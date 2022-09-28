  1. Home
  2. Pressure mounts on rape accused Lingayat pontiff to step down as head of ultra-rich mutt

News Network
September 29, 2022

Pressure mounted on the rape accused, jailed Karnataka Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, to step down as the head of Chitradurga Murugha Mutt, amid the demand that new religious pontiff should be anointed in place of accused seer.

The followers and prominent leaders of the Lingayat community held an important meeting in Chitradurga to discuss the future of the historical, cash rich mutt on Thursday.

Making things more complicated, Karnataka High Court has denied permission temporarily to the accused Lingayat seer to put his signatures to cheques. Sources state that as accused seer is not allowed to sign the 200 plus cheques, the activities of the mutt are severely affected and employees are not able to get salaries.

The High Court which took a sympathetic view on employees earlier and it was expected that it would give consent. The mutt has 3,000 branches all over the country and runs more than 150 premier education and other institutes.

In spite of the pressure and demand to step down, the accused seer has categorically refused to quit, according to sources. The meeting was held in the leadership of former minister H Ekantaiah in this regard and discussed future course of action.

The leaders discussed how to retain the legacy, history and heritage of the Chitradurga Mutt as accused seer is refusing to step down. Many leaders had demanded in the meeting to appoint a new swamiji.

In another development, a group of religious seers met the accused Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru at the prison and held important discussion. The details of the meeting have not been made public.

Denying bail to rape accused Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the powerful Lingayat seer of Chitradurga Murugha Mutt, the Second District Additional Sessions Court on Tuesday extended his judicial custody till October 10.

Judge B.K. Komala also extended the judicial custody of accused number two, hostel warden Rashmi till October 10.

The accused seer, whose judicial custody ended on Tuesday, was presented before the court and later after the order, he was taken to the Central Jail of Chitradurga district.

News Network
September 24,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 24: Three girl students of a private PU college in Mangaluru, who had escaped from their hospital on September 21, were traced in Puducherry and brought back to the city by a team of city police.

The three first year students of Vikas PU College were missing after they escaped from the college’s hostel in Mary Hill in the early hours of September 21. They reportedly broke open a window to get out of the hostel building and left with their backpacks and few handbags. Two of the girls hailed from Bengaluru, and the other one from Chikkamagaluru.

Following complaint by the hostel warden, the Kankanady police flashed the news across police stations in the country. Three separate teams were formed to trace the girls. The city police also posted message about the missing girls on its social media handle.

While looking at the posts of the missing girls, the city police found a post of a girl on her instagram made from Puducherry. There was also debit of amount from an ATM in Puducherry. 

Taking help of the Chennai police, the city police traced the girls in Puducherry. A city police team went to Chennai and brought the girls to Mangaluru. They were handed over to their parents, who were in Mangaluru since September 22.

News Network
September 28,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 28: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday welcomed the imposition of ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the country for five years.

"The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) in coordination with various state police departments had carried out raids on PFI workers and gathered evidence," he said.

He further stated that PFI was one of the religious fundamental forces which indulged in pitting the youth of the country against the nation. The move to ban PFI is good in the view of maintaining the integrity and unity of the country.

This is also a step which was necessary to maintain peace and harmony in the country, the Home Minister stated.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood has given directions to take up strict vigilance across the state against the backdrop of the move. The local police have been directed to conduct peace meetings with the Muslim community leaders.

It has also been directed to take those who try to disturb peace into custody. The central government has also issued warnings to take preventive measures in this regard.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy has given directions in localities where Muslims live in more numbers. The orders have been issued to lock all the PFI's offices in the city.

The notification of the union government has mentioned the murder of BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettare in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka. It has also mentioned the proposal of the Karnataka government to ban PFI.

News Network
September 17,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 17: A two-wheeler rider was killed, after a truck carrying fish rammed the motorbike he was riding, near Kumpala Bypass on NH-66 on Friday.

The deceased is Nithin M D,24, a resident of Manya in Neerchal of Kasaragod district. He was working as a technician in Selco Solar company in Nagori.

The accident occurred when he was riding towards Kumble from Mangaluru. 

While avoiding a barricade placed on the road near Kumpala Bypass, the truck that was going towards Kasaragod rammed the two-wheeler. 

Mangaluru South traffic police have registered a case.

