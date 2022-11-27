  1. Home
With polls months away, Udupi BJP MLA not in a position to openly justify unjustifiable Hejmadi toll, calls it ‘grave mistake’

News Network
November 28, 2022

hejamady.jpg

Udupi, Nov 28: Even though Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel has publicly thanked the union government after it decided to collect the toll of Surathkal tollgate in Dakshina Kannada at the plaza at Hejmadi of Udupi district, the local MLA has realised it would be a grave mistake to defend the move as assembly polls are just months away. 

K Raghupathi Bhat, who represents Udupi in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, said the collection of combined tolls at Hejmadi after the merger of Surathkal tollgate will burn holes in pockets of people in Udupi district. 

Calling the decision of merging Surathkal tollgate with Hejmadi from December 1 a 'grave mistake' by the officials, Bhat said taxi operators and many other organisations have opposed the decision and a letter will be written to the Union government in this regard to revoke the order.

Bhat, however, has blamed officials for the grave mistake instead of National Highway Authority of India and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government.  

The MLA added that people's representatives will urge the government to review its decision of collecting the toll of two gates at Hejmadi. 

Meanwhile, the day and night dharna being organised by the Action Committee Against Surathkal Toll Gate entered 32nd days on Monday. Action committee convener Muneer Katipalla said the dharna will end on December 1 only if the toll collection stops at Surathkal.

News Network
November 27,2022

covid.jpg

Shanghai/Beijing, Nov 27: Protests against China's heavy COVID-19 curbs spread to more cities, including the financial hub Shanghai on Sunday, nearly three years into the pandemic, with a fresh wave of anger sparked by a deadly fire in the country's far west.

The fire on Thursday that killed 10 people in a high-rise building in Urumqi, capital of the Xinjiang region, has sparked widespread public anger. Many internet users surmised that residents could not escape in time because the building was partially locked down, which city officials denied.

The fire has fuelled a wave of civil disobedience unprecedented in mainland China since Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago.

In Shanghai, China's most populous city, residents gathered on Saturday night at Wulumuqi Road - which is named after Urumqi - for a candlelight vigil that turned into a protest in the early hours of Sunday.

As a large group of police looked on, the crowd held up blank sheets of paper - a protest symbol against censorship. Later on, they shouted, “lift lockdown for Urumqi, lift lockdown for Xinjiang, lift lockdown for all of China!”, according to a video circulated on social media.

At another point a large group began shouting, “Down with the Chinese Communist Party, down with Xi Jinping", according to witnesses and videos, in a rare public protest against the country's leadership.

The police tried at times to break up the crowd.

Beijing is adhering to a zero-COVID policy even while much of the world tries to coexist with the coronavirus. While low by global standards, China's cases have hit record highs for days, with nearly 40,000 new infections reported on Sunday for the previous day.

China defends Xi's signature zero-COVID policy as life-saving and necessary to prevent overwhelming the healthcare system. Officials have vowed to continue with it despite the growing public pushback and its mounting toll on the world's second-biggest economy.

Widespread public protest is extremely rare in China, where room for dissent has been all-but eliminated under Xi, forcing citizens mostly to vent on social media, where they play cat-and-mouse with censors.

Frustration is boiling just over a month after Xi secured a third term at the helm of China's Communist Party.

"This will put serious pressure on the party to respond. There is a good chance that one response will be repression, and they will arrest and prosecute some protesters," said Dan Mattingly, assistant professor of political science at Yale University.

Still, he said, the unrest is far from approaching that seen in 1989, when protests across the country culminated in the bloody crackdown in Tiananmen Square.

"Popular sentiment matters," he said. "But as long as there is no split in the elite and as long the PLA (People's Liberation Army) and security services remain on his side he does not face any meaningful risk to his hold on power."

The next few weeks could be China's worst since the early weeks of the pandemic for the economy and the healthcare system, Mark Williams of Capital Economics said in note last week, as containing the outbreak will require additional lockdowns.

In the northwestern city of Lanzhou, residents on Saturday upturned COVID staff tents and smashed testing booths, posts widely shared on social media showed. Protesters said they were put under lockdown even though no one had tested positive.

Candlelight vigils for the Urumqi victims took place in universities in cities including Nanjing and Beijing.

Internet users showed solidarity by posting blank white squares on their WeChat timelines or on Weibo. By Sunday morning, the hashtag "white paper exercise" was blocked on Weibo.

Videos from Shanghai showed crowds facing police and chanting “Serve the people”, “We want freedom", and “We don’t want health codes”, a reference to the mobile phone apps that must be scanned for entry into public places across China.

The Shanghai government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

The city's 25 million people were put under lockdown for two months earlier this year, an ordeal that provoked anger and protests.

Chinese authorities have since then sought to be more targeted in their COVID curbs, an effort that has been challenged by the surge in infections as the country faces its first winter with the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

On Friday night, crowds took to the streets of Urumqi, chanting "End the lockdown!" and pumping their fists in the air after the fire, according to videos on social media.

Many of Urumqi's 4 million residents have been under some of the country's longest lockdowns, barred from leaving their homes for as long as 100 days.

In Beijing, 2,700 km (1,700 miles) away, some residents under lockdown staged small protests or confronted local officials on Saturday over movement restrictions, with some successfully pressuring them into lifting the curbs ahead of a schedule.

A video shared with Reuters showed Beijing residents marching in an unidentifiable part of the capital on Saturday, shouting "End the lockdown!"

The Beijing government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

News Network
November 21,2022

indonesia.jpg

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake shook Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday, killing at least 46 people and injuring 700 people. The earthquake also damaged dozens of buildings. The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.6 quake was centered in the Cianjur region in West Java province at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Dozens of buildings were damaged, including an Islamic boarding school, a hospital and other public facilities, National Disaster Mitigation Agency said. 

Information was still being collected about the extent of casualties and damage, it said in a statement. The quake was felt strongly in the greater Jakarta area. High rises in the capital swayed and some were evacuated.

"The quake felt so strong. My colleagues and I decided to get out of our office on the ninth floor using the emergency stairs," said Vidi Primadhania, an employee in South Jakarta. Earthquakes occur frequently across the sprawling archipelago nation, but it is uncommon for them to be felt in Jakarta.

The country of more than 270 million people is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the Ring of Fire, an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

In February, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 in West Sumatra province. In January 2021, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.

A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed nearly 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.

News Network
November 20,2022

blast.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 20: The explosion in a moving auto rickshaw in Mangaluru was an 'act of terror,' Karnataka Director General of Police, Praveen Sood said on Sunday.

In a tweet, the DGP said, "It's confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies."

The blast occurred on Saturday evening inside an autorickshaw, near a police station, leaving the passenger and the driver injured. Both have been admitted to the hospital.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra too said that central investigation teams are assisting the police in the case.

"The person injured in the blast is not in a position to speak yet. The police team is collecting all the information. Early indications into the probe suggest terrorist activity. We have informed the central security agencies, and they have sent a team to Mangaluru. We are expecting concrete information in the next one or two days," he said.

The police have recovered a "burnt pressure cooker with batteries" inside the autorickshaw, sources said.

Speaking to media, Mr Sood said that the main suspect is the passenger in the auto. "The passenger was carrying an Aadhar card which was later found to be of a man from Hubbali. The photo on the Aadhar card looked like his, but it's not his. This gives us a fair idea that he was planning to target something, but we are not sure about his target. We are not ruling out his connection to the recent Coimbatore blast. He is from Karnataka and had travelled outside the state in the last few months. He had recently travelled to Coimbatore and parts of Tamil Nadu. It was a low-intensity bomb. He was headed somewhere. Not sure what was his modus operandi".

CCTV visuals from the location, shared by the police, showed the autorickshaw catching fire following what appeared to be a minor explosion.

"The driver alleged he spotted the fire. They (driver and passenger) are undergoing treatment and are unable to speak now. We request the public not to spread rumours. They should remain calm and not panic. We will update once we speak to them," city Police Commissioner N Sasikumar had said. 

