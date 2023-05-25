  1. Home
  2. Pratap Simha calls for protests across Karnataka, asks people not to pay bills from June 1

News Network
May 25, 2023

Bengaluru, May 25: BJP leader and Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has called for a statewide protest from June if the Congress does not fulfill its poll guarantee of providing 200 units of free electricity to the people of Karnataka.

Free electricity, Rs 2,000 to women, free bus ride for women, and incentives for unemployed graduates among others are some of the guarantees which were promised by the Congress after coming to power.

Reiterating the poll promises by the Congress, Simha told reporters in Mysuru, “Siddaramiah and DK Shivakumar when they made their poll promises did not highlight the terms and conditions to avail the benefits. They assured that a decision on these guarantees will be taken after the first cabinet meeting and that no one has to pay their electricity bills from June. However, they are now saying that these guarantees come with terms and conditions.”

He further stated that “If 200 units of electricity is free and the consumption exceeds by 10 units, the government should charge only for the extra 10 units. I will call for a statewide protest if at all the government does not give free electricity from June.”

He urged people not to pay electricity bills from June 1, if their consumption was below 200 units.

The Congress government is facing criticism from the BJP over the delay in the formation of the cabinet. There are already reports of people refusing to pay electricity bills and women demanding free bus rides in some places, in light of the Congress’ poll guarantees.

News Network
May 11,2023

Mangaluru, May 11: A youth who was facing charges of abetting the alleged suicide of a young model named Preksha at Ashraya colony at Kumpala two years ago has allegedly ended his life by hanging himself on Wednesday night, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Yathiraj Gatti (20), a resident of Kuttar Mundoli in the city. He allegedly hanged himself from an iron hook in the sit-out of his aunt’s house.

Sources said he went to his aunt’s house at around 11 pm on Wednesday when she was away.

The youth was found hanging by his uncle who searched for him on Thursday morning.

Ullal police have registered a case and are investigating. The young model Preksha (17) was found hanging at her residence in Ashraya colony on March 10, 2021. 

News Network
May 13,2023

Bengaluru: BJP candidate B Sriramulu has lost the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections to Congress’ B Nagendra by over 23,000 votes in the Ballari Rural constituency. 

Nagendra is the incumbent MLA from Ballari Rural. The official results by the Election Commission of India (ECI) were yet to be declared.

Sriramulu is among the 11 BJP ministers who are trailing in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. He is the Minister of Transport and Tribal Affairs in the Basavaraj Bommai government formed in 2021.

During the 2018 Assembly elections, Sriramulu won from the Molakalmuru Assembly constituency. He lost from Badami against Siddaramaiah.

According to his poll affidavit, Sriramulu has assets worth Rs 73.2 crore (Rs 12.8 crore moveable assets and Rs 60.4 crore immovable assets).  His liabilities are Rs 5.7 crore, his poll affidavit showed. Sriramulu has four pending criminal cases.

About Nagendra 

Nagendra won the seat in 2018. His self-sworn poll affidavit states that he has 42 pending criminal cases. Nagendra has declared assets worth Rs 17.6 crore. His movable assets amount to Rs 12.5 crore and his immovable assets are worth Rs 5.1 crore.

News Network
May 24,2023

New Delhi, May 24: The new Parliament building, which is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on May 28, has found itself in the middle of a political controversy.

Congress and other Opposition parties have been voicing their displeasure at the fact that President Droupadi Murmu, who is the constitutional head of the Parliament, has not been invited to inaugurate the new structure.

Another point of contention for the Opposition is the fact that May 28, which is the birthday of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, has been chosen as the date for the inauguration.

This has led to a war of words between the BJP and Opposition parties.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) became the first party to announce that they would be boycotting the inauguration ceremony soon after invites for the same were sent out by the Lok Sabha Secretary. TMC MP Derek O'Brien said on Twitter: "Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules - it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn’t get that. For him, Sunday’s inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out."

Soon after, Aam Admi Party (AAP) followed suit. 

Since then, the list of parties who have come out to announce that they will be boycotting the ceremony has been increasing. Currently, these are the parties (and the number of MPs they have) who have officially announced that they will be keeping a distance when PM Modi inaugurates the new structure on May 28:

1. Indian National Congress
2. Trinamool Congress
3. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
4. Janata Dal (United)
5. Aam Aadmi Party
6. Nationalist Congress Party 
7. Shiv Sena (UBT)
8. Communist Party of India (Marxist)
9. Samajwadi Party
10. Rashtriya Janata Dal
11. Communist Party of India
12. Indian Union Muslim League
13. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
14. National Conference
15. Kerala Congress (Mani)
16. Revolutionary Socialist Party 
17. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi
18. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
19. Rashtriya Lok Dal

