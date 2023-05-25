Pratap Simha calls for protests across Karnataka, asks people not to pay bills from June 1

Bengaluru, May 25: BJP leader and Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has called for a statewide protest from June if the Congress does not fulfill its poll guarantee of providing 200 units of free electricity to the people of Karnataka.

Free electricity, Rs 2,000 to women, free bus ride for women, and incentives for unemployed graduates among others are some of the guarantees which were promised by the Congress after coming to power.

Reiterating the poll promises by the Congress, Simha told reporters in Mysuru, “Siddaramiah and DK Shivakumar when they made their poll promises did not highlight the terms and conditions to avail the benefits. They assured that a decision on these guarantees will be taken after the first cabinet meeting and that no one has to pay their electricity bills from June. However, they are now saying that these guarantees come with terms and conditions.”

He further stated that “If 200 units of electricity is free and the consumption exceeds by 10 units, the government should charge only for the extra 10 units. I will call for a statewide protest if at all the government does not give free electricity from June.”

He urged people not to pay electricity bills from June 1, if their consumption was below 200 units.

The Congress government is facing criticism from the BJP over the delay in the formation of the cabinet. There are already reports of people refusing to pay electricity bills and women demanding free bus rides in some places, in light of the Congress’ poll guarantees.