.

The CCB wing had arrested Syed Suhail Khan, Mohammad Faizal Rabbani, Mohammad Umar, Muddassir Pasha and Zahid Tabrez in July andbusted a terror module operating in Bengaluru. They hadseized a large cache of explosives, weapons and equipment.

The police investigating the case also found that the terror group had links with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). They have further found that T. Nazir, a terror suspect in the Bengaluru serial blasts of 2008 lodged in the Central Prison of Bengaluru, had brainwashed the arrested youths to carry out a major terror strike in IT city.

He delivered orders to the accused persons and controlled the gang of terrorists through Mohammad Junaid, the prime kingpin. Nazir, hails from Kerala, allegedly gave instructions from the prison.

The arrested suspected terrorists came in contact with Nazir, while they were in prison through Junaid.

The probe also revealed that Nazir helped Junaid to cross the Indian borders. The special wing CCB sources said that Nazir will be taken into custody on a body warrant. All the arrested accused have confessed that they were tutored in the central prison by Nazir to carry out terror strikes, sources explained.

The police have gathered information on Junaid having links in Baku city, the capital of Azerbaijan. The probe has revealed that he went to the Middle East on original passport in 2021. The police had not seized his passport as the murder case in which he was involved did not have any international connection. The Karnataka Police have issued a lookout notice in this to track Junaid.

August 21,2023

theives.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 21: The sleuths of Surathkal police station in Mangaluru have arrested four persons who attempted to steal an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of South Indian Bank’s branch situated at Idya in Surathkal. 

The arrested are Devaraj alias Devu (24), Bharath H (20), Nagaraj Naik alias Nagu (21) and Dhanraj Naik alias Dhanu (22). All the arrested hail from Doddathanda in Begur village in Shivamogga. 

The police have recovered a bike worth Rs 50,000, an earth mover worth Rs 15 lakh and two mobilephones from the arrested. The value of the total seized properties is Rs 15.50 lakh.

Dhanraj Naik had assisted three others in committing the offence.

South Indian Bank Manager Rohith had filed a complaint to Surathkal Police on August 4 over an attempt to steal the ATM.

In his complaint, he said that he had received a call from CCTV Central team of the bank on August 4 at 2.13 am on an attempt to steal the ATM. On receiving the call, he visited the ATM, and noticed the glass pane of the ATM was broken and the ATM was found dumped on the ground floor of the building. The thieves had used an earth mover to steal the ATM. They had fled the spot when they could not steal it. CCTV had captured footage of the theft attempt.

Following the complaint, the Commissioner of Mangaluru City Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain had constituted a special team led by DCP (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar and Mangaluru North ACP Manoj Kumar Naik.

Surathkal inspector Mahesh Prasad, PSIs Raghu Naik and Arun Kumar and others who investigated the case were successful in arresting the four. During the course of investigation, the police had recovered an earth mover parked at Jokatte. A complaint of theft of an earth mover was registered at Padubidri Station.

The Commissioner of Police said that all the arrested were produced before First Additional CJM Court which in turn remanded Devaraj, Bharat and Nagaraj in four days of police custody while Dhanraj was remanded in judicial custody.

Of the arrested, Devaraj and Nagaraj are charged under two theft cases at Shikaripura rural and Shikaripura town station.

The Commissioner said during interrogation, they had revealed that they tried to break open an ATM using an earth mover in front of Shiva Temple at Vinoba Nagara in Shivamogga on July 26. Vinoba Nagara Police had registered a case under IPC Section 457, 380, 427, and 511. They had also revealed that they had stolen an earth mover that was parked by the side of Padubidri-Karkala Road on August 4. Padubidri police had registered a case under IPC Section 379.

The investigation is in progress, said the Commissioner. 

August 17,2023

train.jpg

Mumbai, Aug 17: RPF’s terrorist constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, who shot dead his senior and three passengers on board a moving train last month, has been dismissed from service and he was involved in at least three discipline-related incidents, including the harassment of a Muslim man in 2017, an official said on Thursday.

The order to sack Chaudhary was issued on Monday by Railway Protection Force (RPF) senior divisional security commissioner, the official said.

As per the official, Chaudhary was part of the force’s dog squad in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain in 2017 when he once brought a Muslim man to the RPF post and tortured him for no reason.

Superiors ordered an inquiry against Chaudhary over the harassment and action was taken against him as per disciplinary rules, he said.

During his posting in Gujarat, Chaudhary assaulted a colleague on one occasion. In another incident, he withdrew money using a co-worker’s ATM card, the official said.

The decision to sack him was taken based on the train killing incident, he added.

Chaudhary (34) is accused of gunning down his senior officer, Tikaram Meena, and three passengers when the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express was near Palghar station on the outskirts of Mumbai in the early hours of July 31.

The three passengers, Abdul Kadar Mohamed Hussain Bhanpurawala, Sayyad Saifuddin and Asgar Abbas Shaikh, were travelling in different bogies of the train. Chaudhary was later arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP). The motive behind the chilling crime is still not clear.

Chaudhary first shot dead RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Meena and a passenger in B5 coach with his automatic service weapon. He then gunned down another passenger in the pantry car of the train and one more traveller in S6 coach, according to GRP.

Chaudhary is now in judicial custody, the official said. 

August 25,2023

brij-bhushan.jpg

United World Wrestling (UWW), the world governing body for wrestling, has suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for not conducting its elections on time, a decision that will not allow the country’s grapplers to compete at the upcoming World Championships under the Tricolour.

The Indian wrestlers will have to compete as ‘neutral athletes’ at the Olympic-qualifying event, starting September 16 in Serbia, as the ad-hoc panel, led by Bhupender Singh Bajwa, did not honour the 45-day deadline for conducting the elections.

Hence, performances at the Championships will not be counted as India’s.

The development has come a day before the World Championships trials in Patiala.

The WFI polls have been long overdue, after the term of its former president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment, ended earlier this year.

Originally, the WFI was to hold elections on May 7 but the sports ministry had declared the process null and void. Subsequently, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) installed an ad-hoc panel on April 27 to run the sport in the country. On April 28, UWW warned that it could suspend WFI if the deadline was not honoured.

The polls were postponed twice owing to court orders. The most recent being on August 11, a day before the elections were to be held, when the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued a stay order following a plea by two WFI-affiliated units.

Among the candidates in the fray are Brijbhushan’s confidante Sanjay Singh and former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran.

“The UWW communicated to the ad-hoc panel on Wednesday night that WFI has been suspended for not holding elections to its executive committee,” an IOA source said.

Ad-hoc panel member Gian Singh told PTI they are being kept in the dark by Bajwa on developments and that they are not part of decision-making anymore.

“I have also heard that WFI has been suspended but I can’t tell you what the ad-hoc panel will do now.

“Mr Bajwa does not call us for discussion anymore. I did not even know how the criteria were finalised for the Worlds trials,” Gian said.

The wrestlers, though, can compete under the Indian flag at the Asian Games since it’s the IOA that has sent entries and not the WFI. 

