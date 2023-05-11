  1. Home
  2. Poll violence: Section 144 clamped in parts of Mangaluru

May 11, 2023

Mangaluru, May 11: Following an untoward incident at Moodushedde, prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in five police station jurisdiction coming under Mangaluru Commissionerate limits.

The prohibitory order will be in force till 6am of May 14 in Bajpe, Kavoor, Moodbidri, Surathkal and Mangaluru rural police station limits, said DCP (law and order) Anshu Kumar. 

A scuffle had broke out between Congress and BJP workers on Wednesday late evening resulting in stone pelting. Four persons including a police had suffered injuries, said Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain.  The situation is under control, he said. 

Miscreants had allegedly pelted stones at Moodbidri Congress candidate Mithun Rai's car on Wednesday evening. 

Police sources said when BJP workers who had gathered in Moodushedde allegedly shouted slogans in favour of the Prime Minister when Mithun Rai's vehicle passed by.

Enraged Congress party workers retaliated by shouting slogans in favour of Congress.

April 28,2023

HDD.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 28: JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda, who is leading the party’s campaign from the front, has claimed that his party would win more than the 123 seats it has targeted in the May 10 assembly elections. 

In an interview, the 89-year-old former Prime Minister said that the history will repeat in Karnataka. “Don’t forget that we formed the government in the past (in 1994) that was stable for a full term. We will repeat history by exceeding our target of winning 123 seats,” he said.

“Our trump card is the Pancharatna Yatre and Janata Jaladhare Yatre led by former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. Through the Pancharatna Yatre, we are promising welfare schemes in five significant sectors — health, education and jobs, women’s empowerment, agriculture, and irrigation.”

“People remember Kumaraswamy’s performance in office for his ability to implement big schemes such as the farm loan waiver and building houses for flood victims within a record time and regardless of coalition constraints. We are promising five free LPG gas cylinders considering the exorbitant hike in gas price, Rs 2,000 cash assistance toauto drivers, investment support for farmers and so on. The Pancharatna Yatre will propel us to office,” he said.

April 27,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 27: Over 5. 3 crore voters will be eligible to exercise their franchise in 58,545 booths to elect 224 members to Karnataka’s legislative assembly on May 10, the Election Commission revealed.

Manoj Kumar Meena, chief electoral officer (CEOKarnataka), said some 9. 1 lakh voters were added to electoral rolls since November 2022. With these additions, Karnataka now has 5,30,85,566 voters. At six lakh, Bengaluru Urban district, including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) areas, added the highest number of voters.

Meena said, “The last date for inclusion of names in voter lists was April 20 and all eligible applications received by that date were added to the electoral roll. Currently, Karnataka has over 5. 3 crore voters who can cast their vote on May 10. ”

Of the total electorate population, nearly 2. 7 crore voters are men and over 2. 6 crore women. There are about 5k transgender voters in various parts of the state. Of the total electorate, 11. 7 lakh are youngsters (age group 18 -19 years) including 6. 4 lakh boys and 5. 3 girls.

The electoral populationalso has 5. 7 lakh speciallyabled voters and 12. 2 lakh voters above the age of 80 years. The NRI voters’ number has also gone up to 3,048 in Karnataka, Meena said.

With the addition of a considerable number of new voters, the ECI has also increased the number of polling stations across Karnataka — from 58,282 to 58,545. Incidentally, the state has 47,488 service voters (Armed forces, paramilitary).

“Belagavi Rural has the highest number of service voters at more than 20,000, while Bagalkot has more than 3,000. Jayanagar constituency in Bengaluru has the least number of service voters with just eight personnel,” Meena said.

Meena revealed the state has already achieved 100% photo electoral rolls.

“Identification of voters at the polling booth will be mandatory and all electors have been provided with electoral photo identity cards (EPIC),” he said. “The state has also achieved 100% success in EPIC distribution. We still need to distribute about 3. 5 lakh EPIC cards which will be done. The EC has already printed voter slips and guides which will be door delivered in a few days through our BLOs.”

April 29,2023

Screenshot_20230429-120353_Gallery.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 29: A 22-year-old student succumbed to stab injuries that he sustained in a fight between two groups that broke out at Reva University College Fest on the college premises in Kattigenahalli near Yelahanka in northeast Bengaluru on Friday night.

Police identified the deceased as Bhaskar Jetty, a final-year mechanical engineering student.

According to deputy commissioner of police (northeast), Laxmi Prasad, a fight broke out between two groups of students around 9.30pm amid the Reva University college festival. During the incident, Jetty was stabbed and succumbed to injuries.

“A case of murder has been registered in Bagalur police station and an investigation is in progress to identify the accused persons and arrest them,” said Prasad.

