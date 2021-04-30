  1. Home
  2. Private hospitals in Karnataka shouldn’t fleece patients; will direct to fix fee for CT scans: Health Minister

Private hospitals in Karnataka shouldn’t fleece patients; will direct to fix fee for CT scans: Health Minister

News Network
May 1, 2021

Bengaluru, May 1: Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar said an order will be issued today directing all private hospitals to charge a fixed fee for conducting CT scan as advised by a team of experts to know Covid-19 status accurately.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Sudhakar stated that CT scans are conducted for free at government hospitals, and private hospitals should not fleece patients for the same.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa flagged off the vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group at Atal Bihari Vajapeyee Medical College. Public will be informed about the commencing based on the production of the vaccines. There are about 6,000 vaccination centres that require 3 lakh doses of Covid vaccines per day. If the 18-plus drive begins, as many as six lakh doses are needed, the minister explained.

The results of the 14-day curfew can't be achieved in just four days of its imposition, Sudhakar said, invoking Mumbai's example as the situation in Maharashtra has come under control after lockdown-like curbs. Stricter measures will be taken if the scourge of Covid-19 didn't come down, Sudhakar stated.

A total of 15 per cent beds have been reserved in Bengaluru's hospitals for the people of Chikkaballapur district to save the lives. As Chikkamagaluru, Ramanagara, Bengaluru rural, Kolar and Yadgir districts have no medical colleges, serious Covid patients are being sent to the nearest hospitals attached to the medical colleges and other hospitals. The same was done last year. The minister who raised this question has lacked information, he taunted. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 17,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 17: Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that he had tested positive for Covid-19 after having spent days campaigning in the Basavakalayan assembly constituency for a bypoll. 

“I request everyone who came in close contact with me over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested,” Kumaraswamy, 61, said in a tweet. 

According to a statement from his spokesperson, Kumaraswamy did not find a bed for treatment at Manipal Hospital. Even Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar’s intervention did not help, the statement claimed, adding that Kumaraswamy managed to find a bed at another private hospital.

Apparently, the JD(S) leader experienced fatigue on Friday evening while he was campaigning in Basavakalya following which he returned to Bengaluru and retreated to a hotel.

“This morning, he contacted doctors and got tested, which came out as Covid-19 positive. He wanted to rest at his farmhouse, but doctors did not agree. They asked him not to risk it and that he should get admitted immediately,” the statement, attributed to JD(S) MLC HM Ramesh Gowda, said. 

According to the statement, Kumaraswamy is scheduled to appear before a court in connection with a case on Saturday. “Since he has tested positive for Covid-19, he will not appear in person. He will appear via video conference. After that, he will get admitted,” the statement said. 

On March 31, former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda was admitted to Manipal Hospital for Covid-19 treatment. He was discharged on April 5. 

Kumaraswamy is the latest addition to the list of politicians who have contracted the virus during the bypoll season in Karnataka. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani, former Congress Minister Eshwar Khandre, BJP’s Maski candidate Pratapgouda Patil and Congress legislator Laxmi Hebbalkar are among those who have tested positive for Covid-19. 
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 22,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 22: Dubbing the covid pandemic situation in Karnataka “uncontrollable”, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has convened a meeting of ministers to discuss the issue. 

Yediyurappa was undergoing treatment in hospital as he was infected with the coronavirus on April 16, the second time in nine months. He was discharged earlier today six days after being tested covid positive.

Yediyurappa, 78, is likely to remain home for the next couple of days following the advice of doctors.

“I’m doing alright. I’ve called a meeting of ministers at 4 pm at home,” Yediyurappa told reporters. “Directions are being issued on what they need to do in the districts. I’ve been in constant touch with my chief secretary P Ravi Kumar, the law minister and others on the situation,” he said.

“The situation is deteriorating with each passing day. In every house, 3-4 people are infected,” Yediyurappa said.

“I request people with folded hands: Don’t step out of your homes unnecessarily. This is deteriorating the situation and we’ve reached a stage where things have become uncontrollable,” he said, and stressed on the importance of wearing masks, sanitizing and keeping physical distance. “There’s no other way to stop Covid.”

The government had taken strict measures already, he said, referring to the weekend curfew. “Don’t make the police take action. I request citizens to cooperate.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 19,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 19: As the government holds crucial meetings, amid a spike in Covid cases in the state, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday, indicating tough control measures said, lockdown is not the only solution, as he also conceded that Bengaluru city is witnessing a shortage of ICU beds.

The Minister said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who will on Monday be attending the meeting with MLAs and Ministers from Bengaluru, virtually from the hospital where he is undergoing treatment for Covid, will also be holding a meeting with leaders of opposition parties Tuesday to gather their opinion on the measures to be taken in the state.

"In Bengaluru, there is an increase in infections, when infections increase there will be a shortage of beds at hospitals. More than hospital beds, we are seeing a shortage of ICU beds," Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters here ahead of the crucial meeting with legislators and Ministers from the city, he said, we will discuss how to bring it under control and measures to be taken in this regard.

"Giving treatment is one part of it, we will also have to control the spike in infections and bring it down, for that we will have to certainly impose restrictions on some activities. We will have to think in that direction and take advice from everyone," he added.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa who is currently undergoing treatment for Covid at a private hospital, will be attending the meeting virtually, his office said in a statement.

Noting that the suggestions given by the state's Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid with scientific inputs will be crucial, Sudhakar said, keeping all these aspects in mind the government will take a decision.

Responding to a question on lockdown, he said, "The term lockdown is getting publicity, the question before us is what kind of strict measures should be taken to bring things under control...we should have clarity on it. Lockdown is not the only solution."

People are thinking about normal life being affected, but many lives are getting lost and saving lives is the priority of the government, he said, adding, "So we will discuss about the measure to be taken at the meeting today, and tomorrow Chief Minister will be talking to leaders of opposition parties via video conference, following which we will come to a final decision."

Not giving clarity on whether tough measures will be announced Monday, the Minister said, "It can't be said now itself, may be measures for Bengaluru will be announced today or as there is meeting with leaders of opposition parties tomorrow, after getting inputs from there and discussing with Ministers, officials and TAC, a decision may be announced."

The meeting with leaders of opposition parties that was scheduled for Sunday was cancelled after Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid.

The state had on Sunday reported the biggest ever spike of 19,067 new Covid cases and 81 deaths taking the total number of infections to 11,61,065 and the toll to 13,351. The total number of active cases stood at 1,33,543. Out of the 19,067 new cases on Sunday, 12,793 were from Bengaluru alone.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.