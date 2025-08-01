Prajwal Revanna starts weeping in court after conviction in rape case

Bengaluru, Aug 1: In a major blow to former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, a special court for elected representatives on Friday convicted him in a sexual abuse and rape case registered at KR Nagar police station.

Special judge Santosh Gajanana Bhat delivered the verdict, with sentencing expected to be pronounced on Saturday.

Revanna, who was expelled from the JD(S) following multiple allegations of sexual assault, reportedly broke down and wept in court as the judgment was read out, according to ANI.

Case Details

The case involves the sexual abuse of a 48-year-old woman employed as domestic help at the Revanna family’s Gannikada guest house in Hassan. Investigators said Prajwal not only assaulted the woman but also recorded the act on his mobile phone.

The SIT chargesheet invoked IPC sections 376(2)(k) (rape by a person in a position of dominance) and 376(2)(n) (repeated rape on the same woman), along with section 66E of the IT Act and related offences.

Prosecution alleged that the woman was raped twice in 2021 — once at Revanna’s Hassan residence and later at his Bengaluru residence. The chargesheet listed 113 witnesses, and the trial concluded on July 18.

Multiple Cases Pending

Prajwal Revanna is also the prime accused in four separate cases filed after explicit videos allegedly depicting him assaulting multiple women surfaced online in 2023. The first complaint was lodged in April 2023, triggering a wider SIT investigation.