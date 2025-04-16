  1. Home
Pothole claims life of ICYM youth leader in Bantwal

News Network
April 16, 2025

Bantwal, Apr 16: A fatal pothole on a local road has claimed the life of a young community leader, sending shockwaves through the Bantwal region. Melroy D’Sa (25), president of the Thodambila Unit of the Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM), died in a tragic bike accident late Tuesday night.

Melroy was reportedly riding his motorcycle when he lost control after hitting a pothole. Locals who witnessed the incident rushed him to a nearby hospital, but despite swift medical attention, he could not be saved.

A beloved figure in youth circles, Melroy was known for his leadership, vibrant spirit, and active involvement in community service across the Bantwal deanery. Many had seen him as a rising leader with a bright future.

The ICYM Central Council expressed profound grief over the loss, paying tribute to Melroy’s dedication to youth empowerment and his unwavering commitment to social causes. His untimely death has left a deep void in the community he passionately served.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 8,2025

Mangaluru: Scoring an almost perfect 599 out of 600, Amoolya Kamath, a brilliant student of Expert PU College, has topped the Science stream in the PU 2 exams. Calm, composed, and quietly confident, Amoolya says the mock tests at her college were the game changer in overcoming her exam fear.

Coming from a family of doctors — Dr Dinesh Kamath and Dr Anuradha Kamath — Amoolya is charting her own path: “I want to become an engineer,” she said with determination.

Her success mantra? “I revised every day whatever was taught in class. I would reach home by 7 pm and then study till 10:30 pm. But honestly, I never expected the first rank!”

Apart from academics, Amoolya is a trained artist — having cleared the Bharatanatyam senior exam and Carnatic music junior exam. “Music kept my mind calm,” she smiled.

A graceful blend of intellect and art, Amoolya Kamath is an inspiration for students aiming to balance ambition with serenity.

News Network
April 7,2025

Mangaluru, Apr 7: A price storm is brewing in Mangaluru’s hotel and restaurant industry. Faced with skyrocketing raw material costs and mounting overheads, hoteliers are preparing to hike food prices by up to 10% within a month — a move that could hit the pockets of thousands of diners across Dakshina Kannada.

From milk and oil to LPG and staples like rice and toor dal, prices have surged, pushing both vegetarian and non-vegetarian establishments to the brink. Over 65% of hotels operate in rented spaces, and labour shortages are adding fuel to the fire.

Swarna Sunder of Dinki Dine says running a hotel without burdening customers is becoming near-impossible. “Costs are rising daily. We’re trying to strike a balance, but a hike is inevitable,” he said, calling Mangaluru a highly price-sensitive market.

Industry leaders, including the Dakshina Kannada Hotel Owners Association, are expected to meet soon to formalize the revision.

Meanwhile, hoteliers blame "unhealthy competition" for further disrupting the sector. “Some serve unlimited fish meals under ₹60 — it’s unsustainable and unfair,” said a hotelier, adding that such practices are forcing smaller eateries to shut shop.

Chandrahas Shetty, president of the district association, confirmed that rising input costs have left them with little choice but to revise menus.

