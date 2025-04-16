Pothole claims life of ICYM youth leader in Bantwal

Bantwal, Apr 16: A fatal pothole on a local road has claimed the life of a young community leader, sending shockwaves through the Bantwal region. Melroy D’Sa (25), president of the Thodambila Unit of the Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM), died in a tragic bike accident late Tuesday night.

Melroy was reportedly riding his motorcycle when he lost control after hitting a pothole. Locals who witnessed the incident rushed him to a nearby hospital, but despite swift medical attention, he could not be saved.

A beloved figure in youth circles, Melroy was known for his leadership, vibrant spirit, and active involvement in community service across the Bantwal deanery. Many had seen him as a rising leader with a bright future.

The ICYM Central Council expressed profound grief over the loss, paying tribute to Melroy’s dedication to youth empowerment and his unwavering commitment to social causes. His untimely death has left a deep void in the community he passionately served.