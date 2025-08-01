  1. Home
  2. Prajwal Revanna starts weeping in court after conviction in rape case

August 1, 2025

Bengaluru, Aug 1: In a major blow to former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, a special court for elected representatives on Friday convicted him in a sexual abuse and rape case registered at KR Nagar police station.

Special judge Santosh Gajanana Bhat delivered the verdict, with sentencing expected to be pronounced on Saturday.

Revanna, who was expelled from the JD(S) following multiple allegations of sexual assault, reportedly broke down and wept in court as the judgment was read out, according to ANI.

Case Details

The case involves the sexual abuse of a 48-year-old woman employed as domestic help at the Revanna family’s Gannikada guest house in Hassan. Investigators said Prajwal not only assaulted the woman but also recorded the act on his mobile phone.

The SIT chargesheet invoked IPC sections 376(2)(k) (rape by a person in a position of dominance) and 376(2)(n) (repeated rape on the same woman), along with section 66E of the IT Act and related offences.

Prosecution alleged that the woman was raped twice in 2021 — once at Revanna’s Hassan residence and later at his Bengaluru residence. The chargesheet listed 113 witnesses, and the trial concluded on July 18.

Multiple Cases Pending

Prajwal Revanna is also the prime accused in four separate cases filed after explicit videos allegedly depicting him assaulting multiple women surfaced online in 2023. The first complaint was lodged in April 2023, triggering a wider SIT investigation.

July 27,2025

Mangaluru: In a big boost to intercity travel, the Mangaluru division of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has rolled out a fresh fleet of premium buses — Volvo Multi-Axle Seater 2.0 and Ambari Utsav models — on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru route. The new services were officially launched on Sunday.

Senior Divisional Controller Rajesh Shetty said the division has received two Volvo 2.0 multi-axle seaters and three Ambari Utsav buses under the latest government sanction. These buses will operate on Puttur–Mysuru and Hassan routes.

For the first time, the division has also introduced a daytime air-conditioned sleeper service, leaving Mangaluru at 1 pm and reaching Bengaluru by 8 pm. Additionally, another AC sleeper bus will ply the Puttur–Sullia–Mysuru route.

Shetty highlighted the division’s scale, noting that since 1982, it has been operating 550 scheduled services daily, covering 2.17 lakh km and catering to around 1.2 lakh passengers every day.

Flagging off the new buses, MLC Ivan D’Souza said the addition reflects the government’s focus on upgrading public transport in coastal Karnataka. He praised welfare schemes like Shakti, which allows free bus travel for women, for boosting the state’s per capita income rankings.

D’Souza also revealed plans to introduce electric buses and pressed for high-tech upgrades to Mangaluru’s bus station, pointing out that the city still lags behind others in terminal facilities.

The launch event was attended by Dakshina Kannada District Guarantee Scheme Implementation Authority president Bharath Mundodi and other officials.

July 21,2025

Udupi, July 21: A 24-year-old youth from Kundapur taluk in Udupi district fell victim to an elaborate work-from-home scam, losing ₹1.23 lakh to fraudsters posing as representatives of e-commerce platform Meesho.

According to a police complaint, Prithvi, the victim, received a WhatsApp message on July 18 from an unknown number offering him a remote job involving product promotions. The sender claimed to represent Meesho and assigned him simple online tasks. After completing four such tasks and receiving ₹1,500 as payment, Prithvi was convinced of the offer's legitimacy.

Gradually, he transferred a total of ₹92,880 from his personal bank account in the hopes of completing higher-paying tasks. Additionally, ₹20,000 was siphoned from his aunt’s son’s account and another ₹10,125 from a cousin’s account — all under the fraudsters' instructions. In total, the scammers pocketed ₹1.23 lakh.

The case has been registered at Amasbail Police Station under Sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act, and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities are investigating the digital trail to trace the culprits.

Public Caution:

Police have urged citizens, especially job seekers, to be extremely cautious about unsolicited offers received via WhatsApp or social media. They advise verifying the authenticity of companies directly and avoiding any payments upfront.

July 24,2025

Bengaluru, July 24: The Supreme Court on Thursday came down heavily on the Karnataka High Court for granting bail to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa — accused in the kidnap, torture, and murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy — calling it a “perverse exercise of judicial power.”

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan expressed shock at the High Court’s reasoning in its December 2024 order, questioning whether it had effectively amounted to an “order of acquittal.”

“The manner in which the High Court dictated the order… very sorry to say. Does the High Court dictate the same kind of orders in other cases too?” Justice Pardiwala asked, pointing out the court’s unusual observation that “grounds of arrest were not furnished” in a murder case.

“This is, prima facie, a perverse exercise of judicial power,” the Supreme Court remarked. “A trial court judge making such a mistake is acceptable… but a High Court judge?”

This marks the second reprimand of the Karnataka High Court by the Supreme Court in a week over Darshan’s bail. Earlier, the top court had faulted the High Court for “failing to exercise discretion.”

During Thursday’s hearing, the bench also questioned the state government on why this trial was being fast-tracked with daily hearings, while many other accused in different cases remain incarcerated for years awaiting trial. The state informed the court that the trial would conclude within six months.

Darshan and 13 co-accused are charged with abducting and killing Renukaswamy in June 2024 after he allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, a friend of the actor and the primary accused. Renukaswamy’s body was recovered from a stormwater drain on June 9 last year.

