  2. Prajwal files anticipatory bail plea in rape case; SIT seizes his pillows, bed

May 29, 2024

Bengaluru: Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, on Wednesday moved a Special Court here seeking anticipatory bail in a rape case registered against him.

According to official sources, Prajwal has booked a return flight ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30, and is expected to land in the city in the small hours of May 31.

His advocate filed an anticipatory bail application in the Special Court for cases involving MPs/MLAs.

Prajwal, grandson of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, is accused in an alleged rape and sexual harassment case involving a 47-year-old woman.

He reportedly left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan LS seat went to polls, and is still at large.

A Special Court for Elected Representatives has issued an arrest warrant on May 18 against Prajwal Revanna, following an application moved by the SIT.

However, later the SIT arrested his father and JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, who is allegedly involved in kidnapping the woman.

All eyes are on Kempegowda International Airport where Prajwal is expected to arrive on May 31, and the SIT is likely to arrest him the moment he lands.

Meanwhile, Prajwal's mother Bhavani Revanna has filed an anticipatory bail in the special court for elected representatives fearing arrest in the kidnap case linked to her husband.

The SIT filed objections to granting the anticipatory bail to her and also sought to cancel the interim anticipatory bail issued to H D Revanna in the same case.

Bhavani Revanna's anticipatory bail order is reserved for May 31.

SIT seizes pillows, bed

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual abuse case against MP Prajwal Revanna on Wednesday has seized the pillows, bed and bed sheets from the MP's government house in Hassan.

As the date of MP Prajwal Revanna's return to Bengaluru nears, the SIT has intensified its probe.

The SIT and Forensic Science Lab team, which began inspection at the MP's house in Hassan, on Tuesday afternoon continued the search till 4 am on Wednesday. The belongings were seized by the SIT sleuths after a 10-hour long inspection at the government house of the MP on R C Road in Hassan.

Meanwhile, Naveen Gowda and Chetan Gowda, the duo arrested in connection with the circulation of pen drive containing sleaze videos, were brought to Hassan for spot mahazar.

They were subjected to medical examinations at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences and were questioned by the Cyber crime police ASP M K Thammaiah and Inspector Jagadish. They were also taken to their houses in Belur and Shravanabelagola for mahazar.

The accused were produced before the second additional district and sessions court in Hassan. They court has remanded them to SIT custody for three days, till June 1.

They will be produced before the court again at 4.30 pm on June 1 when the custody ends.

May 21,2024

Raichur, May 21: In a tragic incident in Koravinahala village of Karnataka's Raichur district, a four-year-old girl fell victim to a stray dog attack and succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Lavanya, daughter of Keralinga.

Fifteen days ago, seven children were attacked by a stray dog while they were playing. Lavanya was bitten on the back of her neck and other parts of her body.

Lavanya was discharged from the hospital two days ago and was under treatment at her residence. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries. The other children who were attacked by the dog are still under treatment.

Keralinga, Lavanya's father, stated that his daughter was attacked right in front of their residence.

He urged the authorities to take action to ensure that other children in the village do not meet the same fate as his daughter.

The villagers said that to date, the authorities have not visited the village to enquire about the affected children. The dog was killed by the villagers on the same day of the attack.

Kariyappa, the Panchayat Development Officer of Samagakunta village, said that he got information about the incident on Tuesday and will visit the village.
He said that a rescue team would be sent to look out for stray dogs that were attacking people.

"We received information that the dog was not local and had strayed from a different region. While traveling to another place, it attacked the children," he said.

The villagers have expressed their outrage alleging negligence by the authorities.

May 27,2024

Mangaluru: To prevent tragic incidents during the rainy season, Home Guards will be stationed at beaches in Dakshina Kannada starting June 1, announced District Home Guard Commandant Dr. Murali Mohan Choontharu.

During visits to Sasihithlu and Surathkal beaches, Dr. Choontharu provided guidance and suggestions to the home guards on flood rescue operations. He emphasized the importance of these measures in ensuring public safety during the monsoon season.

Deployment Period: June 1 to September 30

Beaches Covered:

Someshwar

Mogaveerpatna

Ullal

Panambur

Tannirbhavi

Fathima Beach

Surathkal

Sasihithlu

Two home guards will be stationed at each beach, working in shifts from 7 am to 7 pm. This ensures continuous monitoring and quick response to any emergencies that may arise.

Preparedness and Coordination

Dr. Choontharu highlighted that the sea conditions are particularly hazardous during the monsoon, with high waves posing significant risks to unaware tourists. The presence of beach guards aims to mitigate these dangers and prevent loss of life.

The home guards will work in close coordination with the Police Department and Fire and Emergency Services to enhance disaster management efforts across the district.

Additionally, a reserve team of 10 home guards will be on standby at the district Home Guard office to respond to emergency calls during the monsoon.

Extended Responsibilities

Beyond beach surveillance, home guards will be vigilant at other critical locations, including:

Subrahmanya Bathing Ghats

Upinangady Sangama

Bantwal Mulki

Sullia

Belthangady

Expert swimmers and divers have been identified and are ready to assist in emergency rescue operations.

Dr. Choontharu's comprehensive plan aims to enhance safety and ensure a quick response to emergencies, providing peace of mind to both residents and visitors during the challenging monsoon season.

May 23,2024

Bengaluru: JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday issued a 'stern warning' to his grandson and suspended party MP, Prajwal Revanna, asking him to return to the country and face probe into sexual abuse allegations, while asserting there will be no interference from him or other family members into the enquiry.

He asked Prajwal, the party's Hassan MP who is facing allegations of sexual harassment of many women, to return to India and surrender before the police. Prajwal had flown reportedly to Germany in the last week of April.

The JD(S) supremo reiterated that his grandson should be given the harshest punishment under the law "if found guilty".

"At this juncture, I can do only one thing; I can issue a stern warning to Prajwal and ask him to return from wherever he is and surrender before the police. He should subject himself to the legal process," the 92-year-old veteran politician said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Gowda made it clear it was "not an appeal that I am making, it is a warning that I am issuing".

"If he does not heed this warning, he will have to face my anger and anger of all his family members. The law will take care of the accusations against him, but not listening to the family will ensure his total isolation. If he has any respect left for me, he has to return immediately," Gowda said.

"I wish to also make it clear that I will ensure that there will be no interference in the enquiry against him from me or my family members. There is no emotion in this regard in my mind whatsoever, there is only the cause of justice for those who have suffered as a result of his alleged actions and misdeeds," the former PM added.

He recalled he had spoken to the media about Prajwal Revanna on May 18.

"It took me some time to recover from the shock and pain he (Prajwal) has inflicted on me, my entire family, my colleagues, friends and party workers. I have already said he should be given the harshest punishment under the law if found guilty," the nonagenarian leader said.

Stating that he was aware that people had spoken 'harshest' words against him and his family in the last few weeks, apparently over the issue, Gowda said he would not wish to stop them, criticise them and argue with them saying "that they should have waited until all the facts were found out".

He also cannot convince people that he was unaware of Prajwal's activities, or that he has no desire to shield him, unaware of his movements, and also about his foreign trip.

"I believe in answering to my conscience. I believe in God and I know the Almighty knows the truth," the JD(S) patriarch said.

He also opted "not to comment on political conspiracies, exaggerations, provocations and falsehoods that have been maliciously spread in recent weeks."

"I am very sure people who have done it will have to answer to God and pay for it heavily one day. I place my truth and my burdens at the feet of the Lord," he said.

The former Prime Minister underlined that it was of utmost importance for him to earn back the trust of the people.

"It is of utmost importance to me to earn back the trust of the people. They have stood by me for over 60 years of my political life and I am deeply indebted to them. As long as I am alive, I will never let them down," he said.

Prajwal, who is seeking re-election from Hassan as an NDA candidate, is absconding and is holed up abroad ever since a huge cache of explicit videos become public, showing women being sexually assaulted allegedly by him.

There are two rape cases registered against Prajwal. An arrest warrant has also been issued against him besides a blue corner notice by the Interpol.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to the Centre to cancel his diplomatic passport.

Prajwal’s father and Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna is out on bail in two cases. One is related to molestation of a cook, who was also allegedly raped by Prajwal, and the other relates to the kidnap of a woman.

